Pierre Jackson | Guard | #55 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (25) / 8/29/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 180 College: Baylor Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (12) / PHI Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Mavericks are signing D-League guard Pierre Jackson to a partially guaranteed two-year deal. Jackson started this season playing overseas in Croatia before returning stateside to the D-League. Jackson was leading the D-League in scoring this season, at over 29 points per game. However, even with J.J. Barea (Achilles) likely out for a week or two, it will be tough for Jackson to find minutes in Dallas, as Deron Williams, Seth Curry, Devin Harris, and Wes Matthews are all currently healthy and playing relatively well. Dallas will likely have to cut Jonathan Gibson to carve out a roster spot for Jackson Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Pierre Jackson has joined the Texas Legends and is expected to be in uniform for Thursday’s game against the Greensboro Swarm. The Legends are the D-League affiliate for the Dallas Mavs and acquired Jackson in a trade. Jackson should get a ton of playing time and could be one of the top scorers in the D-League. Jackson was a star in the D-League before his torn Achilles, but he's cooled off as a prospect. We're hopeful he gets another shot in the NBA. Source: DLeague.NBA.com

Pierre Jackson has agreed to a deal with Cedevita Zagreb in Croatia. Jackson played for the Blazers during the summer league and attended a free agent camp with the Lakers, but he will have to continue waiting for his next shot to crack an NBA roster. Source: David Pick on Twitter