The Suns fired GM Ryan McDonough on Monday. There were rumors that Suns were considering this move during the offseason, but just a week before the start of the regular season is odd timing. GM duties will be handled by VP of Basketball Operations, James Jones, and assistant GM Trevor Bukstein. We'll see if the Suns reshuffled front office makes a major push for a much-needed PG. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter

There is "no chance" the Suns trade the No. 1 pick for Kawhi Leonard, according to Phoenix reporter John Gambadoro. This is certainly not surprising as it would be an enormous gamble by the Suns to trade for Kawhi, considering he can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent next July. The Suns appear to be locked in on Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. Source: John Gambadoro on twitter

Phoenix GM Ryan McDonough said Friday there’s an "overwhelming likelihood" the Suns will keep the top pick in the 2018 NBA draft. McDonough generated some headlines last week when he told reporters the Suns would be open to moving the No. 1 overall pick. However, he put those comments in context on Friday. "There’s a very small grouping of players we’d consider trading it for," McDonough said. "It would have to be a proven young star player with multiple years on his contract or multiple years of team control. Once you start whittling down the list, that list probably shrinks to a handful of players, if not fewer players than that, so I think the overwhelming likelihood is that we keep the pick." Source: Arizona Republic