Player Page

Roster

Jeff Withey | Center | #24

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 231
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (9) / POR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeff Withey agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavs.
The Mavs still haven't brought back Nerlens Noel yet, but Withey should still have a tough time making the Mavs roster. Withey did get one start last season and played in 51 games, averaging 2.9 points per effort. Aug 18 - 3:49 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
More Jeff Withey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5143314612171655103.5343648.75001.00032142.92.40.10.30.30.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013NO 5811.81.22.2.5350.00.0.0000.91.3.7120.81.72.60.40.30.30.91.33.3
2014NO 377.00.91.7.5000.00.0.0000.91.4.6800.61.11.70.30.30.10.50.72.6
2015UTA5112.91.73.2.5370.00.0.0000.81.2.7291.12.33.40.40.50.41.01.54.3
2016UTA518.51.12.0.5340.00.0.0000.70.9.7501.01.42.40.10.30.30.61.02.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013NO 5868769129.53501.0005273.712491011502620155073190
2014NO 372593264.50000.0003450.68023416411124182698
2015UTA5165787162.53702.0004359.729561171732028215375217
2016UTA5143355103.53401.0003648.7505269121714163252146
Jeff Withey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jeff Withey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeff Withey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jeff Withey's player profile.
 

 