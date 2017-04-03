Alex Poythress | Forward | #5

All Positions

PG 1 T.J. McConnell

2 Sergio Rodriguez Sidelined

Sergio Rodriguez (hamstring) has been shut down for the season and will not play in the Sixers final three games. Rodriguez had missed six straight games, and with the Sixers more concerned about ping pong balls than wins at this stage of the season, they had no reason to rush him back. T.J. McConnell is dealing with a minor ankle issue, but assuming he is healthy enough to play, McConnell will continue to log heavy minutes at point guard.

3 Jerryd Bayless Sidelined

Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.

SG 1 Gerald Henderson

2 Nik Stauskas

3 Timothe Luwawu

SF 1 Robert Covington Sidelined

Robert Covington (right knee) will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a slight tear of lateral meniscus. A slight tear in the meniscus, which is the same injury to end Joel Embiid's year. Covington did have a right MCL sprain back in 2015, so this isn't his first knee issue. The team will likely announce their treatment plan, and surgery could also be an option -- it was for Embiid. With RoCo out, Justin Anderson should get some heavy minutes the rest of the way and is worth a look in standard leagues. Dario Saric, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Nik Stauskas and Shawn Long should all slightly benefit.

2 Justin Anderson

PF 1 Dario Saric Sidelined

Dario Saric (heel) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks. That's a wrap for a player who should get the Rookie of the Year. Since the break, Saric averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 boards, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 treys. With him out tonight, Alex Poythress should play a bunch at the four while the 76ers go small more than usual. Shawn Long could play some PF, as well.

2 Ben Simmons Sidelined

Ben Simmons' foot has reportedly fully healed and he's been cleared for 5-on-5 work. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder is expected to play point guard for the 76ers next season, but unfortunately, he's not expected to suit up for Summer League, so it looks like we won't see him on the court until next year's preseason.

3 Shawn Long

4 Alex Poythress

C 1 Joel Embiid Sidelined

Joel Embiid had successful minor arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus tear in his left knee on Friday. "The overall status of Joel’s lateral meniscus and his cartilage is very good, Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache said. "Today's procedure focused on removing a small portion of the meniscus that was responsible for his symptoms. The recovery program that has been established targets Joel transitioning back to full weight-bearing in approximately two weeks, at which point a conservative approach to his rehabilitation will be introduced." Embiid is expected to resume basketball activities this summer, so he should be a full go for training camp. There will be several updates on his progress throughout the offseason.

2 Jahlil Okafor Sidelined

Jahlil Okafor (knee) has been ruled out for rest of the year.



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: With Okafor and Covington now out for the year, we should see a smaller Sixers rotation start to become more predictable in terms of minutes. We should expect Richaun Holmes - who is still reasonably priced across the industry - to see roughly 30 minutes this evening, which sets him up as one of the premier mid-range plays at PF/C. Shawn Long is the only other big competing with Holmes for much court time. The writing has been on the wall for Okafor all month as his troublesome right knee just couldn't get right. It sounds like it's more precautionary than anything, so hopefully hen can resume a normal offseason program. The 76ers will still likely be entertaining some trades on their big man. Richaun Holmes should be owned in all leagues while Shawn Long is worth a look in deeper formats.With Okafor and Covington now out for the year, we should see a smaller Sixers rotation start to become more predictable in terms of minutes. We should expect Richaun Holmes - who is still reasonably priced across the industry - to see roughly 30 minutes this evening, which sets him up as one of the premier mid-range plays at PF/C. Shawn Long is the only other big competing with Holmes for much court time.

3 Richaun Holmes