Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: 49ers expected to fire Kelly, Baalke
Lions place Theo Riddick (wrist) on IR
Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg likely to be fired
Bengals send A.J. Green to injured reserve
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Michael Floyd could face 180-day sentence
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
'Common knowledge' GM committed to Bortles
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
Rajon Rondo gets a DNP-CD on Saturday
Carmelo Anthony (left knee) will not return
T.J. Warren back in the starting lineup
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
Darren Collison plays 39 minutes, scores 16
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
Penguins activate Letang for Saturday vs Habs
Ovechkin stays hot, lifts scoring streak to 3
Kruger week-to-week with upper body injury
Marko Dano to miss eight weeks with LBI
Rangers return net to Henrik Lundqvist vs COL
Jaroslav Halak assigned to AHL Bridgeport
David Backes won't play Saturday vs Sabres
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
Robson-Kanu stars in West Brom win
West Ham defeated at Leicester on NYE
Alex Abrines
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Alex Abrines | Guard | #8
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/1/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 190
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (2) / OKC
Contract:
2016-17: $5,994,764 2017-18: $5,725,000 2018-19: $5,455,236 2019-20: $6,819,045 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Abrines is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will not return on Saturday night.
He had a really ugly fall into the first row along the baseline. Abrines was down for a few minutes because he had someone hold his arm as he went to the locker room. Even with Victor Oladipo back, he was still in the rotation.
Dec 31 - 10:10 PM
Source:
Royce Young on Twitter
Alex Abrines scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting in 27 minutes on Thursday vs. the Grizzlies.
He took eight attempts from deep, connecting on two of them. The rookie added three rebounds and nearly matched his career high for minutes due to the lopsided score. He's averaging 3.0 triples per game over his last five which makes him a nice 3-point specialist, but he doesn't bring anything else to the table right now and will eventually lose minutes when Victor Oladipo (wrist) returns.
Dec 29 - 10:55 PM
Alex Abrines scored 14 points with two rebounds, one block and four triples in 22 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Heat.
The rookie hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and he's taking advantage of some extra playing time with Victor Oladipo (wrist) on the shelf. He's now averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 triples over his last five games in just 19.2 minutes, but he's strictly a 3-point specialist in deeper leagues for now.
Dec 27 - 10:16 PM
Alex Abrines finished Sunday's game with 10 points, three 3-pointers, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench.
Victor Oladipo (wrist) was out of commission again and Abrines took advantage of the situation. He had one standout game with 18 points in 30 minutes on Wednesday, but anyone who chased that high should feel free to cut Abrines for someone with longer-term value.
Dec 25 - 10:46 PM
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
Dec 31 - 10:10 PM
Alex Abrines scores 10 points in 27 minutes
Dec 29 - 10:55 PM
Alex Abrines scores 14 points off the bench
Dec 27 - 10:16 PM
Alex Abrines scores 10 points off bench
Dec 25 - 10:46 PM
More Alex Abrines Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7311)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5543)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5360)
4
L. James
CLE
(5287)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4856)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4756)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4626)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4273)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(4219)
10
K. Irving
CLE
(4064)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
358
140
31
10
8
46
127
.362
18
20
.900
30
92
.326
2
17
5.4
1.2
0.4
0.3
0.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 29
@MEM
1
27
2
11
.182
2
8
.250
4
4
1.000
2
1
3
0
2
0
0
0
10
Dec 27
@MIA
1
22
5
9
.556
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
1
4
14
Dec 25
MIN
1
21
3
9
.333
3
7
.429
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
3
10
Dec 23
@BOS
1
6
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
2
0
2
1
0
0
0
1
3
Dec 21
@NO
1
30
6
12
.500
5
11
.455
1
2
.500
0
3
3
1
2
1
0
2
18
Dec 19
ATL
1
17
3
8
.375
1
5
.200
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
2
9
Dec 17
PHO
1
12
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Cameron Payne
Sidelined
Cameron Payne hinted via Twitter that he is planning on returning to the OKC lineup on January 7th.
Payne has ramped up his practice schedule this week, partaking in 3-on-3 drills, and it appears he will be cleared for full-contact practice as soon as next week. Payne's fantasy upside is capped, but he would see a major opportunity if Russell Westbrook was sidelined at some point in the second half of the season.
Dec 31
3
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
Sidelined
Victor Oladipo (wrist) will be in the starting lineup against the Clippers on Saturday and will not have a minute restriction.
He's finally back after missing the last 10 games. Oladipo has been doing some conditioning and is usually at workouts, so his cardio should be OK. This is to his shooting wrist, so his shot selection will be something to watch. Dipo was really hot before he went down, so his fantasy owners will be hoping he can pick up where he left off. All the other wings take a hit here, but not so much on Andre Roberson.
Dec 31
2
Anthony Morrow
3
Alex Abrines
Sidelined
Alex Abrines is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will not return on Saturday night.
He had a really ugly fall into the first row along the baseline. Abrines was down for a few minutes because he had someone hold his arm as he went to the locker room. Even with Victor Oladipo back, he was still in the rotation.
Dec 31
SF
1
Andre Roberson
2
Jerami Grant
3
Kyle Singler
4
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Domantas Sabonis
2
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
4
Dakari Johnson
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
Check out some hot pickups pickups in fantasy hoops. Michael Carter-Williams is a long shot, but could pay off if Rajon Rondo stays in the doghouse.
