Player Page

Roster

James Michael McAdoo | Forward | #20

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: North Carolina
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

James Michael McAdoo is starting for Draymond Green (rest) against the Suns on Wednesday.
It's just a spot start, but McAdoo should get some run today with Andre Iguodala also resting. Besides McAdoo, there should be some Kevon Looney, David West and Matt Barnes getting minutes up front. Apr 5 - 8:37 PM
Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter
More James Michael McAdoo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
483981258017135498.5511738.44704.00026182.61.70.40.30.40.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014GS 159.31.62.9.5450.00.0.0000.91.7.5601.01.52.50.10.40.30.61.44.1
2015GS 416.51.12.0.5360.00.0.5000.61.2.5310.70.71.40.40.40.20.21.02.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014GS 151402444.54500.0001425.56015223726592162
2015GS 412654584.53612.5002649.531302858171610839117
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 4MIN1703.00001.00002.000224000000
Apr 2WAS1400.00000.00000.000022010010
Mar 31HOU16111.00000.00000.000202000002
Mar 29@SA1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28@HOU1400.00000.00000.000000000110
Mar 26MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 24SAC1300.00000.000221.000000000002

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
3Matt Barnes
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
 

 