Masai Ujiri | Center Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (48) / 1/1/1970 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Spurs assistant coaches Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka interviewed with the Raptors for the franchise's head coaching job on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The Raptors went to the Texas assistant well the last time, but it was with Dwane Casey and the Mavs. Messina and Udoka are two of the top three assistant coaches with Messina taking the head job while Gregg Popovich was away from the team in April. The Raptors have also looked into internal options with Nick Nurse, Rex Kalamian and G-League coach Jerry Stackhouse. Hopefully, they have a hire well before the NBA Draft. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Raptors beat reporter Josh Lewenberg believes that Nick Nurse is the frontrunner for the head coaching job. After firing coach of the year Dwane Casey, the Raptors were heavily linked to Mike Budenholzer before he joined the Bucks. Nick Nurse and Rex Kalamian were both assistants on Casey's staff and are in the running, while Jerry Stackhouse is a candidate for the job as well. Source: Josh Lewenberg on Twitter

Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $25,000 by the league for walking onto the court to "verbally confront game officials" during Game 3. It's a financial slap on the wrist for one of the architects of Toronto's roster, and it's the least of Ujiri's concerns with his team facing a 3-0 deficit after LeBron James' amazing game-winner on Saturday. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter