Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Brandon Ashley
(F)
Gian Clavell
(G)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Seth Curry
(G)
Devin Harris
(G)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Dennis Smith Jr.
(G)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
P.J. Dozier
(G)
Maxi Kleber
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dwight Buycks
(G)
Yogi Ferrell
(G)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
Jeff Withey | Center | #24
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 231
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (9) / POR
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Withey agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavs.
The Mavs still haven't brought back Nerlens Noel yet, but Withey should still have a tough time making the Mavs roster. Withey did get one start last season and played in 51 games, averaging 2.9 points per effort.
Aug 18 - 3:49 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Jeff Withey met with the Clippers on Friday according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
They also met with Willie Reed, so it looks like their focus is on adding some insurance behind DeAndre Jordan. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times said the Clippers "definitely" have interest in Withey, but he hasn't been linked to many teams which suggests his contract demands will be low. Withey is a serviceable backup, but he's unlikely to help fantasy owners if he lands in LA.
Jul 9 - 11:46 AM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Jeff Withey (illness) is expected to play Friday vs. Minnesota.
Minimal fantasy impact here, as Withey is averaging under nine minutes per game this season. Also, Derrick Favors (knee) is probable for Friday's game, further limiting Withey's potential playing time.
Apr 7 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Jody Genessy on Twitter
Jeff Withey (illness) is questionable for Friday's game vs. the Wolves.
Withey didn't practice on Thursday, but he's only averaging 8.7 minutes per game on the season. The Jazz could be getting Derrick Favors (knee) back on Friday anyways.
Apr 6 - 1:43 PM
Source:
Andy Larsen on Twitter
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Aug 18 - 3:49 PM
Jeff Withey meets with Clippers
Jul 9 - 11:46 AM
Jeff Withey (illness) expected to play Friday
Apr 7 - 1:19 PM
Jeff Withey (illness) is questionable
Apr 6 - 1:43 PM
More Jeff Withey Player News
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
51
433
146
121
7
16
55
103
.534
36
48
.750
0
1
.000
32
14
2.9
2.4
0.1
0.3
0.3
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
NO
58
11.8
1.2
2.2
.535
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.3
.712
0.8
1.7
2.6
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.9
1.3
3.3
2014
NO
37
7.0
0.9
1.7
.500
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.4
.680
0.6
1.1
1.7
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.5
0.7
2.6
2015
UTA
51
12.9
1.7
3.2
.537
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.2
.729
1.1
2.3
3.4
0.4
0.5
0.4
1.0
1.5
4.3
2016
UTA
51
8.5
1.1
2.0
.534
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
0.9
.750
1.0
1.4
2.4
0.1
0.3
0.3
0.6
1.0
2.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
NO
58
687
69
129
.535
0
1
.000
52
73
.712
49
101
150
26
20
15
50
73
190
2014
NO
37
259
32
64
.500
0
0
.000
34
50
.680
23
41
64
11
12
4
18
26
98
2015
UTA
51
657
87
162
.537
0
2
.000
43
59
.729
56
117
173
20
28
21
53
75
217
2016
UTA
51
433
55
103
.534
0
1
.000
36
48
.750
52
69
121
7
14
16
32
52
146
Jeff Withey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jeff Withey's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeff Withey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jeff Withey's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Smith Jr.
2
Yogi Ferrell
3
J.J. Barea
SG
1
Seth Curry
2
Devin Harris
3
P.J. Dozier
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dwight Powell
3
Josh McRoberts
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Nerlens Noel
3
Salah Mejri
