PG 1 Stephen Curry

2 Shaun Livingston

SG 1 Klay Thompson

2 Ian Clark

3 Patrick McCaw

SF 1 Kevin Durant Sidelined

Kevin Durant (knee) is reportedly looking to get back on the court Saturday vs. the Pelicans.



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: With Durant on the floor this season, every Warriors player outside of James McAdoo sees a dip in usage rate. Durant's presence may make it tough to target the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green until they end up seeing their prices drop slightly, although Durant's minutes restriction does bode well for their upside down the stretch run of the regular season. While Steve Kerr confirmed that Durant will start once he's cleared to play, he also stated that he'll put KD on a strict minutes limit when he gets back. That means Durant will play limited minutes in just one game this week, so he's not the best pickup in head-to-head leagues without an IR-spot. When Durant does get back for those final three games of the year, Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala and Matt Barnes' minutes will take a hit.

2 Andre Iguodala Sidelined

Andre Iguodala finished with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win against the Wolves. Iguodala was very efficient, hitting all four of his field goal tries while knocking down his only triple and each of his two free throw attempts, too. As previously mentioned, Iguodala will rest in Wednesday's game, so adjust your daily fantasy lineups accordingly.

3 Matt Barnes

PF 1 Draymond Green Sidelined

The Warriors officially confirmed Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green will not play on Wednesday against the Suns.



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: Even with Green and Iguodala out of action, there isn't a ton to like in terms of the Warriors front-court options, in part because there are a lot of ways those minutes could be distributed. David West is likely to see around 20-22 minutes of court time as he ramps up for the playoffs, but without a dependable minutes load he becomes a tough sell outside of deep GPPs. Neither Looney or McAdoo are worth targeting, but Matt Barnes is one of the more intriguing value plays of the day without Iguodala around. He should see in the neighborhood of 23-28 minutes. This is just a reminder for those who missed it on Tuesday. With Dray and Iggy out, James Michael McAdoo, Kevon Looney, Matt Barnes and Pat McCaw should play more in a favorable matchup.

2 David West

3 Kevon Looney

4 James Michael McAdoo

C 1 Zaza Pachulia