Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
Chris Ballard gets 2nd interview with Colts
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
DeCosta: 'We have to try to retain' Williams
Chris Ballard 'clear favorite' to be Colts GM
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Moe Harkless (left calf) available Sunday
Davis Bertans starts, David Lee to bench
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in win over NY
Yogi Ferrell starting vs. Spurs on Sunday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) active Sunday vs. Bulls
Iman Shumpert scores 16 points w/ five treys
Kyrie Irving posts 29-point, 10-dime dub-dub
Bobby Portis starting Sunday for Taj Gibson
Russell Westbrook posts 20-12-10 trip-dub
Kevin Love (back spasms) won't play Monday
Wesley Matthews (strained hip) active Sunday
Joel Embiid (left knee) game-time for Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
Lemieux expects to retire Jagr's number
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Schweinsteiger scores and assists on start
Saints go from heaven to hell in a few days
Romeu signs new four and half year contract
West Ham accepts Marseille bid for Payet
Bojan loaned out to Bundesliga side
Conte: Ivanovic to decide his own future
Trippier injures hip in Spurs comeback win
N'Koudou tweets about knock to his knee
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Lamar Patterson
(G)
Mike Scott
(F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Gary Neal
(G)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dennis Schroder | Guard | #17
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 172
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,708,582 2017-18: $3,824,518 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dennis Schroder double-doubled in a quadruple overtime win over the Knicks on Sunday, registering 23 points, four boards, 15 assists, one 3-pointer and six turnovers in 55 minutes.
It was a mixed bag for Schroder who recorded a career-high in dimes, but also went just 9-of-25 from the field and 3-of-5 from the stripe. Points and dimes typically aren’t a problem for Schroder, but the turnovers (3.0) and a lack of defensive statistics (0.8 steals per game) has held him down to a late-round evaluation on the year in standard 9-cat leagues. Schroder did appear to tweak his hand in this one, but he played through it, so he should be fine for Wednesday's game in Miami.
Jan 29 - 7:05 PM
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points against the Bulls on Wednesday, adding two rebounds, nine assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 33 minutes.
He likes to play against the Bulls with a 25-point game coming on Jan. 20 in a win at home. Schroder was in the doghouse two weekends ago, but now he's played at least 31 minutes in each of his last three. Schroder's inconsistency can be frustrating, but he's been very effective besides that two-game benching run. He has eighth-round value in January.
Jan 26 - 1:07 AM
Dennis Schroder hit 7-of-18 shots, a 3-pointer and 6-of-6 free throws for 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes of Monday's 115-105 loss to the Clippers.
He only had two turnovers and has been killing it lately, averaging 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 3-pointers on 55 percent shooting over his last five games. If he was a little better at stealing the ball he'd be a little closer to "elite" instead of above average when it comes to NBA point guards in fantasy.
Jan 23 - 10:23 PM
Dennis Schroder was in control against the Bulls during a 102-93 win on Friday, making 11-of-14 from the field for 25 points with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in just 27 minutes.
Since he was benched last weekend for two games, Schroder looks to be back. In those three games, he's averaged 22.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.0 treys on 70.7 percent from the field. He'll have another slump at some point, but that's just who he is. Expect him to be around mid-round value.
Jan 21 - 2:09 AM
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in win over NY
Jan 29 - 7:05 PM
Dennis Schroder looks great vs. Bulls
Jan 26 - 1:07 AM
Dennis Schroder plays well in loss to Clipper
Jan 23 - 10:23 PM
Dennis Schroder carves up Bulls
Jan 21 - 2:09 AM
More Dennis Schroder Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5832)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(5807)
3
A. Davis
NO
(4971)
4
C. Paul
LAC
(4636)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(4631)
6
K. Leonard
SA
(4520)
7
K. Middleton
MLW
(4484)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(4240)
9
P. Gasol
SA
(4155)
10
T. Johnson
MIA
(4113)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
47
1435
820
134
293
37
316
679
.465
127
152
.836
61
166
.367
8
140
17.4
2.9
6.2
0.8
3.0
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
ATL
49
13.1
1.5
3.8
.383
0.2
0.9
.238
0.6
0.9
.674
0.1
1.1
1.2
1.9
1.2
0.3
0.0
1.1
3.7
2014
ATL
77
19.7
3.7
8.6
.427
0.7
1.9
.351
1.9
2.3
.827
0.4
1.8
2.1
4.1
1.9
0.6
0.1
1.6
10.0
2015
ATL
80
20.2
4.1
9.8
.421
1.0
3.0
.322
1.8
2.3
.791
0.3
2.2
2.6
4.4
2.3
0.9
0.1
1.7
11.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
ATL
49
641
72
188
.383
10
42
.238
29
43
.674
5
55
60
93
61
17
0
54
183
2014
ATL
77
1515
284
665
.427
52
148
.351
148
179
.827
29
135
164
317
150
49
4
127
768
2015
ATL
80
1614
329
781
.421
77
239
.322
144
182
.791
25
179
204
349
183
70
9
138
879
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 27
WAS
1
23
3
11
.273
1
5
.200
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
5
4
0
0
1
9
Jan 25
@CHI
1
33
7
15
.467
4
6
.667
6
6
1.000
0
2
2
9
3
1
0
4
24
Jan 23
LAC
1
34
7
18
.389
1
4
.250
6
6
1.000
2
4
6
7
2
0
0
3
21
Jan 21
PHI
1
31
6
18
.333
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
9
1
2
1
1
15
Jan 20
CHI
1
27
11
14
.786
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
1
2
3
6
5
1
0
1
25
Jan 18
@DET
1
27
5
11
.455
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
0
6
2
0
0
3
13
Jan 16
@NY
1
34
13
16
.813
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
1
2
3
3
2
0
0
0
28
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Gary Neal
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
Sidelined
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Knicks.
Thabo is averaging 25.8 minutes per game this season, but was held to just two points in 16 minutes on Friday. Kent Bazemore, Mike Scott, Mike Muscala (ankle), Mike Dunleavy and Taurean Prince will likely divvy up Sefolosha's minutes.
Jan 28
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Mike Dunleavy
5
Taurean Prince
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Mike Muscala
3
Mike Scott
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Kris Humphries
3
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter (calf) will not play on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Splitter was given a six-week timetable back in late November, but he's always been a slow healer and it's still unclear when the big man will return. Leave him on the wire.
Jan 23
Headlines
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Thaddeus Young, Lucas Nogueira and some familiar names appear in Ethan Norof's The Specialists.
More NBA Columns
»
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
»
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
»
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
»
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
»
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
»
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA Headlines
»
Moe Harkless (left calf) available Sunday
»
Davis Bertans starts, David Lee to bench
»
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in win over NY
»
Yogi Ferrell starting vs. Spurs on Sunday
»
Jahlil Okafor (knee) active Sunday vs. Bulls
»
Iman Shumpert scores 16 points w/ five treys
»
Kyrie Irving posts 29-point, 10-dime dub-dub
»
Bobby Portis starting Sunday for Taj Gibson
»
Russell Westbrook posts 20-12-10 trip-dub
»
Kevin Love (back spasms) won't play Monday
»
Wesley Matthews (strained hip) active Sunday
»
Joel Embiid (left knee) game-time for Monday
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved