Tony Snell | Guard/Forward | #21 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (25) / 11/10/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 225 College: New Mexico Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHI

Latest News Recent News

The Bucks have agreed to re-sign Tony Snell to a four-year, $46 million deal. Snell was a restricted free agent, but the Bucks didn't waste any time re-signing the 3-and-D wing. $44 million of the deal is guaranteed and the fourth year is a player option, but it's a bold move for a guy with career averages of 6.2 points per game. To be fair, he did improve a ton following his move to the Bucks last season, averaging career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), assists (1.2), steals (0.7) and 3-point percentage (40.6 percent). Source: ESPN

Milwaukee is expected to re-sign Tony Snell "for something in the $10-12 million range," according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. Snell enjoyed a career year with the Bucks last season. He started 80 games for Milwaukee, supplied solid perimeter defense, and averaged career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), and 3-point percentage (40.6). He also played well in the postseason, knocking down 51.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in the playoffs. Source: ESPN.com

The Bucks have extended a qualifying offer to Tony Snell, making him a restricted free agent. After a rough few years in Chicago, Snell improved a lot with the Bucks and averaged career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), assists (1.2) and steals (0.7). He was one of Milwaukee's top perimeter defenders and shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc, so he should have a decent market as a 3-and-D wing. If he stays in Milwaukee, he will likely only be relevant in deeper fantasy formats. Source: Keith Smith on Twitter