Player Page

Roster

Alex Abrines | Guard | #8

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 190
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (2) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Alex Abrines is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will not return on Saturday night.
He had a really ugly fall into the first row along the baseline. Abrines was down for a few minutes because he had someone hold his arm as he went to the locker room. Even with Victor Oladipo back, he was still in the rotation. Dec 31 - 10:10 PM
Source: Royce Young on Twitter
More Alex Abrines Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
263581403110846127.3621820.9003092.3262175.41.20.40.30.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29@MEM127211.18228.250441.0002130200010
Dec 27@MIA12259.55647.57100.0001120001414
Dec 25MIN12139.33337.429111.0000220010310
Dec 23@BOS1612.500111.00000.000202100013
Dec 21@NO130612.500511.45512.5000331210218
Dec 19ATL11738.37515.200221.000011001029
Dec 17PHO11202.00002.00000.000101000010

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 