Latest News Recent News

Dario Saric posted a solid all-around line vs. the Bucks on Monday, scoring 17 points with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and two triples in 24 minutes. He looked great with the ball in his hands and had several flashy passes in this one. Saric finished 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the line as he continues to log minutes at both the three and four. He was averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 3-pointers in his previous six January games, so he's trending in the right direction and looks like a solid stash for the second half of the season.

Dario Saric made a career-high four 3-pointers against the Hornets on Friday, scoring 15 points with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes. He only played 3.3 minutes as a small forward this game and obviously had it working as a shooter. Saric was in a rough stretch so far in 2017, making just 31.6 percent from the field. It didn't affect his minutes too much with 24.5 in that time and he's seen a lot of clutch minutes, as well. We'd like to see him do it again, but he has a good chance to have another strong game against the Wizards.

Dario Saric had a rough night vs. the Knicks on Wednesday, going 1-of-8 from the field to finish with three points, three rebounds, one 3-pointer and no other stats in 21 minutes. In addition to his shooting woes, Saric was abused defensively by Carmelo Anthony during Philly's comeback home win. The rookie forward continues to average around 24 minutes per game, but poor shooting, high turnovers and a lack of supporting stats are spoiling his fantasy value in typical formats.