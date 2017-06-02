Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
John Collins
(F)
Jeremy Evans
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(C)
Damion Lee
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Tyler Cavanaugh
(F/C)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Josh Magette
(G)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Andrew White
(G)
Antonius Cleveland
(G)
Tyler Dorsey
(G)
Jaylen Morris
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Budenholzer | Center
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.
The coach is from Arizona and the Suns are reportedly going to be aggressive on hiring their next coach. Budenholzer still has two years left on his deal, so there's more to this story than the Suns just talking to him. After a rough year in Atlanta, maybe Coach Bud would be open to a move.
Apr 13 - 7:30 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
General manager Travis Schlenk said the Hawks could look to move up from the 19th pick in the draft.
He also said the team is looking at nine players to take at No. 19. While the Hawks only have one first-round pick this year, they do have two first-round picks for each of the next two drafts. Basically, this isn't really news and it's standard for any front office.
Fri, Jun 2, 2017 05:45:00 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on twitter
The Hawks have reportedly picked Warriors' assistant GM Travis Schlenk to become their new general manager.
Schlenk initially started as an assistant coach and video scout for the Dubs back in 2004, and over that time he has risen through the ranks all the way to assistant GM and VP of basketball operations with the Warriors. He's well respected around the league and has learned under the tutelage of the 2014-15 Executive of the Year Bob Myers, so this is a great get for Atlanta.
Wed, May 24, 2017 12:09:00 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Hawks owner Tony Ressler confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Mike Budenholzer will relinquish his duties as team president but will remain as the team's head coach.
It was also confirmed that Wes Wilcox is out as GM but will stay with the organization as a special advisor to ownership. The search for a new general manager will begin soon.
Fri, May 5, 2017 10:51:00 AM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Suns have permission to talk with Budenholzer
Apr 13 - 7:30 PM
Hawks could choose to move up?
Fri, Jun 2, 2017 05:45:00 PM
Report: Travis Schlenk to become Hawks' GM
Wed, May 24, 2017 12:09:00 PM
Hawks make front office shakeup offical
Fri, May 5, 2017 10:51:00 AM
More Mike Budenholzer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
Sidelined
Malcolm Delaney underwent ankle surgery on Monday and he will miss the rest of the season.
His timetable has been set at 6-8 weeks, so he has plenty of time to get himself ready for training camp next year. With both Delaney and Dennis Schroder (ankle) done for the year, Isaiah Taylor and Damion Lee will continue to log extended minutes in Atlanta's backcourt.
Apr 9
3
Isaiah Taylor
4
Josh Magette
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Tyler Dorsey
3
Antonius Cleveland
4
Jaylen Morris
5
Andrew White
SF
1
Taurean Prince
2
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry suffered a right wrist fracture and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
What a brutal season for Bembry. Here's a rundown of his injuries before this wrist issue: abdomen issue in February, March and April, a groin injury in February and January, and another right wrist issue to cost him time in October, and a triceps strain that cost him most of camp. After his promising summer league in 2017, Bembry sure could use a change to his luck.
Apr 12
3
Damion Lee
4
Jeremy Evans
PF
1
John Collins
2
Tyler Cavanaugh
C
1
Dewayne Dedmon
2
Mike Muscala
3
Miles Plumlee
