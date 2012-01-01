Phil Jackson | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 26
Dose: Bellinger Keeps Blasting
Jun 26
Top 10 Prospects: June 26
Jun 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yunel Escobar posts another multi-hit game
Adam Duvall blasts 17th homer as Reds win
Trea Turner steals four bases in Nats victory
Max Scherzer fans six in victory over Cubs
Cobb carries no-hit bid into seventh inning
Gausman terrific in victory over Blue Jays
Yasmany Tomas (groin) ready for rehab games
Robert Gsellman exits with strained hamstring
Drew Smyly (elbow) experiences setback
Jon Gray (foot) will start Friday in Arizona
Tyler Anderson will have left knee scoped
Yasiel Puig has knee, hamstring soreness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Cam: I don't have to always be the playmaker
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
Saints place Fairley (heart) on reserve/NFI
WRs coach: Alshon had best offseason in years
Cam Newton (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jay Ajayi could push for 1,900 total yards?
Le'Veon Bell videoed playing basketball
Never mind: Riddick refutes Chiefs rumors
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Knicks could fire Phil Jackson Wednesday
Jared Dudley (toe surgery) out 3-4 months
Jamal Murray (groin) goes through 2-on-2 work
Report: NYK interested in re-signing Rose
Report: BOS going after Hayward and George
Report: Anthony engaging w/ NYK about buyout
Malik Monk (ankle) doubtful for Summer League
Russell Westbrook named league MVP
Draymond wins Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis wins Most Improved Player Award
Wizards extend qualifying offer to Bogdanovic
WAS extends qualifying offer to Otto Porter
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
Penguins, Schultz working on long-term deal
Stars acquire Marc Methot from Vegas
Plenty of teams talking to Joe Thornton
Blackhawks ink Anton Forsberg to 2-year deal
Teemu Selanne highlights HHoF class of 2017
Zack Kassian gets 3-year deal with Oilers
Stars will use a buyout on Antti Niemi
Carolina inks Derek Ryan to one-year deal
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
CGY acquires Travis Hamonic from NYI
Avs make Conor Timmins first pick of 2nd rd
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 results
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 results
Pennink: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Matt Swanson: Buzz Chew 200 results
Bonsignore: 5th at Riverhead, 4th in points
Ryan Preece: Buzz Chew 200 results
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 results
Doug Coby to make K&N East debut at Thompson
Rob Summers: Buzz Chew 200 results
Dave Sapienza: Runner-up in Buzz Chew 200
New sponsors for Matt Tifft at Daytona
Craig Lutz: Buzz Chew 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
Woodland becomes a dad; WDs from QL National
Closing 67 yields Danny Lee season-best T3
Berger loses playoff at TPC River Highlands
Spieth wins Travelers playoff; 10th TOUR win
Hoffman posts 10-under with bogey-free 66
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White chooses UGA
Shane Buechele wins Manning Academy challenge
Baylor proposes assault information release
Shedrick knows: Bo's nephew commits to Auburn
Redshirt likely for UM T Grant Newsome (knee)
Four-star RB Salahuddin commits to USC
Mountaineers add transferring Cane TE Haskins
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Crystal Palace hires de Boer as new manager
Hammers reject bid for Valencia
EFC close to finalising deal for Burnley star
Arsenal DEF is attracting a lot of interest
Mendy reveals desire to join Bordeaux
Saints edging closer to signing Bednarek
Brighton searching for a new left-back
Bournemouth in talks to sign ex-Blackburn man
Chelsea striker Traore headed to Lyon
Huddersfield to make second bid for Derby ace
Silva and Soares set to return for Portugal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Willy Hernangomez
(C)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Frank Ntilikina
(G)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Jamel Artis
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Ognjen Jaramaz
(G)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Damyean Dotson
(G)
Luke Kornet
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
Nigel Hayes
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Phil Jackson | Center
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
71
) / 9/17/1945
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 221
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Knicks owner James Dolan is debating whether or not to fire President of Basketball Operation Phil Jackson.
