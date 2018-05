Brett Brown | Center Team: Philadelphia 76ers Share: Tweet

The 76ers have agreed to a three-year extension for head coach Brett Brown. The two sides had been talking for nearly a month, but it's expected to be finalized soon. Brown had one year left on his current deal, so this extension will keep him under contract through the 2021-22 season. Brown exceeded expectations this year, leading the 76ers to a third place finish in the East with a 52-30 record. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

GM Bryan Colangelo said the Sixers will discuss a contract extension with Brett Brown. 2018-19 is the final year on Brett Brown's current contract, and the Sixers want to lock him up long-term after he guided Philadelphia to 55 wins and the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Josh Harris, the team’s co-manager partner, said last month that he is "invested in keeping Brett here for a long time." Expect an extension to be announced sooner rather than later. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

If Sixers do not receive the 2017 top-18 protected pick from the Mavs in the Nerlens Noel trade, it converts to two second-round picks in 2017 and 2018, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. The Mavs are currently 9.5 games out of the 19 spot in the draft, so that means there is almost no chance the 76ers get that pick this year. One other aside on this is apparently the 76ers love Justin Anderson in this deal. Before you bash the 76ers, remember Noel would've had to been paid massive money as a backup to Joel Embiid. Source: Zach Lowe on Twitter