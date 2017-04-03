Player Page

Alex Poythress | Forward | #5

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 230
College: Kentucky
Alex Poythress will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Dario Saric (heel) is out tonight, so Poythress will get the start, and he could definitely see his minutes in the 30s. He's coming off a 15-point, five-triple game, and with a favorable matchup against the Knicks, he's someone to consider as a DFS punt play. T.J. McConnell, Timothe Luwawu, Justin Anderson and Richaun Holmes will join Poythress in the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale. Apr 12 - 6:58 PM
Source: Bob Cooney on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
51254623421640.400810.800616.375139.24.60.80.40.60.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 10IND12358.62557.71400.0000110110115
Apr 8MLW12428.25001.000221.000268020036
Apr 6CHI12616.16703.000221.000044000024
Apr 4BKN128410.40012.50013.3335273010410
Apr 2@TOR12448.50003.000331.0001231001111

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1T.J. McConnell
2Sergio Rodriguez
3Jerryd Bayless
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Justin Anderson
PF1Dario Saric
2Ben Simmons
3Shawn Long
4Alex Poythress
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Richaun Holmes
4Tiago Splitter
 

 