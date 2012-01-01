Phil Jackson | Center Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (71) / 9/17/1945 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 221 Share: Tweet

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Knicks owner James Dolan is debating whether or not to fire President of Basketball Operation Phil Jackson. No final decision has been made as of Tuesday night, but it sounds like he's as good as gone and could be fired on Wednesday morning. Wojnarowski adds that Dolan "has become increasingly concerned about Jackson’s fitness for the job and the long-term prospects of success for the franchise." It's hardly a surprise after Jackson all but told Carmelo Anthony he wants him to leave New York, but the situation hit an all-time low when Jackson made Kristaps Porzingis, a 21-year-old franchise cornerstone, available in trade talks. Jackson has two years and $24 million left on his deal, so Dolan will have to reach into his pockets to pay him off. Source: The Vertical

On ESPN's Outside the Lines, Jay Williams said a top-15 prospect in this draft told him Knicks president Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during a workout. So he cares more about exit interviews than entrance interviews? Jokes aside, the Knicks couldn't be making a worse case to attract free agents. From throwing their franchise player under the bus to not trying to fix any communication issues with their budding star to arresting a former fan favorite, the past 12 months have been a total disaster. How's it goink? Source: Steve Popper on Twitter

The Knicks have spoken to the Blazers about one of Portland's three first-round picks, according to ESPN's Ian Begley. The Blazers have the 15th, 20th and 26th picks, but they also went on a spending spree last summer and are tight on cap space. Even if it's just to get Meyers Leonard's contract off their books, the Blazers may be willing to unload their 26th pick. Assuming the Knicks take a point guard at No. 8, they may go with a forward on their next pick. Source: ESPN N.Y.