Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Allen Crabbe | Guard/Forward | #23
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 215
College:
California
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (1) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $18,500,000 2017-18: $19,332,500 2018-19: $18,500,000 2019-20: $18,500,000 {Player Option}
Latest News
Recent News
Allen Crabbe will move into the starting lineup on Monday vs. the Raptors.
With Damian Lillard (ankle) out on Monday and possibly looking at additional time on the shelf, Crabbe could have some short-term value this week. Crabbe is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 triples in 28.1 minutes per game this season, but Lillard's 19.3 FGAs are up for grabs. C.J. McCollum will start at PG and should be a monster every time Lillard sits.
Dec 26 - 9:54 PM
Source:
Jason Quick on Twitter
Allen Crabbe is coming off the bench against the Grizzlies on Thursday.
Unlike The Process, never trust the "listed as the starter" news for the Blazers. Crabbe should still be busy tonight.
Dec 8 - 7:54 PM
Source:
Jason Quick on Twitter
Allen Crabbe is listed as the starter for Thursday against the Grizzlies.
Unless coach Terry Stotts goes into one of his mad scientist modes, this should stick. Crabbe has played very well lately and turned in a gem with 17 points on Monday and a solid 14-point game on Wednesday. Expect him to get 30-35 minutes tonight while Evan Turner backs him up.
Dec 8 - 7:26 PM
Source:
Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Allen Crabbe scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting with five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one triple in 33 minutes off the bench against the Bulls on Monday.
He's now scored 15+ points in three straight games (the first time in his career) and his minutes have been quietly trending up. Crabbe doesn't do much besides scoring and hitting triples, so he's more of a deep-league asset while Portland is healthy.
Dec 5 - 11:44 PM
Source:
Trail Blazers PR on Twitter
Allen Crabbe will move into starting lineup
Dec 26 - 9:54 PM
Allen Crabbe not starting on Thursday
Dec 8 - 7:54 PM
Allen Crabbe listed as the starter vs. MEM
Dec 8 - 7:26 PM
Allen Crabbe scores 17 off the bench
Dec 5 - 11:44 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
902
314
97
40
15
109
243
.449
47
55
.855
49
115
.426
6
29
9.8
3.0
1.3
0.5
0.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
POR
15
6.5
0.8
2.2
.364
0.4
0.9
.429
0.2
0.3
.750
0.1
0.5
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.7
2.2
2014
POR
51
13.4
1.2
3.0
.412
0.6
1.7
.353
0.2
0.3
.750
0.1
1.3
1.4
0.8
0.3
0.4
0.3
1.5
3.3
2015
POR
81
26.1
3.8
8.4
.459
1.4
3.5
.393
1.2
1.4
.867
0.3
2.3
2.7
1.2
0.8
0.8
0.2
2.4
10.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
POR
15
98
12
33
.364
6
14
.429
3
4
.750
1
8
9
6
3
2
1
10
33
2014
POR
51
684
63
153
.412
30
85
.353
12
16
.750
7
66
73
39
15
19
15
74
168
2015
POR
81
2111
311
678
.459
112
285
.393
98
113
.867
27
189
216
99
64
63
16
192
832
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
SA
1
30
4
7
.571
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
2
1
0
2
10
Dec 21
DAL
1
37
5
9
.556
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
6
6
1
1
0
0
2
14
Dec 20
@SAC
1
36
4
7
.571
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
2
9
Dec 17
@GS
1
24
2
5
.400
1
3
.333
4
4
1.000
1
4
5
3
0
0
0
2
9
Dec 15
@DEN
1
28
2
6
.333
1
3
.333
4
4
1.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
0
5
9
Dec 13
OKC
1
26
4
8
.500
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
2
11
Dec 12
@LAC
1
21
5
9
.556
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
0
2
1
0
0
13
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
Sidelined
Damian Lillard (sprained left ankle) will not play on Monday vs. the Raptors.
This will be just the eighth missed game of his career due to an injury. X-rays were negative, but he is in a walking boot and the fact that he was considered doubtful for tonight suggests that he could miss additional time. C.J. McCollum will run the offense for the Blazers, but Evan Turner (ankle) and Allen Crabbe should definitely benefit as well. It will also be interesting to see if Shabazz Napier enters the rotation.
Dec 26
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Evan Turner
Sidelined
Evan Turner (left ankle sprain) will play on Monday vs. the Raptors.
He was listed as probable, but he will return after a three-game absence. He said he is still experiencing pain in his ankle when he moves laterally and when he pushes off, so it's not a lock that he sees his normal workload tonight. With Damian Lillard (ankle) out, Turner could have some sneaky value this week if his ankle holds up.
Dec 26
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Mason Plumlee
2
Ed Davis
3
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli (knee) is likely to undergo season-ending surgery.
He's still trying to determine if he should have the procedure. Ezeli signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Blazers this summer and said he was 100 percent healthy back in July, but it just isn't working out.
Dec 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
