Archie Goodwin | Guard | #10 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (22) / 8/17/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 205 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (29) / OKC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,094,089 2017-18: $3,141,133 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

The Nets are finalizing a two-year deal for Archie Goodwin. His 10-day contract expires on Monday, but his new deal will cover the remainder of the season and will have guarantee dates for the 2017-18 season. Through seven appearances with the Nets, Goodwin has averaged 6.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting in 12.4 minutes per game. Source: The Vertical

Archie Goodwin scored eight points with two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes against the Magic on Saturday. Coach Kenny Atkinson went with Goodwin over K.J. McDaniels on the front end of a back-to-back set. There's a decent chance this is flipped on Sunday, but fantasy owners can ignore this development.

The Nets will sign Archie Goodwin to a second 10-day deal. He's played in each of the last three games, averaging 8.7 points in 13.3 minutes. Goodwin may seem some added run if the Nets rest more players, but he's still not a fantasy option. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter