Giannis Antetokounmpo | Guard/Forward | #34

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 222
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (15) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Giannis Antetokounmpo went berserk during a 116-96 win over the Bulls on Saturday, scoring 35 points with nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one 3-pointer and a career-high seven blocks.
Say what? He made 13-of-19 from the field and his efficiency lately may actually be a bigger story than that crazy block total. In fact, he's also been extremely hard to block to help that efficiency. In his last five, he's had 65 percent of his 82 shots come from within five feet, but somehow was just blocked twice. Antetokounmpo also has a ridiculous 69.2 true shooting percentage over his last five on a 30.1 usage rate. The future is now. Dec 31 - 10:46 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31108372627718261260490.531185234.7912174.284569223.48.95.92.03.01.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MLW7724.72.25.4.4140.51.5.3471.82.6.6831.03.44.41.91.60.80.82.26.8
2014MLW8131.44.79.6.4910.10.5.1593.24.3.7411.25.56.72.62.10.91.03.112.7
2015MLW8035.36.412.7.5060.41.4.2573.75.1.7241.46.27.74.32.61.21.43.216.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013MLW771899173418.41441118.347138202.683782613391501226061173525
2014MLW812542383780.491744.159257347.74110044254220717373852541030
2015MLW8028255131013.50628109.257296409.724113499612345208941132581350
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@MIN1321114.78600.00034.7503475311325
Dec 28@DET135818.44413.33367.8571458120223
Dec 26@WAS138712.58301.000811.72757127201322
Dec 23WAS1331219.63201.0001517.8821786121139
Dec 21@CLE132713.53814.2501314.9291455121128
Dec 20CLE144513.38523.6671315.867211132223625
Dec 16@CHI135813.61523.66746.66734711031222

