Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank a dagger 3-pointer to help the Pistons win in double-overtime on Sunday, finishing with 26 points, four 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists. He sank 9-of-14 shots and 4-of-5 free throws, adding four steals to complete an awesome line for his fantasy owners. There's nobody on the roster to challenge him for minutes, and Detroit is just 1.5 games out of the playoff picture, so all signs point to a strong second half for KCP.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit 3-of-12 shots for seven points with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes on Thursday against the Hornets. Nights like this are inevitable for KCP, who is a streaky shooter, but he also suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the game. He played through it, but it's something to keep an eye on. KCP's averaging career highs with 14.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 3-pointers per game, as well as a 42.2 field goal percentage, so he can be considered a high-upside/low-floor value play SG in DFS, as long as his shoulder injury doesn't linger.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hurt his left shoulder on Thursday and he has returned. The training staff was also looking at his elbow. Caldwell-Pope was fighting through a screen and his arm went in a direction it should not have. He looks like he's OK.