Dario Saric | Forward | #9

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (12) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Dario Saric posted a solid all-around line vs. the Bucks on Monday, scoring 17 points with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and two triples in 24 minutes.
He looked great with the ball in his hands and had several flashy passes in this one. Saric finished 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the line as he continues to log minutes at both the three and four. He was averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 3-pointers in his previous six January games, so he's trending in the right direction and looks like a solid stash for the second half of the season. Jan 16 - 6:30 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
389163642196020131342.3835267.77650140.3578739.65.81.60.51.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 14@WAS12637.42925.40012.500044121029
Jan 13CHA121510.50046.66712.5004262410015
Jan 11NY12118.12513.33300.000123000003
Jan 8@BKN130513.38536.50056.8330550410218
Jan 6@BOS12339.33303.000221.000156120008
Jan 3MIN12438.37503.000221.000257132118
Dec 30@DEN128411.36404.00057.71447115100413

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 