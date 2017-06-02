Mike Budenholzer | Center Team: Atlanta Hawks Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The coach is from Arizona and the Suns are reportedly going to be aggressive on hiring their next coach. Budenholzer still has two years left on his deal, so there's more to this story than the Suns just talking to him. After a rough year in Atlanta, maybe Coach Bud would be open to a move. Source: ESPN.com

General manager Travis Schlenk said the Hawks could look to move up from the 19th pick in the draft. He also said the team is looking at nine players to take at No. 19. While the Hawks only have one first-round pick this year, they do have two first-round picks for each of the next two drafts. Basically, this isn't really news and it's standard for any front office. Source: Chris Vivlamore on twitter

The Hawks have reportedly picked Warriors' assistant GM Travis Schlenk to become their new general manager. Schlenk initially started as an assistant coach and video scout for the Dubs back in 2004, and over that time he has risen through the ranks all the way to assistant GM and VP of basketball operations with the Warriors. He's well respected around the league and has learned under the tutelage of the 2014-15 Executive of the Year Bob Myers, so this is a great get for Atlanta. Source: CSN Bay Area