Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Kadeem Allen
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Shane Larkin
(G)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
Aron Baynes
(C)
Jonathan Holmes
(F)
Greg Monroe
(C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
Daniel Theis
(F)
Jabari Bird
(G)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Xavier Silas
(G)
Guerschon Yabusele
(F)
Jaylen Brown
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
Abdel Nader
(G)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Shane Larkin | Guard | #8
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/2/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 175
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (18) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,524,305 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Shane Larkin (illness) will not play vs. Toronto on Saturday.
Well, the Celtics are going to be missing a few guards today and Terry Rozier is going to get a scary amount of minutes. Kadeem Allen could be the next man up while Abdel Nader would also have to log minutes. Larkin was shaping up to being a nice stream or DFS play today, so this one is rough to anyone looking to count on him today to end a weekly matchup.
Mar 31 - 5:23 PM
Source:
Celtics on Twitter
Shane Larkin scored 10 points with nine rebounds, four assists and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes during a 97-94 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
He was the primary ball-handler on the last offensive possession, creating a nice hockey assist to open up a clean look for Jaylen Brown. Larkin played just 39 minutes combined in his last two, but we all know coach Brad Stevens will play the matchups. With so many injuries, Larkin should get minutes in the upper 20s most nights, making him a stream or DFS play.
Mar 29 - 12:40 AM
Shane Larkin hit 5-of-9 shots and two 3-pointers for 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench on Tuesday.
Kyrie Irving (knee) may not play again in March and Marcus Smart (wrist) is out for the regular season, so Terry Rozier and Larkin will hold down the point guard duties until further notice. Rozier is clearly the guy you want here, but Larkin might be worth a look. But just keep in mind that he's averaging just 9.8 points, 2.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 3-pointers over his last four games. You can probably find a better player off the waiver wire.
Mar 20 - 11:12 PM
Shane Larkin couldn't play in the second overtime period on Wednesday due to a minute-limit, according to coach Brad Stevens.
The Celtics' key players were exhausted late in tonight's game and could have used Larkin, who finished with 11 points, four assists, two steals, one rebound and one 3-pointer in 24 minutes. He battled a sore right knee in February and has yet to play more than 24 minutes all season, so this doesn't impact his fantasy value (or lack thereof).
Mar 14 - 11:42 PM
Source:
Brian Robb on Twitter
Shane Larkin (illness) will not play vs. TOR
Mar 31 - 5:23 PM
Shane Larkin scores 10 in 34 minutes
Mar 29 - 12:40 AM
Shane Larkin scores 13 points off bench
Mar 20 - 11:12 PM
Shane Larkin held to 24-minute limit
Mar 14 - 11:42 PM
More Shane Larkin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(7136)
2
S. Curry
GS
(6773)
3
K. Thompson
GS
(6604)
4
J. Wall
WAS
(6443)
5
D. Booker
PHO
(6244)
6
K. Leonard
SA
(6189)
7
D. Schroder
ATL
(5992)
8
J. Butler
MIN
(5987)
9
D. Green
GS
(5918)
10
K. Irving
BOS
(5621)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
50
688
211
76
76
25
76
194
.392
30
33
.909
29
75
.387
2
29
4.2
1.5
1.5
0.5
0.6
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
DAL
48
10.3
1.1
2.9
.380
0.3
0.8
.316
0.3
0.5
.640
0.2
0.6
0.9
1.5
0.8
0.5
0.0
1.0
2.8
2014
NY
76
24.5
2.5
5.7
.433
0.5
1.5
.302
0.8
1.0
.782
0.4
1.9
2.3
3.0
1.1
1.2
0.1
2.0
6.2
2015
BKN
78
22.5
2.8
6.4
.442
0.5
1.4
.361
1.1
1.4
.776
0.4
1.9
2.3
4.4
1.9
1.2
0.2
1.6
7.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
DAL
48
494
52
137
.380
12
38
.316
16
25
.640
11
31
42
71
39
26
1
46
132
2014
NY
76
1864
187
432
.433
35
116
.302
61
78
.782
29
147
176
226
83
93
9
150
470
2015
BKN
78
1752
222
502
.442
39
108
.361
83
107
.776
28
152
180
343
146
95
12
121
566
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 28
@UTA
1
34
4
11
.364
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
2
7
9
4
1
0
0
2
10
Mar 26
@PHO
1
21
1
8
.125
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
2
0
3
2
Mar 25
@SAC
1
18
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
4
1
1
0
0
6
Mar 23
@POR
1
34
3
7
.429
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
7
1
1
0
2
9
Mar 20
OKC
1
25
5
9
.556
2
4
.500
1
1
1.000
2
2
4
1
1
0
0
0
13
Mar 18
@NO
1
28
2
7
.286
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
1
0
0
1
5
Mar 16
@ORL
1
19
3
6
.500
2
3
.667
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
0
1
1
0
1
10
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving's minimally-invasive procedure on his knee "revealed that the fractured patella Irving suffered in 2015 has completely healed and his knee is structurally sound overall" according to Matt Dollinger of SI.com.
