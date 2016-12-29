Steven Adams | Center | #12

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Rangers reportedly charging hard on Ross
Yankees continue to have dialogue on Quintana
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Shanahan most interested in Denver job
Anthony Lynn meeting with Bills on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) practicing fully
Del Rio confirms Connor Cook will start at QB
Report: Redskins interested in FA Kenny Britt
Jaguars add Anthony Lynn to interviews list
Bears bringing back DC Fangio and OC Loggains
Ryan Tannehill not practicing on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Anthony Lynn next week
Lions confirm Jim Caldwell will return in '17
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jarell Martin, James Ennis will start vs. LAC
Elfrid Payton starts, plays 35 minutes
Aaron Gordon double-doubles in 25 minutes
Nicolas Batum makes 13-of-15 FTs, gets 28 pts
Steven Adams posts 18 & 12, makes 8-of-10 FGs
Russell Westbrook's 33/15/8 not enough vs CHA
Ty Lawson (face) probable to play vs. Miami
Hassan Whiteside could travel this weekend
Serge Ibaka ejected for two technical fouls
Dion Waiters (groin) ready to play Wednesday
Justise Winslow (labrum) likely out for year
Damian Lillard (sprained ankle) out Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrik Laine nets two points in win over FLA
Dallas activates Antoine Roussel from IR list
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) will miss Wednesday's game
Spencer Abbott likely linemates Toews, Hossa
Marian Hossa (UBI) is set to return Thursday
Bruins put goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers
Timo Meier moves to top line Tuesday
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
Rumor: Kyle Larson secures Credit One
Buescher expects to return to RFR
Plan ahead: Clint Bowyer best at Talladega
Münter eyes another ARCA Daytona start
JRM not fielding Truck Series team in 2017
Harvick returns to broadcast booth in 2017
Landauer on Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cal WR Chad Hansen opts into NFL Draft
Florida loses OLB Anzalone to NFL Draft
OSU QB Barrett will return to school in 2017
FAU not interested in a Briles family reunion
Former 5-star A&M WR Noil declares for Draft
Auburn DE Lawson declares for the NFL Draft
Wolverines sign OC Tim Drevno to extension
Report: WR McManus to declare for the Draft
Browns, Bears to coach Senior Bowl rosters
OSU LB McMillan opts into the 2017 NFL Draft
DL Solomon Thomas declares for NFL Draft
Nobody knows what Trubisky's intentions are
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi signs with Leicester City
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
Spurs defeat Chelsea to go 4th in the table
Chelsea's 13-match win streak comes to an end
Afobe decides against attending the AFCoN
Moreno could deputise for Milner in the cup
Barragan injury opens the door for Friend
Lee Grant makes Stoke City move permanent
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
|
Full Depth Charts
Steven Adams | Center | #12
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/20/1993
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 255
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (12) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,140,517 2017-18: $4,321,352 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
Steven Adams kept rolling vs. Charlotte on Wednesday, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Adams even went 2-of-2 from the line and he did his damage in 36 minutes, compared to his season average of 29.5. He benefited from the absence of Cody Zeller tonight, and the Hornets' big men simply couldn't handle his size and athleticism, but this is no fluke -- including tonight's game, Adams' field goal percentage has drifted north of 60 percent.
Jan 4 - 9:57 PM
Steven Adams hit 9-of-11 shots and both of his free throws for 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks for one of his best games of the season, which was a 98-94 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Adams was fantastic and has been shooting lights out since going 1-of-9 on Dec. 29, hitting 13-of-16 shots over his last two games. He's also scored in double digits in four of his last five, and tonight's 20-point game was his fourth game of the season with at least that many points. And two of those have come in his last five outings. Ride him while he's hot, but keep in mind he had a good matchup against John Henson and Greg Monroe tonight.
Jan 2 - 10:30 PM
Steven Adams finished 1-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from the line for six points against the Grizzlies on Thursday.
Yikes. This gave him a true shooting percentage of 24.0, his worst mark of the season by far. He at least salvaged his line with 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, but also turned the ball over three times. This was a tough matchup for Adams as the Grizzlies have the No. 1 ranked defense in the league, but Saturday's matchup with DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers won't be much easier.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:49:00 PM
Steven Adams scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Heat.
He did a great job on Hassan Whiteside, but unfortunately he got into some foul trouble and only played 23 minutes. He made the most of his limited minutes and grabbed eight rebounds with two blocks and an assist, and he hit his only free throw of the game. He will have a tough matchup against the Grizzlies on Thursday as they have the best defensive rating in the NBA.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 10:20:00 PM
Steven Adams posts 18 & 12, makes 8-of-10 FGs
Jan 4 - 9:57 PM
Steven Adams drops 20 & 8 in loss
Jan 2 - 10:30 PM
Steven Adams shoots 1-of-9 from the field
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:49:00 PM
Steven Adams scores 15 points in win
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 10:20:00 PM
More Steven Adams Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
1032
420
268
34
44
169
285
.593
82
116
.707
0
1
.000
33
67
12.0
7.7
1.0
1.3
1.9
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
OKC
81
14.8
1.1
2.3
.503
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.7
.581
1.8
2.3
4.1
0.5
0.9
0.5
0.7
2.5
3.3
2014
OKC
70
25.4
3.1
5.7
.544
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.9
.502
2.8
4.6
7.5
0.9
1.4
0.5
1.2
3.2
7.7
2015
OKC
80
25.2
3.3
5.3
.613
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.5
.582
2.7
3.9
6.7
0.8
1.1
0.5
1.1
2.8
8.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
OKC
81
1200
93
185
.503
0
0
.000
79
136
.581
142
190
332
43
71
40
57
203
265
2014
OKC
70
1776
217
399
.544
0
2
.000
103
205
.502
199
324
523
66
99
38
86
222
537
2015
OKC
80
2019
261
426
.613
0
0
.000
114
196
.582
219
314
533
62
84
42
89
223
636
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 2
@MLW
1
34
9
11
.818
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
5
8
2
0
1
3
3
20
Dec 31
LAC
1
29
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
3
5
.600
2
3
5
2
0
1
0
1
11
Dec 29
@MEM
1
27
1
9
.111
0
0
.000
4
8
.500
8
6
14
2
3
0
2
2
6
Dec 27
@MIA
1
23
7
10
.700
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
6
2
8
1
4
0
2
5
15
Dec 25
MIN
1
29
9
12
.750
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
1
5
6
1
2
2
0
3
22
Dec 23
@BOS
1
29
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
3
8
11
3
1
2
1
0
8
Dec 21
@NO
1
23
6
11
.545
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
4
0
4
3
2
0
1
4
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Cameron Payne
Sidelined
Cameron Payne (foot) has been assigned to the D-League.
This is simply the next step in his rehab. Payne is targeting a return to the Thunder lineup on Jan. 7, but they will ease him back into action. Payne looked great during the summer league and should take over as the backup PG behind Russell Westbrook, so he's a decent handcuff for Westbrook's owners in deeper leagues.
Jan 1
3
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
2
Anthony Morrow
3
Alex Abrines
SF
1
Andre Roberson
2
Jerami Grant
3
Kyle Singler
4
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Domantas Sabonis
2
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
4
Dakari Johnson
