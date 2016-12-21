Mike Muscala | Center/Forward | #31 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (25) / 7/1/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 240 College: Bucknell Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (14) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,015,696 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News

Mike Muscala suffered a left ankle injury and he will not return to Sunday's game vs. the Bucks. He was ruled out pretty quickly after being sent to the locker room, so we're going to consider him questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks. If he's out, Mike Scott could get into the rotation and Dwight Howard could see his minutes rise to the high-30s. Monday will be the second game of a back-to-back set, meaning Atlanta won't have a shootaround, so we likely won't get another update on Muscala until closer to Monday's tip. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Mike Muscala scored 11 points with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes during a 97-82 win over the Mavs on Saturday. It'll be interesting to see what the Hawks do with Muscala. Coach Mike Budenholzer cooled off on Moose as a four lately, but you would think he would slide over there should Paul Millsap get traded. He's a solid stash in deeper leagues.

Mike Muscala started the third quarter against the Wolves on Wednesday, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers. He tied his career high in 3-pointers and was also red hot to start the third quarter with the Hawks' first eight points of the frame. Dwight Howard (back) isn't likely going to miss too much time, so Muscala's effective game may not carry over to Friday. If Howard is out, Muscala would be a popular DFS punt or a stream in seasonal leagues.