Dennis Schroder | Guard | #17

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 172
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Dennis Schroder double-doubled in a quadruple overtime win over the Knicks on Sunday, registering 23 points, four boards, 15 assists, one 3-pointer and six turnovers in 55 minutes.
It was a mixed bag for Schroder who recorded a career-high in dimes, but also went just 9-of-25 from the field and 3-of-5 from the stripe. Points and dimes typically aren’t a problem for Schroder, but the turnovers (3.0) and a lack of defensive statistics (0.8 steals per game) has held him down to a late-round evaluation on the year in standard 9-cat leagues. Schroder did appear to tweak his hand in this one, but he played through it, so he should be fine for Wednesday's game in Miami. Jan 29 - 7:05 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
47143582013429337316679.465127152.83661166.367814017.42.96.20.83.00.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ATL4913.11.53.8.3830.20.9.2380.60.9.6740.11.11.21.91.20.30.01.13.7
2014ATL7719.73.78.6.4270.71.9.3511.92.3.8270.41.82.14.11.90.60.11.610.0
2015ATL8020.24.19.8.4211.03.0.3221.82.3.7910.32.22.64.42.30.90.11.711.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ATL4964172188.3831042.2382943.67455560936117054183
2014ATL771515284665.42752148.351148179.82729135164317150494127768
2015ATL801614329781.42177239.322144182.79125179204349183709138879
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 27WAS123311.27315.200221.000000540019
Jan 25@CHI133715.46746.667661.0000229310424
Jan 23LAC134718.38914.250661.0002467200321
Jan 21PHI131618.33312.500221.0000119121115
Jan 20CHI1271114.78623.667111.0001236510125
Jan 18@DET127511.45502.000331.0000006200313
Jan 16@NY1341316.81312.500111.0001233200028

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Gary Neal
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Taurean Prince
PF1Paul Millsap
2Mike Muscala
3Mike Scott
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
3Tiago Splitter
 

 