Alex Abrines is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will not return on Saturday night. He had a really ugly fall into the first row along the baseline. Abrines was down for a few minutes because he had someone hold his arm as he went to the locker room. Even with Victor Oladipo back, he was still in the rotation. Source: Royce Young on Twitter

Alex Abrines scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting in 27 minutes on Thursday vs. the Grizzlies. He took eight attempts from deep, connecting on two of them. The rookie added three rebounds and nearly matched his career high for minutes due to the lopsided score. He's averaging 3.0 triples per game over his last five which makes him a nice 3-point specialist, but he doesn't bring anything else to the table right now and will eventually lose minutes when Victor Oladipo (wrist) returns.

Alex Abrines scored 14 points with two rebounds, one block and four triples in 22 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Heat. The rookie hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and he's taking advantage of some extra playing time with Victor Oladipo (wrist) on the shelf. He's now averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 triples over his last five games in just 19.2 minutes, but he's strictly a 3-point specialist in deeper leagues for now.