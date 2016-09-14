Sam Hinkie | Center Team: Philadelphia 76ers Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN, the Kings are in talks with former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has received permission to speak with Hinkie, but there are other undisclosed teams interested in his services as well. With the Kings clearly rebuilding, Hinkie would be the ideal man for the job and he "has long intrigued Ranadive." Hinkie's level of interest is still "unknown," but this could be an indication that current Kings GM Vlade Divac is on the hot seat. This is still in the rumor stage, but it will be interesting to see if the Kings Trust The Process. Source: ESPN

Former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie will teach at Stanford. Instead of a 13-page resignation letter, this news broke on Hinkie's Twitter page in a 10-part series. In the tweets, Hinkie said he's living in Palo Alto, he said a "gap year" made sense for him, he will watch a lot of basketball, and he will "for sure snowboard." It'll be interesting watching Hinkie's long game play out this season. As Joel Embiid said on Instagram, #HeDiedForOurSins. Source: Sam Hinkie on Twitter

Sam Hinkie has reportedly stepped down from his posts as the GM and president of the 76ers, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. This wasn't supposed to be part of the process. Hinkie told the Zach Lowe podcast this week that he lost 20 pounds from November to January due to stress about the 76ers' poor performance. His strip-mining approach to rebuilding the franchise has resulted in historically bad seasons, compounded by injuries to No. 3 pick Joel Embiid, and it's unclear who will pick up the pieces now that Hinkie is leaving. It's possible that VP of operations Sachin Gupta will step into the void until a permanent replacement is found -- Bryan Colangelo is already being mentioned as a GM candidate. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter