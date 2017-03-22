Archie Goodwin | Guard | #10

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
Clearing Out The Notebook
Apr 1
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Manny Margot hitting leadoff on Opening Day
Osuna (neck) expected to be back at minimum
Steven Matz has flexor tendon strain
Piscotty guaranteed $33.5M in deal with Cards
Buxton third, Dozier leadoff on Opening Day
Saladino leading off for White Sox in opener
Seth Smith batting leadoff for O's in opener
Peraza batting second on Opening Day
Thames batting second in Brewers' opener
Adam Eaton batting second on Opening Day
Rendon (calf) not in lineup for Opening Day
Bogaerts sixth, Benintendi second for opener
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: 3-5 teams in on FA Adrian Peterson
Gronk 'ready to roll' for offseason workouts
Adrian Peterson to visit the Patriots Monday
Free agent LB Zach Brown to visit Redskins
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cheat Code Mode
Apr 3
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
Roberson's Roast
Apr 2
Wired: Top NBA pickups Week 24
Apr 2
Dose: The Butler Did It
Apr 2
The Week Ahead: Week 24
Apr 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 1
Apr 1
Dose: Shutdown Season
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nick Young unlikely to play again this season
Nets to sign Archie Goodwin to 2-year deal
Timothe Luwawu has right knee soreness
Sam Dekker fractures left hand on Sunday
Troy Williams scores 21 pts w/ six 3-pointers
Pat Beverley (ankle) scores 26 w/ Harden out
Tyler Ulis torches Rockets for 34/9/9 Sunday
Stephen Curry goes over 300 triples again
Cavs win in 2OT behind LeBron James' 41/16/11
J.R. Smith scores 18 points on six 3-pointers
Paul George scores 43 pts, 19 straight in OT
Thaddeus Young ditches tape, hits 9-of-12 FGs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ding Dong the Kings are Dead
Apr 3
Waiver Wired: Final Pickups
Apr 2
Dose: Connor and Cam
Apr 2
The Season Finale
Apr 1
Flames, Blues Clinch Playoffs
Apr 1
The Final Week
Mar 31
Hurricanes Push into WC Race
Mar 31
Podcast: Getzlaf's Resurgence
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss next two games
Bryan Bickell set for return to NHL action
Shea Weber out Monday due to LBI
Zach Werenski leaves with shoulder injury
J. Thornton exits game with lower-body injury
Ryan Johansen scores 100th career goal
Erik Karlsson highly doubtful for Monday
Senators sign Colin White to ELC
Stamkos (knee) isn't ready to play Sunday
Michal Neuvirth remains in hospital overnight
Peter Budaj will start Sunday against Stars
Cam Talbot ties Oilers record with 40th win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chris Buescher gets career-best finish
Erik Jones is top finishing rookie of STP 500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finishes 10th in STP 500
Matt Kenseth avoids trouble, finishes 9th
Ryan Newman battles for 8th in STP 500
Clint Bowyer earns 4th top-15 of 2017
Sauter takes truck points lead at M'ville
Allmendinger gets 3rd straight M’ville top-10
Bell: 2nd in NCWTS points after Martinsville
Crafton: 9th at Martinsville, 3rd in points
Peters: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 results
Kaz Grala: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 3
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Alie-Cox training for NFL after hoops career
Pat Elflein visiting the Vikings this week
Jets scout put Mahomes through a workout
Titans worked out Obi Melifonwu as a CB
Vols RB Alvin Kamara to visit the Vikings
Kam Martin sees SEC starter in Stid the Kid
David Beaty compares DE Armstrong to Garrett
Dantonio: QB Lewerke currently 'the guy'
Spartans RB LJ Scott had offseason surgeries
Pauline: Jets w/ 'strong interest' in Mahomes
Warren (hamstring) to miss spring remainder
Deshaun Watson kicked out of Tuscaloosa bar
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 31
Apr 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Apr 3
Team News - Week 30
Apr 1
DFS Soccer: Late Swap
Mar 31
Sean's Super Subs - Week 30
Mar 31
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 31
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 31
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Morgan struggling to recover from injury
Albrighton will be available for GW31
United big guns return for Everton on Tues
De Gea out and Griezmann, Donnarumma in?
Gabbiadini struggling to be fit for Palace
Luke Shaw's future at Man U further in doubt
Traore shines but Boro held scoreless again
Sane scores early but City can't hang on
Mustafi goal splits points at Emirates
Worry over Winks ankle injury
Injuries mar an excellent win at Chelsea
United's top four pursuit halted by West Brom
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Acy
(F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Caris LeVert
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Archie Goodwin
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Andrew Nicholson
(F)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Archie Goodwin | Guard | #10
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/17/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 205
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (29) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,094,089 2017-18: $3,141,133 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Nets are finalizing a two-year deal for Archie Goodwin.
His 10-day contract expires on Monday, but his new deal will cover the remainder of the season and will have guarantee dates for the 2017-18 season. Through seven appearances with the Nets, Goodwin has averaged 6.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting in 12.4 minutes per game.
Apr 3 - 11:30 AM
Source:
The Vertical
Archie Goodwin scored eight points with two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes against the Magic on Saturday.
