Isaiah Canaan | Guard | #0

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 201
College: Murray State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (4) / HOU
Contract:
Recent News

Isaiah Canaan started the second half of Sunday's game, playing 34 minutes to finish with 13 points, three 3-pointers, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams have been lousy in Rajon Rondo's absence, so coach Fred Hoiberg turned to the seldom-used Canaan tonight. Canaan wasn't on the active roster for Game 3 and he'd played just 21 minutes since March 1, but he gave the Bulls a huge boost to stay competitive tonight. Fred Hoiberg wouldn't commit to starting him for Game 5 on Wednesday, but either way we expect him to maintain a healthy role. Keep an eye on him as a DFS punt play. Apr 23 - 9:41 PM
Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3959518150372263173.3643033.9092594.2661214.61.30.90.60.50.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013HOU2211.51.44.0.3560.82.5.3271.01.3.7240.30.81.11.01.00.40.21.14.6
2014PHI4720.03.18.0.3861.95.2.3701.01.3.8170.41.51.92.11.30.60.11.89.2
2015PHI7725.63.49.4.3602.36.3.3631.92.3.8330.32.02.31.81.20.70.21.711.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013HOU222533187.3561855.3272129.7247172422218425101
2014PHI47939146378.38691246.3704960.817186987986229383432
2015PHI771968260722.360176485.363150180.83320154174137915612133846
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 10ORL1713.33312.500221.000022200005
Apr 8@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 6@PHI1201.00001.00000.000000010000
Apr 4@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerian Grant
2Cameron Payne
3Rajon Rondo
4Michael Carter-Williams
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Anthony Morrow
4Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Paul Zipser
PF1Bobby Portis
2Nikola Mirotic
3Joffrey Lauvergne
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 