Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Guard | #5
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 205
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,678,319 2017-18: $4,958,374 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank a dagger 3-pointer to help the Pistons win in double-overtime on Sunday, finishing with 26 points, four 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists.
He sank 9-of-14 shots and 4-of-5 free throws, adding four steals to complete an awesome line for his fantasy owners. There's nobody on the roster to challenge him for minutes, and Detroit is just 1.5 games out of the playoff picture, so all signs point to a strong second half for KCP.
Jan 9 - 1:30 AM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit 3-of-12 shots for seven points with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes on Thursday against the Hornets.
Nights like this are inevitable for KCP, who is a streaky shooter, but he also suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the game. He played through it, but it's something to keep an eye on. KCP's averaging career highs with 14.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 3-pointers per game, as well as a 42.2 field goal percentage, so he can be considered a high-upside/low-floor value play SG in DFS, as long as his shoulder injury doesn't linger.
Jan 5 - 10:57 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hurt his left shoulder on Thursday and he has returned.
The training staff was also looking at his elbow. Caldwell-Pope was fighting through a screen and his arm went in a direction it should not have. He looks like he's OK.
Jan 5 - 9:12 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looked great in 40 minutes vs. the Heat, scoring 23 points with four 3-pointers, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
KCP shot 9-of-15 from the field and he's rolling right now -- over the past five games he's averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 triples, 3.2 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.6 blocks. He's also making 50.0 percent FGs and 80.0 percent FTs during that span, with just 2.0 turnovers per game, so he's been the total package for roto owners. Deploy him with confidence in Detroit's upcoming three-game week.
Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
Caldwell-Pope hits dagger in 2OT, scores 26
Jan 9 - 1:30 AM
KCP shoots poorly vs. Hornets, hurts shoulder
Jan 5 - 10:57 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hurts left shoulder
Jan 5 - 9:12 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fills it up vs. MIA
Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
More Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
37
1251
534
127
114
46
193
462
.418
70
84
.833
78
203
.384
7
45
14.4
3.4
3.1
1.2
1.2
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
DET
80
19.8
2.3
5.8
.396
0.7
2.3
.319
0.6
0.8
.770
0.5
1.5
2.0
0.7
0.4
0.9
0.2
1.8
5.9
2014
DET
82
31.6
4.8
11.9
.401
1.9
5.4
.345
1.3
1.9
.696
0.6
2.5
3.1
1.3
1.1
1.1
0.2
2.0
12.7
2015
DET
76
36.7
5.3
12.6
.420
1.5
4.9
.309
2.4
3.0
.811
0.9
2.8
3.7
1.8
1.4
1.4
0.2
2.2
14.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
DET
80
1582
182
460
.396
59
185
.319
47
61
.770
38
118
156
55
28
75
12
145
470
2014
DET
82
2590
390
972
.401
153
444
.345
110
158
.696
46
209
255
109
94
93
18
161
1043
2015
DET
76
2789
403
960
.420
114
369
.309
185
228
.811
70
212
282
138
105
110
17
167
1105
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 5
CHA
1
33
3
12
.250
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
1
1
0
1
7
Jan 3
IND
1
39
5
13
.385
1
5
.200
5
5
1.000
1
2
3
5
0
1
0
4
16
Jan 1
@MIA
1
40
9
15
.600
4
7
.571
1
2
.500
0
6
6
5
2
2
0
1
23
Dec 30
@ATL
1
39
3
11
.273
2
8
.250
4
4
1.000
0
4
4
1
5
3
1
1
12
Dec 28
MLW
1
30
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
7
1
1
0
1
6
Dec 26
CLE
1
39
7
11
.636
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
1
3
1
2
18
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
PF
1
Jon Leuer
Sidelined
Jon Leuer (sore right knee) will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against Portland.
He finished the night with one assist in six minutes. If he misses Tuesday's game against the Kings, Tobias Harris (who started the second half tonight) will likely move into the starting lineup.
Jan 8
2
Tobias Harris
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
3
Boban Marjanovic
McConell Money
Jan 8
Ethan Norof looks at T.J. McConnel's recent play, Tim Hardaway's new shot & more in The Specialists.
