Steven Adams | Center | #12

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 255
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (12) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
Steven Adams kept rolling vs. Charlotte on Wednesday, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Adams even went 2-of-2 from the line and he did his damage in 36 minutes, compared to his season average of 29.5. He benefited from the absence of Cody Zeller tonight, and the Hornets' big men simply couldn't handle his size and athleticism, but this is no fluke -- including tonight's game, Adams' field goal percentage has drifted north of 60 percent. Jan 4 - 9:57 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3510324202683444169285.59382116.70701.000336712.07.71.01.31.90.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013OKC8114.81.12.3.5030.00.0.0001.01.7.5811.82.34.10.50.90.50.72.53.3
2014OKC7025.43.15.7.5440.00.0.0001.52.9.5022.84.67.50.91.40.51.23.27.7
2015OKC8025.23.35.3.6130.00.0.0001.42.5.5822.73.96.70.81.10.51.12.88.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013OKC81120093185.50300.00079136.58114219033243714057203265
2014OKC701776217399.54402.000103205.50219932452366993886222537
2015OKC802019261426.61300.000114196.58221931453362844289223636
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2@MLW134911.81800.000221.0003582013320
Dec 31LAC12945.80000.00035.6002352010111
Dec 29@MEM12719.11100.00048.5008614230226
Dec 27@MIA123710.70000.000111.0006281402515
Dec 25MIN129912.75000.000441.0001561220322
Dec 23@BOS12946.66700.00002.0003811312108
Dec 21@NO123611.54500.00000.0004043201412

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 