Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Shawn Long
(F)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Dario Saric
(F)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sam Hinkie | Center
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN, the Kings are in talks with former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie.
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has received permission to speak with Hinkie, but there are other undisclosed teams interested in his services as well. With the Kings clearly rebuilding, Hinkie would be the ideal man for the job and he "has long intrigued Ranadive." Hinkie's level of interest is still "unknown," but this could be an indication that current Kings GM Vlade Divac is on the hot seat. This is still in the rumor stage, but it will be interesting to see if the Kings Trust The Process.
Mar 27 - 8:44 PM
Source:
ESPN
Former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie will teach at Stanford.
Instead of a 13-page resignation letter, this news broke on Hinkie's Twitter page in a 10-part series. In the tweets, Hinkie said he's living in Palo Alto, he said a "gap year" made sense for him, he will watch a lot of basketball, and he will "for sure snowboard." It'll be interesting watching Hinkie's long game play out this season. As Joel Embiid said on Instagram, #HeDiedForOurSins.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Source:
Sam Hinkie on Twitter
Sam Hinkie has reportedly stepped down from his posts as the GM and president of the 76ers, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
This wasn't supposed to be part of the process. Hinkie told the Zach Lowe podcast this week that he lost 20 pounds from November to January due to stress about the 76ers' poor performance. His strip-mining approach to rebuilding the franchise has resulted in historically bad seasons, compounded by injuries to No. 3 pick Joel Embiid, and it's unclear who will pick up the pieces now that Hinkie is leaving. It's possible that VP of operations Sachin Gupta will step into the void until a permanent replacement is found -- Bryan Colangelo is already being mentioned as a GM candidate.
Wed, Apr 6, 2016 08:05:00 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
The 76ers are unlikely to make a trade before the February 18 deadline, according to general manager Sam Hinkie.
While Hinkie has made deadline deals in each of the last two seasons, he sounds content with sitting this one out. "We will continue to look for opportunities if there are things that we can do to add players for now and the future," Hinkie said on Monday. "We will look, but I'm not sure it will happen." If Hinkie stays true to his word, players like Robert Covington and Ish Smith should continue to see all the minutes they can handle and provide solid fantasy value.
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 10:07:00 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Kings in talks w/ former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie
Mar 27 - 8:44 PM
Sam Hinkie will teach at Stanford
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Report: Sam Hinkie steps down as 76ers GM
Wed, Apr 6, 2016 08:05:00 PM
76ers unlikely to make deals before deadline
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 10:07:00 AM
More Sam Hinkie Player News
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
T.J. McConnell
2
Sergio Rodriguez
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Justin Anderson
PF
1
Dario Saric
2
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Ben Simmons (foot) did some on-court work before Saturday's game in Los Angeles.
He wasn't doing too much out there, but he did have his normal workout clothes out there. Simmons is not going to play this season and the team isn't sure if he'l suit up for Summer League. Considering the 76ers really want to put him into a unique role as a 6'10" point guard, the extra reps have to help.
Mar 11
3
Shawn Long
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid had successful minor arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus tear in his left knee on Friday.
"The overall status of Joel’s lateral meniscus and his cartilage is very good, Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache said. "Today's procedure focused on removing a small portion of the meniscus that was responsible for his symptoms. The recovery program that has been established targets Joel transitioning back to full weight-bearing in approximately two weeks, at which point a conservative approach to his rehabilitation will be introduced." Embiid is expected to resume basketball activities this summer, so he should be a full go for training camp. There will be several updates on his progress throughout the offseason.
Mar 24
2
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Jahlil Okafor said that the 76ers are being "super cautious" with his right knee.
He has missed two games in a row with right knee soreness and nine total games on the season, and there currently isn't a timetable for his return. "If we were like on the verge of trying to get a playoff spot or something like that, I could go out there and play," Okafor said. "But Coach Brown and all of our people behind the scenes don’t believe it’s necessary for me to play if my knee is feeling sore and stuff like that." This has been a lost season for Okafor and fantasy owners should've moved on a long time ago. Richaun Holmes and Shawn Long will continue to see a bump in value while he's out.
Mar 27
3
Richaun Holmes
4
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter has been recalled from the D-League.
Splitter may be able to earn limited minutes off the 76ers bench at some point, but it's highly unlikely that he'll get enough minutes to matter in any league this season. Leave him on the wire.
Mar 27
