Giannis Antetokounmpo went berserk during a 116-96 win over the Bulls on Saturday, scoring 35 points with nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one 3-pointer and a career-high seven blocks. Say what? He made 13-of-19 from the field and his efficiency lately may actually be a bigger story than that crazy block total. In fact, he's also been extremely hard to block to help that efficiency. In his last five, he's had 65 percent of his 82 shots come from within five feet, but somehow was just blocked twice. Antetokounmpo also has a ridiculous 69.2 true shooting percentage over his last five on a 30.1 usage rate. The future is now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Wolves. You think he wants to be an All-Star? Antetokounmpo added seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal, and this was his 10th straight game with 22 or more points. He's shooting an incredible 59.2 percent from the field over his last five games, averaging 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 steals in that span.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points with five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 35 minutes against the Pistons on Wednesday. He was a little bit overshadowed by Jabari Parker's incredible night and even Malcolm Brogdon had his best dime game. Still, Antetokounmpo managed to pass his 5.8 assist average thanks to the Bucks handing out 36 dimes with their pace and outstanding efficiency. As good as Parker is, Giannis will still be the man. It's also worth a mention he took an elbow from Aron Baynes, but he was fine.