Steven Adams | Center | #12

Latest News Recent News

Steven Adams kept rolling vs. Charlotte on Wednesday, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Adams even went 2-of-2 from the line and he did his damage in 36 minutes, compared to his season average of 29.5. He benefited from the absence of Cody Zeller tonight, and the Hornets' big men simply couldn't handle his size and athleticism, but this is no fluke -- including tonight's game, Adams' field goal percentage has drifted north of 60 percent.

Steven Adams hit 9-of-11 shots and both of his free throws for 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks for one of his best games of the season, which was a 98-94 loss to the Bucks on Monday. Adams was fantastic and has been shooting lights out since going 1-of-9 on Dec. 29, hitting 13-of-16 shots over his last two games. He's also scored in double digits in four of his last five, and tonight's 20-point game was his fourth game of the season with at least that many points. And two of those have come in his last five outings. Ride him while he's hot, but keep in mind he had a good matchup against John Henson and Greg Monroe tonight.

Steven Adams finished 1-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from the line for six points against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Yikes. This gave him a true shooting percentage of 24.0, his worst mark of the season by far. He at least salvaged his line with 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, but also turned the ball over three times. This was a tough matchup for Adams as the Grizzlies have the No. 1 ranked defense in the league, but Saturday's matchup with DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers won't be much easier.