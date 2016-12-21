Player Page

Roster

Mike Muscala | Center/Forward | #31

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 240
College: Bucknell
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (14) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mike Muscala suffered a left ankle injury and he will not return to Sunday's game vs. the Bucks.
He was ruled out pretty quickly after being sent to the locker room, so we're going to consider him questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks. If he's out, Mike Scott could get into the rotation and Dwight Howard could see his minutes rise to the high-30s. Monday will be the second game of a back-to-back set, meaning Atlanta won't have a shootaround, so we likely won't get another update on Muscala until closer to Monday's tip. Jan 15 - 3:38 PM
Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
More Mike Muscala Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
398173031475722119233.5113444.7733171.43725367.83.81.50.60.90.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ATL2010.81.63.7.4250.00.2.0000.70.71.0000.91.82.60.40.60.20.51.53.8
2014ATL4012.62.13.8.5500.20.6.4090.60.6.8801.31.73.00.60.50.40.51.34.9
2015ATL609.51.32.5.5000.20.7.3080.50.7.7950.61.32.00.60.50.20.51.23.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ATL202153173.42503.00014141.0001735527123102976
2014ATL4050383151.550922.4092225.88052671192521161952197
2015ATL6056976152.5001239.3083139.79538791173427132772195
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13BOS11807.00002.00000.000516000020
Jan 10@BKN12336.50012.500221.000044001239
Jan 7@DAL12147.57113.333221.0001121010011
Jan 5@NO12049.444111.00000.000426001119
Jan 4@ORL122331.000221.00000.000011121028
Jan 1SA11914.25001.00000.000011101122
Dec 30DET11825.40013.33300.000235212025

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Taurean Prince
PF1Paul Millsap
2Mike Muscala
3Mike Scott
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
3Tiago Splitter
 

 