Isaiah Canaan | Guard | #0 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (25) / 5/21/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 201 College: Murray State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (4) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,015,696 2017-18: $1,087,745 {Non-Guaranteed}

Isaiah Canaan started the second half of Sunday's game, playing 34 minutes to finish with 13 points, three 3-pointers, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams have been lousy in Rajon Rondo's absence, so coach Fred Hoiberg turned to the seldom-used Canaan tonight. Canaan wasn't on the active roster for Game 3 and he'd played just 21 minutes since March 1, but he gave the Bulls a huge boost to stay competitive tonight. Fred Hoiberg wouldn't commit to starting him for Game 5 on Wednesday, but either way we expect him to maintain a healthy role. Keep an eye on him as a DFS punt play. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter

Isaiah Canaan (toe) played four minutes with one assist in a loss to the Suns on Friday. The Bulls emptied the bench at the 4:20 mark, so that explains Canaan's four minutes tonight. He's not in the rotation when the Bulls are healthy on the wings.

Isaiah Canaan (toe) is available to play on Friday vs. the Suns. With Jimmy Butler (heel) back and Dwyane Wade (illness) playing, Canaan may not see the floor tonight. Leave him on the wire. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter