Alvin Gentry | Center Team: New Orleans Pelicans Age / DOB: (63) / 11/5/1954 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has agreed to a two-year contract extension. The Pelicans picked up his 2018-19 option right before the playoffs, so this will keep him under contract with the Pelicans through the 2020-21 season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gentry will receive a raise on his 2018-19 salary, a guaranteed contract for 2019-20 and a 2020-21 contract that will be performance-based. Gentry will look to build off an impressive campaign in which he led the Pelicans to a 6th place finish in the West with a 48-34 record. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Coach Alvin Gentry said "there's not one single person" in the Pelicans organization that doesn't want to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins is reportedly seeking a max contract despite his recent Achilles tear. The Pels played well without Cousins last season, but losing a player with his combination of size and skill via free agency would be tough for New Orleans to swallow. "The bottom line is that obviously we'd like to have him back on our team," Gentry said on Monday. "Anyone that thinks you're better having a guy that averaged [25 PPG, 13 RPG, 5 APG] not on your team is really kind of not in tune to what it takes to win in this league." Source: ESPN.com

The Pelicans have reportedly picked up their team option on Alvin Gentry for the 2018-19 season. New Orleans reportedly informed Gentry of their decision prior to the team completing their first-round sweep of the No. 3 seeded Trail Blazers and he certainly earned it, coaching the Pelicans to the No. 6 seed out West despite losing DeMarcus Cousins midway through the season. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter