Shane Larkin | Guard | #8 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (25) / 10/2/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 175 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (18) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,524,305 2018-19: UFA

Latest News Recent News

Shane Larkin (illness) will not play vs. Toronto on Saturday. Well, the Celtics are going to be missing a few guards today and Terry Rozier is going to get a scary amount of minutes. Kadeem Allen could be the next man up while Abdel Nader would also have to log minutes. Larkin was shaping up to being a nice stream or DFS play today, so this one is rough to anyone looking to count on him today to end a weekly matchup. Source: Celtics on Twitter

Shane Larkin scored 10 points with nine rebounds, four assists and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes during a 97-94 win over the Jazz on Wednesday. He was the primary ball-handler on the last offensive possession, creating a nice hockey assist to open up a clean look for Jaylen Brown. Larkin played just 39 minutes combined in his last two, but we all know coach Brad Stevens will play the matchups. With so many injuries, Larkin should get minutes in the upper 20s most nights, making him a stream or DFS play.

Shane Larkin hit 5-of-9 shots and two 3-pointers for 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving (knee) may not play again in March and Marcus Smart (wrist) is out for the regular season, so Terry Rozier and Larkin will hold down the point guard duties until further notice. Rozier is clearly the guy you want here, but Larkin might be worth a look. But just keep in mind that he's averaging just 9.8 points, 2.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 3-pointers over his last four games. You can probably find a better player off the waiver wire.