Allen Crabbe | Guard/Forward | #23

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 215
College: California
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (1) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Allen Crabbe will move into the starting lineup on Monday vs. the Raptors.
With Damian Lillard (ankle) out on Monday and possibly looking at additional time on the shelf, Crabbe could have some short-term value this week. Crabbe is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 triples in 28.1 minutes per game this season, but Lillard's 19.3 FGAs are up for grabs. C.J. McCollum will start at PG and should be a monster every time Lillard sits. Dec 26 - 9:54 PM
Source: Jason Quick on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32902314974015109243.4494755.85549115.4266299.83.01.30.50.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013POR156.50.82.2.3640.40.9.4290.20.3.7500.10.50.60.40.20.10.10.72.2
2014POR5113.41.23.0.4120.61.7.3530.20.3.7500.11.31.40.80.30.40.31.53.3
2015POR8126.13.88.4.4591.43.5.3931.21.4.8670.32.32.71.20.80.80.22.410.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013POR15981233.364614.42934.75018963211033
2014POR5168463153.4123085.3531216.750766733915191574168
2015POR812111311678.459112285.39398113.8672718921699646316192832
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23SA13047.57123.66700.0000112210210
Dec 21DAL13759.55646.66700.0000661100214
Dec 20@SAC13647.57101.00012.500000120029
Dec 17@GS12425.40013.333441.000145300029
Dec 15@DEN12826.33313.333441.000134010059
Dec 13OKC12648.50023.66712.5001232000211
Dec 12@LAC12159.55612.500221.0000220210013

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 