Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
David West
(F)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
James Michael McAdoo | Forward | #20
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 230
College:
North Carolina
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: $1,251,245 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
James Michael McAdoo is starting for Draymond Green (rest) against the Suns on Wednesday.
It's just a spot start, but McAdoo should get some run today with Andre Iguodala also resting. Besides McAdoo, there should be some Kevon Looney, David West and Matt Barnes getting minutes up front.
Apr 5 - 8:37 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
James Michael McAdoo (head) will be available to play Wednesday vs. San Antonio.
He might get out there if the game turns into a blowout.
Mar 29 - 8:08 PM
Source:
Warriors PR on Twitter
James Michael McAdoo (head) is probable to play Wednesday vs. the Spurs.
Steve Kerr said that he won't be resting any of his stars for Wednesday's game, so McAdoo's playing status is more or less irrelevant in fantasy hoops.
Mar 29 - 2:03 PM
Source:
Connor Letourneau on Twitter
James Michael McAdoo (head laceration) will not return to Tuesday's game vs. the Rockets.
He received seven stitches above his left eyebrow, but the good news is that he doesn't have a concussion. He shouldn't miss additional time, but there are no fantasy implications here.
Mar 28 - 9:23 PM
Source:
Warriors PR on Twitter
James Michael McAdoo starting for Draymond
Apr 5 - 8:37 PM
James Michael McAdoo available to play
Mar 29 - 8:08 PM
James Michael McAdoo probable Wedsnesday
Mar 29 - 2:03 PM
James Michael McAdoo won't return
Mar 28 - 9:23 PM
More James Michael McAdoo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
48
398
125
80
17
13
54
98
.551
17
38
.447
0
4
.000
26
18
2.6
1.7
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
GS
15
9.3
1.6
2.9
.545
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.7
.560
1.0
1.5
2.5
0.1
0.4
0.3
0.6
1.4
4.1
2015
GS
41
6.5
1.1
2.0
.536
0.0
0.0
.500
0.6
1.2
.531
0.7
0.7
1.4
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.2
1.0
2.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
GS
15
140
24
44
.545
0
0
.000
14
25
.560
15
22
37
2
6
5
9
21
62
2015
GS
41
265
45
84
.536
1
2
.500
26
49
.531
30
28
58
17
16
10
8
39
117
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 4
MIN
1
7
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
2
.000
2
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
WAS
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
Mar 31
HOU
1
6
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Mar 29
@SA
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
@HOU
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
Mar 26
MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 24
SAC
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
Sidelined
Kevin Durant (knee) is reportedly looking to get back on the court Saturday vs. the Pelicans.
While Steve Kerr confirmed that Durant will start once he's cleared to play, he also stated that he'll put KD on a strict minutes limit when he gets back. That means Durant will play limited minutes in just one game this week, so he's not the best pickup in head-to-head leagues without an IR-spot. When Durant does get back for those final three games of the year, Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala and Matt Barnes' minutes will take a hit.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
With Durant on the floor this season, every Warriors player outside of James McAdoo sees a dip in usage rate. Durant's presence may make it tough to target the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green until they end up seeing their prices drop slightly, although Durant's minutes restriction does bode well for their upside down the stretch run of the regular season.
Apr 3
2
Andre Iguodala
Sidelined
Andre Iguodala finished with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win against the Wolves.
Iguodala was very efficient, hitting all four of his field goal tries while knocking down his only triple and each of his two free throw attempts, too. As previously mentioned, Iguodala will rest in Wednesday's game, so adjust your daily fantasy lineups accordingly.
Apr 5
3
Matt Barnes
PF
1
Draymond Green
Sidelined
The Warriors officially confirmed Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green will not play on Wednesday against the Suns.
This is just a reminder for those who missed it on Tuesday. With Dray and Iggy out, James Michael McAdoo, Kevon Looney, Matt Barnes and Pat McCaw should play more in a favorable matchup.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Even with Green and Iguodala out of action, there isn't a ton to like in terms of the Warriors front-court options, in part because there are a lot of ways those minutes could be distributed. David West is likely to see around 20-22 minutes of court time as he ramps up for the playoffs, but without a dependable minutes load he becomes a tough sell outside of deep GPPs. Neither Looney or McAdoo are worth targeting, but Matt Barnes is one of the more intriguing value plays of the day without Iguodala around. He should see in the neighborhood of 23-28 minutes.
Apr 5
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
