Player Page

Roster

Pierre Jackson | Guard | #55

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (12) / PHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Mavericks are signing D-League guard Pierre Jackson to a partially guaranteed two-year deal.
Jackson started this season playing overseas in Croatia before returning stateside to the D-League. Jackson was leading the D-League in scoring this season, at over 29 points per game. However, even with J.J. Barea (Achilles) likely out for a week or two, it will be tough for Jackson to find minutes in Dallas, as Deron Williams, Seth Curry, Devin Harris, and Wes Matthews are all currently healthy and playing relatively well. Dallas will likely have to cut Jonathan Gibson to carve out a roster spot for Jackson Dec 27 - 9:58 AM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
More Pierre Jackson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
SG1Wesley Matthews
2Seth Curry
3Jonathan Gibson
SF1Dorian Finney-Smith
2Justin Anderson
3Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dirk Nowitzki
C1Andrew Bogut
2Salah Mejri
3Dwight Powell
4A.J. Hammons
 

 