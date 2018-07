Lorenzo Brown | Guard | #4 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (27) / 8/26/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 189 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (22) / MIN Share: Tweet

The Raptors will sign Lorenzo Brown to a one-year deal. The 27-year-old point guard was the G-League MVP last season and made 14 appearances for Toronto while playing on a two-way contract. He's comfortably behind Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright on the depth chart, so he's unlikely to crack the rotation. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

The Raptors will sign Lorenzo Brown for the remainder of the season. He was the MVP of the G-League and was previously signed to a two-way contract. Despite his new deal, Brown isn't expected to be in the playoff rotation. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Lorenzo Brown finished scoreless in 18 minutes in his Raptors debut on Friday vs. the Knicks, adding three rebounds and three assists. He missed his only shot of the night and wasn't too involved on offense, but he basically slid right into Delon Wright's role. There's a good chance Brown falls out of the rotation once the Raptors get some bodies back, so there's no reason to monitor him outside of very deep leagues.