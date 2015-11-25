Steve Clifford | Center Team: Charlotte Hornets Share: Tweet

The Hornets are finalizing a contract for Eddie Jordan to be an assistant coach. Ranging from 1996-2010 with some time off in between, he was the head coach for the Kings, Wizards and 76ers, going 257-343 with those teams and getting to the playoffs four times. He also coached Rutgers University for three seasons before he was fired in 2016. Jordan replaces Bob Weiss after the Nuggets were able to pry him away. Source: Charlotte Observer

The Hornets and Steve Clifford have reportedly come to terms on a three-year extension. The Hornets are 8-6 on the season, and Clifford owns a record of 84-94 through his first three years as the head coach in Charlotte. Clifford has done a great job integrating Nicolas Batum into the offense, and the new 4-out, 1-in offense in Charlotte has Kemba Walker hitting career-highs in points (18.4), three-pointers (1.6) and more importantly, field goal percentage (46.4). Clifford's new contract will keep him at the helm until the 2018-19 season. Source: Charlotte Observer

General manager Rich Cho said team needs won't trump overall talent for the Hornets' upcoming No. 9 pick in the draft. Well, it's pretty easy to see where the need is. For about two months, all the talk has been about 3-pointers and effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, the Hornets were dead last in 3-point percentage last season and were one of the worst teams from deep in NBA history. If need is a factor, they'll likely be looking at guys like Devin Booker. Source: Charlotte Observer