Coach Kenny Atkinson went with Goodwin over K.J. McDaniels on the front end of a back-to-back set. There's a decent chance this is flipped on Sunday, but fantasy owners can ignore this development.
Apr 1 - 9:08 PM
The Nets will sign Archie Goodwin to a second 10-day deal.
He's played in each of the last three games, averaging 8.7 points in 13.3 minutes. Goodwin may seem some added run if the Nets rest more players, but he's still not a fantasy option.
Mar 24 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson hinted that Archie Goodwin will likely get a second 10-day contract.
"We’ve got to discuss it as an organization but I would say it’s trending very positive," Atkinson said. "And that’s not just from a basketball standpoint but from a culture standpoint. From the first day I met him, how he presents himself every day." He scored 10 points with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 18 minutes vs. the Pistons on Tuesday, but with Jeremy Lin (ankle) expected back, Goodwin will likely take a hit -- Atkinson said he's looking at Goodwin as a point guard.
Mar 23 - 9:44 AM
Source:
New York Post
Nets to sign Archie Goodwin to 2-year deal
Apr 3 - 11:30 AM
Goodwin gets some minutes
Apr 1 - 9:08 PM
Archie Goodwin gets another 10 day
Mar 24 - 3:30 PM
Goodwin likely to get second 10-day deal
Mar 23 - 9:44 AM
More Archie Goodwin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5591)
2
L. James
CLE
(4817)
3
J. Harden
HOU
(4560)
4
K. Lowry
TOR
(4286)
5
D. Rose
NY
(4191)
6
D. Waiters
MIA
(4188)
7
M. Gasol
MEM
(4149)
8
D. Wade
CHI
(4071)
9
K. Korver
CLE
(3592)
10
P. Millsap
ATL
(3542)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Brooklyn Nets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
116
61
11
14
1
18
33
.545
22
26
.846
3
8
.375
4
5
6.1
1.1
1.4
0.1
0.5
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
PHO
52
10.3
1.5
3.2
.455
0.1
0.7
.139
0.7
1.1
.673
0.5
1.2
1.7
0.4
0.8
0.4
0.2
0.9
3.7
2014
PHO
41
13.0
1.9
4.9
.393
0.3
1.0
.293
1.5
2.0
.735
0.7
1.1
1.8
1.1
1.2
0.4
0.2
1.3
5.6
2015
PHO
57
19.5
3.1
7.4
.417
0.4
1.7
.232
2.3
3.4
.674
0.5
2.0
2.5
2.1
1.8
0.5
0.2
1.5
8.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
PHO
52
533
76
167
.455
5
36
.139
37
55
.673
25
62
87
20
44
20
11
45
194
2014
PHO
41
535
79
201
.393
12
41
.293
61
83
.735
27
47
74
44
48
18
9
55
231
2015
PHO
57
1113
176
422
.417
23
99
.232
130
193
.674
27
115
142
118
100
27
13
84
505
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 2
ATL
1
10
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
2
0
Apr 1
ORL
1
16
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
1
8
Mar 30
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 26
@ATL
1
7
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Mar 24
@WAS
1
14
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
4
5
.800
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
1
10
Mar 23
PHO
1
8
4
4
1.000
1
1
1.000
3
4
.750
0
3
3
3
0
0
0
0
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeremy Lin
2
Spencer Dinwiddie
3
Isaiah Whitehead
SG
1
Caris LeVert
2
Sean Kilpatrick
3
Archie Goodwin
4
Joe Harris
Sidelined
Joe Harris (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
There's just no reason for him to risk aggravating the shoulder injury, so he'll end his season in Brooklyn with averages of 8.2 points and 1.6 triples on 42.5 percent shooting. His absence for the rest of the year will not have any meaningful impact in fantasy hoops.
Apr 2
5
Randy Foye
SF
1
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Trevor Booker
2
Quincy Acy
3
Andrew Nicholson
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Justin Hamilton
Headlines
Dose: Cheat Code Mode
Apr 3
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from Sunday's 12-game slate, putting the spotlight on the standout performers and some under-owned prospects.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Cheat Code Mode
Apr 3
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
»
Roberson's Roast
Apr 2
»
Wired: Top NBA pickups Week 24
Apr 2
»
Dose: The Butler Did It
Apr 2
»
The Week Ahead: Week 24
Apr 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 1
Apr 1
»
Dose: Shutdown Season
Apr 1
NBA Headlines
»
Nick Young unlikely to play again this season
»
Nets to sign Archie Goodwin to 2-year deal
»
Timothe Luwawu has right knee soreness
»
Sam Dekker fractures left hand on Sunday
»
Troy Williams scores 21 pts w/ six 3-pointers
»
Pat Beverley (ankle) scores 26 w/ Harden out
»
Tyler Ulis torches Rockets for 34/9/9 Sunday
»
Stephen Curry goes over 300 triples again
»
Cavs win in 2OT behind LeBron James' 41/16/11
»
J.R. Smith scores 18 points on six 3-pointers
»
Paul George scores 43 pts, 19 straight in OT
»
Thaddeus Young ditches tape, hits 9-of-12 FGs
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved