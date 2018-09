Dave Joerger | Center Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (44) / 1/21/1974 Share: Tweet

Coach Dave Joerger said he's going to commit to giving the younger guys more playing time. "We're excited about the young guys we have and we're going to commit to playing more young guys than we have in the past," Joerger said. Could it be? Could the Kings finally have learned how to develop their guys? If so, this could be wonderful news for the fantasy values of guys like De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles. Source: Jason Jones on Twitter

Kings coach Dave Joerger has been deemed healthy after comprehensive medical testing and is expected to return to coaching in the next week. Joerger felt lightheaded during Sunday's game and dropped to one knee, before being escorted to the locker room. Elston Turner will continue to serve as head coach in Joerger's absence. Source: Jason Jones on Twitter

Kings coach Dave Joerger felt lightheaded during Sunday's game and he will not return as a precaution. Joerger was arguing a call when he suddenly dropped to one knee, and he was soon escorted to the locker room by a trainer. Hopefully it's nothing serious, and it's good to hear the Kings describe his absence as a precaution. Assistant coach Elston Turner took over head coaching duties. Source: Kings on Twitter