This is great news and it sounds like this was a relatively minor procedure. The Celtics gave him a 3-6 week timetable, but his status for the first-round of the playoffs is up in the air. Terry Rozier will hold down the fort in the meantime.
Mar 25
2
Terry Rozier
3
Shane Larkin
Sidelined
Shane Larkin (illness) will not play vs. Toronto on Saturday.
Well, the Celtics are going to be missing a few guards today and Terry Rozier is going to get a scary amount of minutes. Kadeem Allen could be the next man up while Abdel Nader would also have to log minutes. Larkin was shaping up to being a nice stream or DFS play today, so this one is rough to anyone looking to count on him today to end a weekly matchup.
Mar 31
4
Kadeem Allen
5
Xavier Silas
SG
1
Jaylen Brown
Sidelined
Jaylen Brown (toe) will play on Saturday against the Raptors on Saturday.
Despite the questionable tag earlier today, he should be set for a busy night tonight with so many players hurting. Get Brown in your lineup.
Mar 31
2
Marcus Smart
Sidelined
Marcus Smart (thumb) is making good progress and said he hopes to return in time for the second round of the playoffs.
"Definitely right now, that’s what we’re shooting for," Smart said. "The way it’s going now, we’re on the right path. Hopefully nothing happens where it gets delayed." He had his cast replaced by a splint recently, so he's been able to do some light exercises with his thumb. Smart was given a timetable of 6-8 weeks on March 16, so he should be able to hit his target date if he doesn't have any setbacks.
Mar 29
3
Abdel Nader
4
Jabari Bird
SF
1
Jayson Tatum
2
Semi Ojeleye
3
Jonathan Holmes
4
Gordon Hayward
Sidelined
When asked about potentially returning to the court this season, Gordon Hayward (leg) said that the "hope is still there."
Coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics have adamantly stated that Hayward will not play again this season, but Gordon refuses to close the door completely. "The recovery is going well. I'm progressing well," said Hayward. "The hope is still there. It's something where I'm really honestly not even thinking about it. I know we're getting toward the end of the year. It's something that I'm still working toward, but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen." Even if Hayward does return, it almost definitely won't be until the postseason. He should be left on waivers in re-draft leagues.
Mar 10
PF
1
Marcus Morris
Sidelined
Marcus Morris (ankle) will play against the Raptors on Saturday.
He should see a good amount of minutes at small forward tonight with the Celtics likely having to play bigger because of their lack of guards. Morris is a little risky to use and his ankle issue is more legit than some guys getting the night off because he rolled it on Monday.
Mar 31
2
Daniel Theis
Sidelined
The Celtics announced that Daniel Theis underwent successful surgery to repair his left knee lateral meniscus on Thursday.
Theis will miss the remainder of this season but is expected to be fully healthy prior to the start of training camp.
Mar 16
3
Guerschon Yabusele
C
1
Al Horford
Sidelined
Al Horford (ankle) will play on Saturday against the Raptors.
He's had plenty of time off and has been out of the lineup since Mar. 27's win against the Suns. Horford's ankle injury doesn't sound serious, but he'll probably be resting in the upcoming week.
Mar 31
2
Aron Baynes
3
Greg Monroe
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Mar 31
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule and some fantasy pickups to get you ready for Week 25!
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Mar 31
»
Mar. 31 Friday Recap Pod
Mar 31
»
Dose: Injuries Upon Injuries
Mar 31
»
Trust The Process Fantasy Pod
Mar 30
»
Stew: Trey Day
Mar 30
»
Daily Dose: Trust Issues
Mar 30
»
Roundtable: 2018-19 Targets
Mar 29
»
Dose: Night on the Towns
Mar 29
NBA Headlines
»
Lonzo Ball (knee) doubtful for Sunday night
»
Brandon Ingram diagnosed with a concussion
»
Ricky Rubio (hamstring) questionable Sunday
»
John Wall (rest) will not play on Sunday
»
Shane Larkin (illness) will not play vs. TOR
»
Jaylen Brown (toe) probable to play
»
Dwayne Bacon (ankle) doubtful to return
»
Ed Davis (right ankle) out at least 1-2 weeks
»
George Hill, Kyle Korver will not play Sunday
»
Frank Ntilikina will not play on Saturday
»
Embiid (face surgery) could return in 2 weeks
»
Markieff Morris (illness) will not return
NBA Links
»
Play fantasy basketball over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
