Tony Snell | Guard/Forward | #21

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 225
College: New Mexico
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
The Bucks have agreed to re-sign Tony Snell to a four-year, $46 million deal.
Snell was a restricted free agent, but the Bucks didn't waste any time re-signing the 3-and-D wing. $44 million of the deal is guaranteed and the fourth year is a player option, but it's a bold move for a guy with career averages of 6.2 points per game. To be fair, he did improve a ton following his move to the Bucks last season, averaging career-highs in points (8.5), 3-pointers (1.8), assists (1.2), steals (0.7) and 3-point percentage (40.6 percent). Jul 1 - 12:05 AM
Source: ESPN
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
8023366832489655246541.4554758.810144355.40614558.53.11.20.70.70.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CHI7716.01.74.4.3840.72.3.3200.40.5.7560.21.41.60.90.60.40.21.14.5
2014CHI7219.72.25.2.4291.02.7.3710.60.8.8000.42.02.40.90.70.40.21.26.0
2015CHI6420.32.05.3.3720.92.4.3610.50.5.9090.32.83.11.00.80.30.31.65.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CHI771235129336.38457178.3203141.756191051246844291584346
2014CHI721415159371.42973197.3714455.800311451766248321186435
2015CHI641300126339.37256155.3613033.9091918019963521617100338
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 10CHA12669.66745.80000.0000002220016
Apr 8@PHI13326.33315.20000.000022102005
Apr 6@IND12938.375221.00000.000011021038
Apr 4@OKC12414.25002.00000.000022103022
Apr 2DAL13348.50047.57100.0000111210112
Mar 31DET13506.00004.000221.000044101032

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Malcolm Brogdon
2Matthew Dellavedova
3Gary Payton II
SG1Khris Middleton
2Tony Snell
3Rashad Vaughn
4Sterling Brown
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
PF1Jabari Parker
2D.J. Wilson
C1Thon Maker
2Greg Monroe
3John Henson
4Spencer Hawes
 

 