No final decision has been made as of Tuesday night, but it sounds like he's as good as gone and could be fired on Wednesday morning. Wojnarowski adds that Dolan "has become increasingly concerned about Jackson’s fitness for the job and the long-term prospects of success for the franchise." It's hardly a surprise after Jackson all but told Carmelo Anthony he wants him to leave New York, but the situation hit an all-time low when Jackson made Kristaps Porzingis, a 21-year-old franchise cornerstone, available in trade talks. Jackson has two years and $24 million left on his deal, so Dolan will have to reach into his pockets to pay him off.
Jun 28 - 3:35 AM
Source:
The Vertical
On ESPN's Outside the Lines, Jay Williams said a top-15 prospect in this draft told him Knicks president Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during a workout.
So he cares more about exit interviews than entrance interviews? Jokes aside, the Knicks couldn't be making a worse case to attract free agents. From throwing their franchise player under the bus to not trying to fix any communication issues with their budding star to arresting a former fan favorite, the past 12 months have been a total disaster. How's it goink?
Jun 22 - 1:28 PM
Source:
Steve Popper on Twitter
The Knicks have spoken to the Blazers about one of Portland's three first-round picks, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.
The Blazers have the 15th, 20th and 26th picks, but they also went on a spending spree last summer and are tight on cap space. Even if it's just to get Meyers Leonard's contract off their books, the Blazers may be willing to unload their 26th pick. Assuming the Knicks take a point guard at No. 8, they may go with a forward on their next pick.
Jun 1 - 3:33 PM
Source:
ESPN N.Y.
Phil Jackson again stated that he believes it would be best for both parties if Carmelo Anthony waived his no-trade clause.
Phil first expressed these sentiments back in April at the end of the regular season. Speaking with reporters at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago on Friday, Jackson spoke out again. "We'd like him to have success," said Jackson. "The opportunity is narrowing. We'd just like him to have success somewhere. We're not going to be there. Hopefully, we'll be maybe a playoff team next year. It would be tough to consider us a possible champion." It seems to be only a matter of time before Anthony and the Knicks finally part ways.
May 13 - 9:47 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Woj: Knicks could fire Phil Jackson Wednesday
Jun 28 - 3:35 AM
Phil falling in and out of sleep at workout?
Jun 22 - 1:28 PM
Knicks could go after Blazers pick?
Jun 1 - 3:33 PM
Jackson thinks Melo should agree to a trade
May 13 - 9:47 AM
More Phil Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. George
IND
(5767)
2
J. Butler
MIN
(4946)
3
Z. LaVine
CHI
(4387)
4
K. Porzingis
NY
(4347)
5
R. Rubio
MIN
(3636)
6
C. Paul
LAC
(3550)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(3320)
8
D. Russell
BKN
(3313)
9
J. Embiid
PHI
(3262)
10
L. Aldridge
SA
(3133)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Frank Ntilikina
2
Derrick Rose
3
Ron Baker
4
Chasson Randle
5
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
2
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
Suspended
According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks have been shopping Joakim Noah.
He's owed $55.6 million over the next three years and is entering his age-33 season, making this one of the worst contracts in the league. It's no secret that the Knicks have been listening to offers for Kristaps Porzingis this week, but one roadblock in trade talks is that the team tried to include Noah in the talks. The big man had surgery to repair his rotator cuff in his right shoulder back in April and is suspended for the first 12 games of the season for failing a drug test. In case it needs to be said, fantasy owners should look the other way on draft day.
Jun 24
2
Willy Hernangomez
3
Kyle O'Quinn
4
Marshall Plumlee
Headlines
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Mike Gallagher goes over Dennis Smith Jr. and some changing narratives in the NBA.
More NBA Columns
»
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
»
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
»
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
»
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
»
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
»
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
»
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
»
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
NBA Headlines
»
Woj: Knicks could fire Phil Jackson Wednesday
»
Jared Dudley (toe surgery) out 3-4 months
»
Jamal Murray (groin) goes through 2-on-2 work
»
Report: NYK interested in re-signing Rose
»
Report: BOS going after Hayward and George
»
Report: Anthony engaging w/ NYK about buyout
»
Malik Monk (ankle) doubtful for Summer League
»
Russell Westbrook named league MVP
»
Draymond wins Defensive Player of the Year
»
Giannis wins Most Improved Player Award
»
Wizards extend qualifying offer to Bogdanovic
»
WAS extends qualifying offer to Otto Porter
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved