Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Nets committed to Lin-Russell backcourt
Woj: J.J. Redick won't return to Clippers
J.J. Redick to meet with Philadelphia
Warriors, Curry agree on 5-yr, $201M deal
Shaun Livingston to re-sign with Warriors
Bulls, Cris Felicio agree on 4-yr, $32M deal
Tony Snell agrees to $46 million deal w/ MIL
Woj: Jeff Teague to MIN for $57m over 3 years
Spurs, Patty Mills agree on 4-year, $50M deal
Report: DEN and MIN favorites to sign Millsap
GSW, Curry 'on course' for five-year supermax
Rockets, Nene reach agreement on 4-year deal
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Thon Maker
(C)
Gary Payton II
(G)
Jason Terry
(G)
Michael Beasley
(F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
D.J. Wilson
(F)
Sterling Brown
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tony Snell | Guard/Forward | #21
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/10/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 225
College:
New Mexico
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: RFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Bucks have agreed to re-sign Tony Snell to a four-year, $46 million deal.
Snell was a restricted free agent, but the Bucks didn't waste any time re-signing the 3-and-D wing. $44 million of the deal is guaranteed and the fourth year is a player option, but it's a bold move for a guy with career averages of 6.2 points per game. To be fair, he did improve a ton following his move to the Bucks last season, averaging career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), assists (1.2), steals (0.7) and 3-point percentage (40.6 percent).
Jul 1 - 12:05 AM
Source:
ESPN
Milwaukee is expected to re-sign Tony Snell "for something in the $10-12 million range," according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.
Snell enjoyed a career year with the Bucks last season. He started 80 games for Milwaukee, supplied solid perimeter defense, and averaged career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), and 3-point percentage (40.6). He also played well in the postseason, knocking down 51.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in the playoffs.
Jun 30 - 11:43 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Bucks have extended a qualifying offer to Tony Snell, making him a restricted free agent.
After a rough few years in Chicago, Snell improved a lot with the Bucks and averaged career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), assists (1.2) and steals (0.7). He was one of Milwaukee's top perimeter defenders and shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc, so he should have a decent market as a 3-and-D wing. If he stays in Milwaukee, he will likely only be relevant in deeper fantasy formats.
Jun 29 - 11:21 AM
Source:
Keith Smith on Twitter
Milwaukee general manager John Hammond said Thursday that the Bucks are hoping to retain restricted free agent Tony Snell.
Snell started 80 games for Milwaukee this past season and averaged career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), assists (1.2) and steals (0.7). "He's an outstanding guy and a guy we want to have as part of our team moving forward," Hammond said of Snell. "He's about the right things. I think Tony wants to be here. We're hoping to bring him back. We're planning on him being with us next season."
May 5 - 9:30 AM
Source:
Minnesota Star Tribune
Tony Snell agrees to $46 million deal w/ MIL
Jul 1 - 12:05 AM
Snell expected to re-sign with Milwaukee
Jun 30 - 11:43 AM
Bucks extend qualifying offer to Tony Snell
Jun 29 - 11:21 AM
Bucks eager to keep free agent Tony Snell
May 5 - 9:30 AM
More Tony Snell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
HOU
(4423)
2
P. George
OKC
(4342)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(3811)
4
C. Anthony
NY
(3615)
5
G. Hayward
UTA
(3087)
6
D. Rose
NY
(2577)
7
R. Rubio
UTA
(2367)
8
R. Westbrook
OKC
(2365)
9
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(2352)
10
J. Butler
MIN
(2269)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
80
2336
683
248
96
55
246
541
.455
47
58
.810
144
355
.406
14
55
8.5
3.1
1.2
0.7
0.7
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
CHI
77
16.0
1.7
4.4
.384
0.7
2.3
.320
0.4
0.5
.756
0.2
1.4
1.6
0.9
0.6
0.4
0.2
1.1
4.5
2014
CHI
72
19.7
2.2
5.2
.429
1.0
2.7
.371
0.6
0.8
.800
0.4
2.0
2.4
0.9
0.7
0.4
0.2
1.2
6.0
2015
CHI
64
20.3
2.0
5.3
.372
0.9
2.4
.361
0.5
0.5
.909
0.3
2.8
3.1
1.0
0.8
0.3
0.3
1.6
5.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
CHI
77
1235
129
336
.384
57
178
.320
31
41
.756
19
105
124
68
44
29
15
84
346
2014
CHI
72
1415
159
371
.429
73
197
.371
44
55
.800
31
145
176
62
48
32
11
86
435
2015
CHI
64
1300
126
339
.372
56
155
.361
30
33
.909
19
180
199
63
52
16
17
100
338
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
@BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 10
CHA
1
26
6
9
.667
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
2
2
0
0
16
Apr 8
@PHI
1
33
2
6
.333
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
2
0
0
5
Apr 6
@IND
1
29
3
8
.375
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
3
8
Apr 4
@OKC
1
24
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
3
0
2
2
Apr 2
DAL
1
33
4
8
.500
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
2
1
0
1
12
Mar 31
DET
1
35
0
6
.000
0
4
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
1
0
1
0
3
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Malcolm Brogdon
2
Matthew Dellavedova
3
Gary Payton II
SG
1
Khris Middleton
2
Tony Snell
3
Rashad Vaughn
4
Sterling Brown
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
PF
1
Jabari Parker
Sidelined
Jabari Parker (left knee) was spotted running and going through agility drills on Tuesday.
While it's nice to see that Parker is progressing in his recovery from a left ACL tear, it needs to be said that he's not even expecting to get back onto the court until February at the earliest. That would give him a maximum of around 40-50 games played during his 2017-18 campaign, and he'll very likely be brought along slowly once he is cleared to return to the court. In other words, Parker won't be worth much more than a late-round flier on draft day, and his owners will need to be patient.
Jun 20
2
D.J. Wilson
C
1
Thon Maker
2
Greg Monroe
3
John Henson
4
Spencer Hawes
Headlines
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Ryan Knaus gets you ready for NBA free agency with a list of key free agents including Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry and many more.
More NBA Columns
»
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
»
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
»
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
»
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
»
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
»
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
»
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
»
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Headlines
»
Woj: Nets committed to Lin-Russell backcourt
»
Woj: J.J. Redick won't return to Clippers
»
J.J. Redick to meet with Philadelphia
»
Warriors, Curry agree on 5-yr, $201M deal
»
Shaun Livingston to re-sign with Warriors
»
Bulls, Cris Felicio agree on 4-yr, $32M deal
»
Tony Snell agrees to $46 million deal w/ MIL
»
Woj: Jeff Teague to MIN for $57m over 3 years
»
Spurs, Patty Mills agree on 4-year, $50M deal
»
Report: DEN and MIN favorites to sign Millsap
»
GSW, Curry 'on course' for five-year supermax
»
Rockets, Nene reach agreement on 4-year deal
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
