The Mavs still haven't brought back Nerlens Noel yet, but Withey should still have a tough time making the Mavs roster. Withey did get one start last season and played in 51 games, averaging 2.9 points per effort.

Jeff Withey met with the Clippers on Friday according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

They also met with Willie Reed, so it looks like their focus is on adding some insurance behind DeAndre Jordan. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times said the Clippers "definitely" have interest in Withey, but he hasn't been linked to many teams which suggests his contract demands will be low. Withey is a serviceable backup, but he's unlikely to help fantasy owners if he lands in LA.