Reggie Bullock | Forward | #25 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (25) / 3/16/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 205 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (25) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,255,644 2017-18: $3,313,542 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Reggie Bullock will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) unavailable. This likely means that Aron Baynes is headed back to the bench. Bullock is a solid defender, but a pretty low usage rate guy, so he's not all that attractive of an option despite the increased opportunity as a starter. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Reggie Bullock returned from a 25-game absence on Friday vs. the Jazz and scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) was out and the game was a blowout, but it was still a surprise to see Bullock log a season-high 26 minutes right out of the gate. Coach Stan Van Gundy loves him and the Pistons don't have great depth, so maybe he earns some minutes going forward. Most fantasy owners can ignore him for now.

Reggie Bullock (personal) is unlikely to play on Friday against the Jazz. He is back with the team and there is a chance he plays. If he doesn't, Stanley Johnson would be looking at big minutes. Source: Rod Beard on Twitter