Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Guard | #5

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank a dagger 3-pointer to help the Pistons win in double-overtime on Sunday, finishing with 26 points, four 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists.
He sank 9-of-14 shots and 4-of-5 free throws, adding four steals to complete an awesome line for his fantasy owners. There's nobody on the roster to challenge him for minutes, and Detroit is just 1.5 games out of the playoff picture, so all signs point to a strong second half for KCP. Jan 9 - 1:30 AM
More Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
37125153412711446193462.4187084.83378203.38474514.43.43.11.21.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013DET8019.82.35.8.3960.72.3.3190.60.8.7700.51.52.00.70.40.90.21.85.9
2014DET8231.64.811.9.4011.95.4.3451.31.9.6960.62.53.11.31.11.10.22.012.7
2015DET7636.75.312.6.4201.54.9.3092.43.0.8110.92.83.71.81.41.40.22.214.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013DET801582182460.39659185.3194761.7703811815655287512145470
2014DET822590390972.401153444.345110158.696462092551099493181611043
2015DET762789403960.420114369.309185228.81170212282138105110171671105
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5CHA133312.25014.25000.000022311017
Jan 3IND139513.38515.200551.0001235010416
Jan 1@MIA140915.60047.57112.5000665220123
Dec 30@ATL139311.27328.250441.0000441531112
Dec 28MLW13037.42900.00000.000022711016
Dec 26CLE139711.63646.66700.0000333131218

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 