Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Isaiah Canaan | Guard | #0
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/21/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 201
College:
Murray State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (4) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,015,696 2017-18: $1,087,745 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Isaiah Canaan started the second half of Sunday's game, playing 34 minutes to finish with 13 points, three 3-pointers, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams have been lousy in Rajon Rondo's absence, so coach Fred Hoiberg turned to the seldom-used Canaan tonight. Canaan wasn't on the active roster for Game 3 and he'd played just 21 minutes since March 1, but he gave the Bulls a huge boost to stay competitive tonight. Fred Hoiberg wouldn't commit to starting him for Game 5 on Wednesday, but either way we expect him to maintain a healthy role. Keep an eye on him as a DFS punt play.
Apr 23 - 9:41 PM
Source:
Nick Friedell on Twitter
Isaiah Canaan (toe) played four minutes with one assist in a loss to the Suns on Friday.
The Bulls emptied the bench at the 4:20 mark, so that explains Canaan's four minutes tonight. He's not in the rotation when the Bulls are healthy on the wings.
Feb 11 - 1:40 AM
Isaiah Canaan (toe) is available to play on Friday vs. the Suns.
With Jimmy Butler (heel) back and Dwyane Wade (illness) playing, Canaan may not see the floor tonight. Leave him on the wire.
Feb 10 - 9:29 PM
Source:
Nick Friedell on Twitter
Isaiah Canaan (toe) did not practice on Thursday and is day-to-day.
He was in the rotation on Wednesday because of Dwyane Wade (illness) and Jimmy Butler (heel) being inactive. If those guys are back, Canaan likely won't be in the rotation.
Feb 9 - 4:18 PM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Isaiah Canaan starts 2nd half, plays 34 mins
Apr 23 - 9:41 PM
Isaiah Canaan returns in garbage time
Feb 11 - 1:40 AM
Isaiah Canaan (toe) is available
Feb 10 - 9:29 PM
Isaiah Canaan is day-to-day
Feb 9 - 4:18 PM
More Isaiah Canaan Player News
1
K. Durant
GS
(6312)
2
R. Gobert
UTA
(6075)
3
J. Nurkic
POR
(4694)
4
M. Barnes
GS
(4020)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(3896)
6
T. Allen
MEM
(3803)
7
R. Rondo
CHI
(3792)
8
D. Rose
NY
(3668)
9
A. Rivers
LAC
(3619)
10
J. Parker
MLW
(3439)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
595
181
50
37
22
63
173
.364
30
33
.909
25
94
.266
1
21
4.6
1.3
0.9
0.6
0.5
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
HOU
22
11.5
1.4
4.0
.356
0.8
2.5
.327
1.0
1.3
.724
0.3
0.8
1.1
1.0
1.0
0.4
0.2
1.1
4.6
2014
PHI
47
20.0
3.1
8.0
.386
1.9
5.2
.370
1.0
1.3
.817
0.4
1.5
1.9
2.1
1.3
0.6
0.1
1.8
9.2
2015
PHI
77
25.6
3.4
9.4
.360
2.3
6.3
.363
1.9
2.3
.833
0.3
2.0
2.3
1.8
1.2
0.7
0.2
1.7
11.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
HOU
22
253
31
87
.356
18
55
.327
21
29
.724
7
17
24
22
21
8
4
25
101
2014
PHI
47
939
146
378
.386
91
246
.370
49
60
.817
18
69
87
98
62
29
3
83
432
2015
PHI
77
1968
260
722
.360
176
485
.363
150
180
.833
20
154
174
137
91
56
12
133
846
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 10
ORL
1
7
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
5
Apr 8
@BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 6
@PHI
1
2
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Apr 4
@NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerian Grant
2
Cameron Payne
3
Rajon Rondo
Sidelined
The NBA has fined Rajon Rondo $25,000 for his sideline antics during Game 3.
In case you missed it, Rondo was sitting on the bench and stuck a leg out in an attempt to trip Jae Crowder, though he still maintains that he was just stretching. Rondo currently doesn't have a timetable to return to action because of his fractured thumb and hinted that he could miss a couple weeks.
Apr 23
4
Michael Carter-Williams
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Anthony Morrow
4
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Bobby Portis
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
Dose: Conley vs. Kawhi
Apr 23
It was an action-packed Saturday night in the NBA, highlighted by an epic duel between Mike Conley and Kawhi Leonard...
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Conley vs. Kawhi
Apr 23
»
Dose: Must Win? Check.
Apr 22
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 22
Apr 22
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 21
Apr 21
»
Dose: The King's Court
Apr 21
»
FanDuel NBA Plays: Thursday
Apr 20
»
Dose: HOU not scared of Westy
Apr 20
»
Playoff News Resources
Apr 19
NBA Headlines
»
Jimmy Butler hits 19-of-23 FTs, scores 33 pts
»
Isaiah Canaan starts 2nd half, plays 34 mins
»
Gerald Green w/ playoff career-high 18 points
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 33 as Celts win Game 4
»
Rudy Gobert (knee) will play in Game 4 Sunday
»
Steve Kerr out indefinitely due to back pain
»
Russell Westbrook triple-doubles in G4 loss
»
James Harden struggles, HOU still wins Game 4
»
Nene scores 28 points without missing a shot
»
Kevin Durant (calf) questionable for Game 4
»
Jerian Grant will remain a starter for Game 4
»
Jusuf Nurkic (leg) ruled out for Game 4
