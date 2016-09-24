Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Danny Ainge | Center
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 3/17/1959
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Boston Celtics won the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft lottery.
The future of the No. 1 seed in the East just got even brighter. Washington PG Markelle Fultz is widely considered to be the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, but Boston wouldn't be the greatest spot for him to help fantasy owners right away with All-Star PG Isaiah Thomas around.
May 16 - 8:59 PM
If Jimmy Butler or Paul George become available, the Celtics are ready to bid on them, but general manager Danny Ainge sees the draft as "more than a consolation prize," according to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.
This is pretty much what everyone is expecting anyway. The Celtics will be the top team to watch with their surplus of draft picks, a slew of young talent on their roster, guys like Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic overseas, and of course their double-digit amount of draft picks in the next four drafts.
Feb 23 - 9:23 AM
Source:
Steve Bulpett on Twitter
Danny Ainge said "it would be nice to add a rim protector that didn't hurt our offense" and a "shooter that didn't hurt our defense."
We think it would be nice to win the lottery, but we're operating within our tangible reality. All jokes aside, Boston's roster is already full and we don't anticipate Ainge attempting to fulfill those desires immediately.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Source:
Boston Herald
The Celtics are rumored to be close to making a big trade, according to Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.
After striking out on a big draft day deal, the Celtics are rumored to be exploring trades for Russell Westbrook or Blake Griffin. Any trade would likely involve one or both of the Celtics upcoming Brooklyn picks, but there's no fire to accompany this smoke just yet so we'll have to continue to update what sounds like a developing situation.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 10:14:00 AM
Source:
The Sporting News
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
May 16 - 8:59 PM
Ainge sees draft as consolation prize?
Feb 23 - 9:23 AM
Ainge targeting another shooter, shot-blocker
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Celtics reportedly poised to make a big move
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 10:14:00 AM
More Danny Ainge Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
SG
1
Avery Bradley
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 16
A comparison of NBA prospects' measurements from the NBA Combine
