Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dario Saric | Forward | #9
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/8/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (12) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,318,280 2017-18: $2,422,560 2018-19: $2,526,840 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,481,986 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,791,212 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dario Saric posted a solid all-around line vs. the Bucks on Monday, scoring 17 points with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and two triples in 24 minutes.
He looked great with the ball in his hands and had several flashy passes in this one. Saric finished 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the line as he continues to log minutes at both the three and four. He was averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 3-pointers in his previous six January games, so he's trending in the right direction and looks like a solid stash for the second half of the season.
Jan 16 - 6:30 PM
Dario Saric made a career-high four 3-pointers against the Hornets on Friday, scoring 15 points with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes.
He only played 3.3 minutes as a small forward this game and obviously had it working as a shooter. Saric was in a rough stretch so far in 2017, making just 31.6 percent from the field. It didn't affect his minutes too much with 24.5 in that time and he's seen a lot of clutch minutes, as well. We'd like to see him do it again, but he has a good chance to have another strong game against the Wizards.
Jan 13 - 10:19 PM
Dario Saric had a rough night vs. the Knicks on Wednesday, going 1-of-8 from the field to finish with three points, three rebounds, one 3-pointer and no other stats in 21 minutes.
In addition to his shooting woes, Saric was abused defensively by Carmelo Anthony during Philly's comeback home win. The rookie forward continues to average around 24 minutes per game, but poor shooting, high turnovers and a lack of supporting stats are spoiling his fantasy value in typical formats.
Jan 11 - 10:14 PM
Dario Saric went 5-of-13 from the field and 5-of-6 from the stripe Sunday, on his way to 18 points, three 3-pointers, five rebounds, one steal and four turnovers in 29 minutes off the bench.
Saric does possess a decent amount of upside, but unfortunately, like most rookies, he’s really struggled to be consistent this season. His playing time has also been all over the place, and it’s unlikely that trend will change as long as Ersan Ilyasova is healthy. He’s more of a deep-league stash than a standard league guy.
Jan 8 - 3:29 PM
Dario Saric scores 17 w/ 9 boards, 4 assists
Jan 16 - 6:30 PM
Dario Saric catches fire from 3
Jan 13 - 10:19 PM
Dario Saric ice cold, shoots 1-of-8 vs. NYK
Jan 11 - 10:14 PM
Dario Saric scores 18 points with three treys
Jan 8 - 3:29 PM
More Dario Saric Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
916
364
219
60
20
131
342
.383
52
67
.776
50
140
.357
8
73
9.6
5.8
1.6
0.5
1.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 14
@WAS
1
26
3
7
.429
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
4
4
1
2
1
0
2
9
Jan 13
CHA
1
21
5
10
.500
4
6
.667
1
2
.500
4
2
6
2
4
1
0
0
15
Jan 11
NY
1
21
1
8
.125
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
3
Jan 8
@BKN
1
30
5
13
.385
3
6
.500
5
6
.833
0
5
5
0
4
1
0
2
18
Jan 6
@BOS
1
23
3
9
.333
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
1
5
6
1
2
0
0
0
8
Jan 3
MIN
1
24
3
8
.375
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
2
5
7
1
3
2
1
1
8
Dec 30
@DEN
1
28
4
11
.364
0
4
.000
5
7
.714
4
7
11
5
1
0
0
4
13
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Sergio Rodriguez
2
T.J. McConnell
Sidelined
T.J. McConnell (wrist) is currently without an official timetable to return.
The only positive here is that the MRI results came back negative, but with the way Philly tends to handle injuries, McConnell could be looking at a lengthy absence here. Sergio Rodriguez will likely move back into the starting five, and with McConnell on the sidelines, he may be able to flirt with minutes in the 30s. He's worth a speculative add in deep leagues for those looking for an assist specialist. McConnell could be a tough guy to hang onto in standard leagues without an IR-spot.
Jan 16
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
4
Chasson Randle
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Ben Simmons (foot) played point guard during some 5-on-0 drills at Tuesday's practice.
Joel Embiid said that it was "exciting" to play alongside Simmons, and he's hopeful the 76ers' No. 1 overall draft pick will be getting back to the court "soon." This is a small step in the right direction, but he's still not taking contact, so it doesn't seem like he's all that close to making his debut. The 76ers will likely impose a strict minutes limit upon Simmons once he is cleared to return to the court, and with an uncertain return date, he's not a great stash in standard leagues.
Jan 10
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (rest) will return to the starting lineup on Monday, sending Jahlil Okafor back to the bench.
Embiid was rested on the second leg of a back-to-back set on Saturday, but he'll be back in action with his usual 28-minute workload for MLK day. Nerlens Noel will be serving as Embiid's backup today, so Okafor could have a tough time finding meaningful minutes. Embiid, however, is a must-start guy every time he takes the court.
Jan 16
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Nerlens Noel
Sidelined
Nerlens Noel (sprained left ankle) will not play Monday vs. the Bucks.
He did sprain it on Saturday and was able to return, so for now we'll be considering him questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto. With Noel on the sidelines, Jahlil Okafor will serve as Joel Embiid's primary backup, but he'll likely be working with a 20-minute workload making him an unattractive target in most settings. Noel should remain owned in all leagues.
Jan 16
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes will not play on Saturday against the Wizards.
He's still with the 87ers, so the 76ers will be rolling with just Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor as their only centers.
Jan 14
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Jonas Nader updates his power rankings with the Warriors moving past the Cavaliers to the top spot.
