Player Page

Roster

Stan Van Gundy | Center

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (61) / 8/26/1955
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Stan Van Gundy admitted that Detroit's current rotations are fluid on a game-to-game basis as he searches for something that works.
"It’ll change game to game," the veteran head coach said. "Right now, we clearly haven’t got a settled rotation where we can count on solid play throughout the game, game to game, We don’t have that right now. So going to probably be a little back and forth and trying to figure it out. The answer is still all of those guys need to play better." Expect to see Stan Van shuffling through his frontcourt options regularly as he tries to figure out the right mix. Dec 26 - 2:15 PM
Source: NBA.com
More Stan Van Gundy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Tobias Harris
2Jon Leuer
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 