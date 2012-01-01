Player Page

Phil Jackson | Center

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (71) / 9/17/1945
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 221
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Knicks owner James Dolan is debating whether or not to fire President of Basketball Operation Phil Jackson.
No final decision has been made as of Tuesday night, but it sounds like he's as good as gone and could be fired on Wednesday morning. Wojnarowski adds that Dolan "has become increasingly concerned about Jackson’s fitness for the job and the long-term prospects of success for the franchise." It's hardly a surprise after Jackson all but told Carmelo Anthony he wants him to leave New York, but the situation hit an all-time low when Jackson made Kristaps Porzingis, a 21-year-old franchise cornerstone, available in trade talks. Jackson has two years and $24 million left on his deal, so Dolan will have to reach into his pockets to pay him off. Jun 28 - 3:35 AM
Source: The Vertical
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Frank Ntilikina
2Derrick Rose
3Ron Baker
4Chasson Randle
5Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Willy Hernangomez
3Kyle O'Quinn
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 