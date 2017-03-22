Player Page

Archie Goodwin | Guard | #10

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (29) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
The Nets are finalizing a two-year deal for Archie Goodwin.
His 10-day contract expires on Monday, but his new deal will cover the remainder of the season and will have guarantee dates for the 2017-18 season. Through seven appearances with the Nets, Goodwin has averaged 6.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting in 12.4 minutes per game. Apr 3 - 11:30 AM
Source: The Vertical
Source: The Vertical

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1011661111411833.5452226.84638.375456.11.11.40.10.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHO5210.31.53.2.4550.10.7.1390.71.1.6730.51.21.70.40.80.40.20.93.7
2014PHO4113.01.94.9.3930.31.0.2931.52.0.7350.71.11.81.11.20.40.21.35.6
2015PHO5719.53.17.4.4170.41.7.2322.33.4.6740.52.02.52.11.80.50.21.58.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013PHO5253376167.455536.1393755.6732562872044201145194
2014PHO4153579201.3931241.2936183.735274774444818955231
2015PHO571113176422.4172399.232130193.67427115142118100271384505
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 2ATL11003.00000.00000.000011030020
Apr 1ORL11624.50001.000441.000000201118
Mar 30@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 26@ATL17111.00000.00000.000000000002
Mar 24@WAS114331.00000.00045.8000003100110
Mar 23PHO18441.000111.00034.7500333000012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Spencer Dinwiddie
3Isaiah Whitehead
SG1Caris LeVert
2Sean Kilpatrick
3Archie Goodwin
4Joe Harris
5Randy Foye
SF1Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2K.J. McDaniels
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Andrew Nicholson
C1Brook Lopez
2Justin Hamilton
 

 