Danny Ainge | Center

The Boston Celtics won the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft lottery. The future of the No. 1 seed in the East just got even brighter. Washington PG Markelle Fultz is widely considered to be the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, but Boston wouldn't be the greatest spot for him to help fantasy owners right away with All-Star PG Isaiah Thomas around.

If Jimmy Butler or Paul George become available, the Celtics are ready to bid on them, but general manager Danny Ainge sees the draft as "more than a consolation prize," according to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald. This is pretty much what everyone is expecting anyway. The Celtics will be the top team to watch with their surplus of draft picks, a slew of young talent on their roster, guys like Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic overseas, and of course their double-digit amount of draft picks in the next four drafts. Source: Steve Bulpett on Twitter

Danny Ainge said "it would be nice to add a rim protector that didn't hurt our offense" and a "shooter that didn't hurt our defense." We think it would be nice to win the lottery, but we're operating within our tangible reality. All jokes aside, Boston's roster is already full and we don't anticipate Ainge attempting to fulfill those desires immediately. Source: Boston Herald