Allen Crabbe will move into the starting lineup on Monday vs. the Raptors. With Damian Lillard (ankle) out on Monday and possibly looking at additional time on the shelf, Crabbe could have some short-term value this week. Crabbe is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 triples in 28.1 minutes per game this season, but Lillard's 19.3 FGAs are up for grabs. C.J. McCollum will start at PG and should be a monster every time Lillard sits. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Allen Crabbe is coming off the bench against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Unlike The Process, never trust the "listed as the starter" news for the Blazers. Crabbe should still be busy tonight. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Allen Crabbe is listed as the starter for Thursday against the Grizzlies. Unless coach Terry Stotts goes into one of his mad scientist modes, this should stick. Crabbe has played very well lately and turned in a gem with 17 points on Monday and a solid 14-point game on Wednesday. Expect him to get 30-35 minutes tonight while Evan Turner backs him up. Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter