Stan Van Gundy admitted that Detroit's current rotations are fluid on a game-to-game basis as he searches for something that works. "It’ll change game to game," the veteran head coach said. "Right now, we clearly haven’t got a settled rotation where we can count on solid play throughout the game, game to game, We don’t have that right now. So going to probably be a little back and forth and trying to figure it out. The answer is still all of those guys need to play better." Expect to see Stan Van shuffling through his frontcourt options regularly as he tries to figure out the right mix. Source: NBA.com

Coach Stan Van Gundy said he will likely go with a nine-man rotation in the first half and have Darrun Hilliard as the first man off the bench. That means we may not see too much of Stanley Johnson tonight, but besides that we should get a good idea of the rotation in the first half. Ish Smith should play next to the first unit a ton this month. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Stan Van Gundy said he was disappointed with the Pistons defense on Thursday and said he will re-evaluate the starting lineup. "I just didn’t think they put much into the game defensively," SVG said. "We may have to address it lineup wise. I want to see more out of them, but if that first unit can’t improve defensively then we’re going to have to get some other people in there and put some of them on the bench." While he didn't mention any names, it would make sense for SVG to consider replacing Marcus Morris with Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup if he's looking for more defense. This is definitely something to keep an eye in advance of their next game vs. the Spurs on Monday. Source: NBA.com