Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Alex Poythress
(F)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Shawn Long
(F)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alex Poythress | Forward | #5
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 230
College:
Kentucky
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Poythress will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Dario Saric (heel) is out tonight, so Poythress will get the start, and he could definitely see his minutes in the 30s. He's coming off a 15-point, five-triple game, and with a favorable matchup against the Knicks, he's someone to consider as a DFS punt play. T.J. McConnell, Timothe Luwawu, Justin Anderson and Richaun Holmes will join Poythress in the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale.
Apr 12 - 6:58 PM
Source:
Bob Cooney on Twitter
Alex Poythress finished with 15 points, hitting 5-of-7 from behind the arc, while adding a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench Monday against Indiana.
Poythress recently made his debut for the team, and they appear to have mined a real gem. The former University of Kentucky standout is averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in five games since making his debut with the club. He isn't a bad low-end DFS sleeper heading into the team's season finale in New York on Wednesday.
Apr 10 - 10:51 PM
Alex Poythress scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists and one triple in 28 minutes vs. the Nets on Tuesday.
Garbage time was a factor with the 76ers getting blown out, but Poythress has certainly impressed in his first two games as a Sixer. He had 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during his debut on Sunday, and with Dario Saric (heel) a little banged up, Poythress could carve out a nice role off the bench the rest of the way. Keep an eye on him.
Apr 4 - 11:01 PM
76ers coach Brett Brown was impressed with Alex Poythress during his debut on Sunday vs. the Raptors.
The rookie played 24 minutes and finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from the line. He also has 3-point range, but missed all three of his attempts on Sunday "I loved him," Brown said. "He had a bounce. He had a toughness. When you talk about those three cornerstones to the program, defense, pace and space . . . I think he ticks boxes." With Dario Saric (heel) a little banged up, Poythress should continue to get some nice burn and is someone to watch over the final five games of the season.
Apr 3 - 9:33 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Alex Poythress will start Wednesday vs. NYK
Apr 12 - 6:58 PM
Alex Poythress hits five triples in loss
Apr 10 - 10:51 PM
Alex Poythress scores 10 points
Apr 4 - 11:01 PM
Brett Brown praises Alex Poythress
Apr 3 - 9:33 AM
More Alex Poythress Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
5
125
46
23
4
2
16
40
.400
8
10
.800
6
16
.375
1
3
9.2
4.6
0.8
0.4
0.6
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 10
IND
1
23
5
8
.625
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
1
0
1
15
Apr 8
MLW
1
24
2
8
.250
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
2
6
8
0
2
0
0
3
6
Apr 6
CHI
1
26
1
6
.167
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
2
4
Apr 4
BKN
1
28
4
10
.400
1
2
.500
1
3
.333
5
2
7
3
0
1
0
4
10
Apr 2
@TOR
1
24
4
8
.500
0
3
.000
3
3
1.000
1
2
3
1
0
0
1
1
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
T.J. McConnell
2
Sergio Rodriguez
Sidelined
Sergio Rodriguez (hamstring) has been shut down for the season and will not play in the Sixers final three games.
Rodriguez had missed six straight games, and with the Sixers more concerned about ping pong balls than wins at this stage of the season, they had no reason to rush him back. T.J. McConnell is dealing with a minor ankle issue, but assuming he is healthy enough to play, McConnell will continue to log heavy minutes at point guard.
Apr 8
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
Sidelined
Robert Covington (right knee) will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a slight tear of lateral meniscus.
A slight tear in the meniscus, which is the same injury to end Joel Embiid's year. Covington did have a right MCL sprain back in 2015, so this isn't his first knee issue. The team will likely announce their treatment plan, and surgery could also be an option -- it was for Embiid. With RoCo out, Justin Anderson should get some heavy minutes the rest of the way and is worth a look in standard leagues. Dario Saric, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Nik Stauskas and Shawn Long should all slightly benefit.
Mar 31
2
Justin Anderson
PF
1
Dario Saric
Sidelined
Dario Saric (heel) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks.
That's a wrap for a player who should get the Rookie of the Year. Since the break, Saric averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 boards, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 treys. With him out tonight, Alex Poythress should play a bunch at the four while the 76ers go small more than usual. Shawn Long could play some PF, as well.
Apr 12
2
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Ben Simmons' foot has reportedly fully healed and he's been cleared for 5-on-5 work.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder is expected to play point guard for the 76ers next season, but unfortunately, he's not expected to suit up for Summer League, so it looks like we won't see him on the court until next year's preseason.
Apr 12
3
Shawn Long
4
Alex Poythress
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid had successful minor arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus tear in his left knee on Friday.
"The overall status of Joel’s lateral meniscus and his cartilage is very good, Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache said. "Today's procedure focused on removing a small portion of the meniscus that was responsible for his symptoms. The recovery program that has been established targets Joel transitioning back to full weight-bearing in approximately two weeks, at which point a conservative approach to his rehabilitation will be introduced." Embiid is expected to resume basketball activities this summer, so he should be a full go for training camp. There will be several updates on his progress throughout the offseason.
Mar 24
2
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Jahlil Okafor (knee) has been ruled out for rest of the year.
The writing has been on the wall for Okafor all month as his troublesome right knee just couldn't get right. It sounds like it's more precautionary than anything, so hopefully hen can resume a normal offseason program. The 76ers will still likely be entertaining some trades on their big man. Richaun Holmes should be owned in all leagues while Shawn Long is worth a look in deeper formats.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
With Okafor and Covington now out for the year, we should see a smaller Sixers rotation start to become more predictable in terms of minutes. We should expect Richaun Holmes - who is still reasonably priced across the industry - to see roughly 30 minutes this evening, which sets him up as one of the premier mid-range plays at PF/C. Shawn Long is the only other big competing with Holmes for much court time.
Mar 31
3
Richaun Holmes
4
Tiago Splitter
