Shane Larkin | Guard | #8

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 175
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (18) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Shane Larkin (illness) will not play vs. Toronto on Saturday.
Well, the Celtics are going to be missing a few guards today and Terry Rozier is going to get a scary amount of minutes. Kadeem Allen could be the next man up while Abdel Nader would also have to log minutes. Larkin was shaping up to being a nice stream or DFS play today, so this one is rough to anyone looking to count on him today to end a weekly matchup. Mar 31 - 5:23 PM
Source: Celtics on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5068821176762576194.3923033.9092975.3872294.21.51.50.50.60.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013DAL4810.31.12.9.3800.30.8.3160.30.5.6400.20.60.91.50.80.50.01.02.8
2014NY 7624.52.55.7.4330.51.5.3020.81.0.7820.41.92.33.01.11.20.12.06.2
2015BKN7822.52.86.4.4420.51.4.3611.11.4.7760.41.92.34.41.91.20.21.67.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013DAL4849452137.3801238.3161625.640113142713926146132
2014NY 761864187432.43335116.3026178.7822914717622683939150470
2015BKN781752222502.44239108.36183107.776281521803431469512121566
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 28@UTA134411.36424.50000.0002794100210
Mar 26@PHO12118.12502.00000.000022202032
Mar 25@SAC11823.66700.000221.000000411006
Mar 23@POR13437.429111.000221.000044711029
Mar 20OKC12559.55624.500111.0002241100013
Mar 18@NO12827.28615.20000.000112210015
Mar 16@ORL11936.50023.667221.0001120110110

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2Terry Rozier
3Shane Larkin
4Kadeem Allen
5Xavier Silas
SG1Jaylen Brown
2Marcus Smart
3Abdel Nader
4Jabari Bird
SF1Jayson Tatum
2Semi Ojeleye
3Jonathan Holmes
4Gordon Hayward
PF1Marcus Morris
2Daniel Theis
3Guerschon Yabusele
C1Al Horford
2Aron Baynes
3Greg Monroe
 

 