Reggie Bullock | Forward | #25

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 205
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (25) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Reggie Bullock will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) unavailable.
This likely means that Aron Baynes is headed back to the bench. Bullock is a solid defender, but a pretty low usage rate guy, so he's not all that attractive of an option despite the increased opportunity as a starter. Jan 15 - 2:39 PM
Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
567237431022.455111.00028.250224.61.40.80.60.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013LAC439.21.02.8.3550.51.7.3010.20.2.7780.31.01.30.30.30.20.00.62.7
2014PHO369.40.71.9.3430.41.3.3260.20.3.6670.01.41.40.20.20.30.10.51.9
2015DET3711.51.22.6.4390.61.4.4150.40.4.9330.41.51.80.70.20.30.10.83.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013LAC4339743121.3552273.30179.77811435412139126115
2014PHO363392470.3431546.32669.66714950881041969
2015DET374274398.4392253.4151415.93314546827810229122
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13@UTA12636.50001.000111.000022312007
Jan 12@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 10@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 8@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 3IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 