Dennis Schroder double-doubled in a quadruple overtime win over the Knicks on Sunday, registering 23 points, four boards, 15 assists, one 3-pointer and six turnovers in 55 minutes. It was a mixed bag for Schroder who recorded a career-high in dimes, but also went just 9-of-25 from the field and 3-of-5 from the stripe. Points and dimes typically aren’t a problem for Schroder, but the turnovers (3.0) and a lack of defensive statistics (0.8 steals per game) has held him down to a late-round evaluation on the year in standard 9-cat leagues. Schroder did appear to tweak his hand in this one, but he played through it, so he should be fine for Wednesday's game in Miami.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points against the Bulls on Wednesday, adding two rebounds, nine assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 33 minutes. He likes to play against the Bulls with a 25-point game coming on Jan. 20 in a win at home. Schroder was in the doghouse two weekends ago, but now he's played at least 31 minutes in each of his last three. Schroder's inconsistency can be frustrating, but he's been very effective besides that two-game benching run. He has eighth-round value in January.

Dennis Schroder hit 7-of-18 shots, a 3-pointer and 6-of-6 free throws for 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes of Monday's 115-105 loss to the Clippers. He only had two turnovers and has been killing it lately, averaging 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 3-pointers on 55 percent shooting over his last five games. If he was a little better at stealing the ball he'd be a little closer to "elite" instead of above average when it comes to NBA point guards in fantasy.