Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
Schwarber homers, drives in four vs. ChiSox
Tanaka fans six in Yankees' no-hitter
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
Wil Myers 'completely fine' after neck spasm
No Grapefruit League for Wright (shoulder)
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Report: Lynch asked Seahawks to release him
Chargers open to drafting a QB at No. 7?
Josh McCown to visit with Jets this weekend
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Jets were concerned with Hightower's physical
Aiken visiting Colts Friday, Seahawks Monday
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
Darius Butler returns to Colts on 1-year deal
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
Stew: Marvin's March
Mar 17
Dose: Love is in the Air
Mar 17
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
NBA Roundtable: Sneaky Pickups
Mar 16
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ivica Zubac scores 18 w/ eight rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 24 points with 15 boards
Khris Middleton scores season-high 30 points
Solomon Hill scores a career-high 30 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 26 points in win
James Harden drops 41-14-11 line in loss
Jae Crowder scores 24 points in win vs. BK
Greg Monroe ejected on Friday vs. the Lakers
D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young ejected
Hassan Whiteside tweaks right shoulder in win
Robin Lopez scores season-high 25 points
Richaun Holmes scores 17 points in start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brian Elliott wins 10th straight on Friday
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 goals in loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores 2G, 1A in win over NJ
Aleksander Barkov scores GWG in shootout
No Jamie Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
Patric Hornqvist returns Friday vs Devils
Richard Bachman will get the start Saturday
Devils to stick with Keith Kinkaid on Friday
Steven Stamkos takes part in Friday's skate
Evgeni Malkin (UBI) is unavailable on Friday
Ron Hainsey (upper body) is week-to-week
Vladimir Tarasenko scores Blues past Sharks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan tops XFINITY Final Practice
Erik Jones top qualified rookie at PIR Cup
Ryan Blaney on outside pole at Phoenix
Joey Logano wins Camping World 500 pole
Harvick fails to advance to final quals round
Sadler has best 10 laps in XFINITY practice 2
Ryan Blaney leads second XFINITY practice
Kyle Larson almost swept top-15 last year
Jamie McMurray: 3 recent top-10s on type
David Ragan cooled on track type last year
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Phoenix practice 1
Chase Elliott fastest in Phoenix practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Etienne Capoue questionable for Palace trip
Ox upgraded to possible for Hawthorns trip
Iwobi and Welbeck have recovered from ilness
James Morrison to miss Gunners visit
Arter and Stanislas are doubts for GW29
Noble ruled out for Leicester City clash
No guarantees over Boro defensive duo
United draw Anderlecht in the Europa League
No injury concerns for Saints, Caceres ready
Baines set for weekend return
Paul Pogba to miss three weeks with injury
Shaqiri (finally) cleared for return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Jordan Crawford
(G)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Omer Asik
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tim Frazier
(G)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Solomon Hill
(F)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Solomon Hill | Forward | #44
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 225
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $11,241,218 2017-18: $11,747,073 2018-19: $12,252,928 2019-20: $12,758,781 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points against the Rockets on Friday, adding six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and six 3-pointers.
Those assists also matched his career high and he set a season high in treys. He has been one of the primary defenders for the Pelicans and he even had to guard James Harden for much of this game. Obviously not having DeMarcus Cousins was huge for Hill tonight, but this is shocking after a four-point Wednesday. Hill could be worth a look as a speculative add in deeper leagues, but most owners should want to see him do it again on Sunday against the Wolves.
Mar 18 - 1:21 AM
Solomon Hill went just 1-of-7 from the field vs. Miami on Wednesday, scoring four points with four rebounds, two assists, one block and four turnovers in 26 minutes.
Hill scored 16 and 12 points in his previous two games. He hasn't scored double-digit points in three straight games all season, however, so this was the easiest prop bet of the night. With Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins swallowing up all the usage, there's nothing to see here.
Mar 15 - 11:48 PM
Source:
The Bird Writes
Solomon Hill scored 16 points with three rebounds, one steal and two 3-pointers in 43 minutes against the Hornets on Saturday.
This was one of his best games of the season with some important defense. Hill scored a combined 11 points in his previous four games, so he would obviously need to do it again to even be considered as a pickup.
Mar 11 - 10:47 PM
Solomon Hill scored three points with one rebound and one assist in 40 minutes against the Spurs on Friday.
He managed a 5.9 usage rate and a 0.0 defensive rebounding rate in these 40 minutes, so that's pretty much all you need to know about the shots available when the Pelicans have their two bigs. Hill isn't worth owning in most leagues.
Mar 4 - 2:12 AM
Solomon Hill scores a career-high 30 points
Mar 18 - 1:21 AM
Solomon Hill goes 1-of-7 from field Wednesday
Mar 15 - 11:48 PM
Solo Hill comes up big on defense
Mar 11 - 10:47 PM
Solomon Hill gets 40 minutes
Mar 4 - 2:12 AM
More Solomon Hill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5771)
2
K. Love
CLE
(4640)
3
K. Lowry
TOR
(4354)
4
L. Aldridge
SA
(4223)
5
K. Korver
CLE
(4111)
6
T. Parker
SA
(3768)
7
S. Curry
GS
(3666)
8
W. Chandler
DEN
(3652)
9
K. Leonard
SA
(3611)
10
G. Dragic
MIA
(3469)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
66
1907
429
246
111
56
141
368
.383
77
93
.828
70
210
.333
27
68
6.5
3.7
1.7
0.8
1.0
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
IND
28
8.1
0.6
1.4
.425
0.3
0.8
.304
0.2
0.3
.857
0.3
1.1
1.5
0.4
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.7
1.7
2014
IND
82
29.0
3.1
7.7
.396
0.8
2.5
.327
1.9
2.4
.824
0.9
3.0
3.8
2.2
1.4
0.8
0.2
2.2
8.9
2015
IND
59
14.7
1.6
3.5
.447
0.4
1.3
.324
0.6
0.7
.857
0.7
2.2
2.8
1.0
0.6
0.6
0.2
1.2
4.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
IND
28
228
17
40
.425
7
23
.304
6
7
.857
9
32
41
12
13
5
2
19
47
2014
IND
82
2380
251
634
.396
68
208
.327
159
193
.824
70
244
314
184
115
66
18
177
729
2015
IND
59
869
93
208
.447
24
74
.324
36
42
.857
39
127
166
57
33
37
11
68
246
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 15
@MIA
1
26
1
7
.143
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
2
4
0
1
4
4
Mar 14
POR
1
31
4
5
.800
2
3
.667
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
0
1
0
2
1
12
Mar 11
@CHA
1
43
7
11
.636
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
0
1
0
2
16
Mar 8
TOR
1
24
1
5
.200
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
2
0
0
2
3
Mar 6
@UTA
1
20
0
4
.000
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
1
2
0
1
0
Mar 5
@LAK
1
34
2
8
.250
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
3
3
6
3
1
0
0
0
5
Mar 3
SA
1
40
1
5
.200
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
5
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
SG
1
E'Twaun Moore
2
Wayne Selden
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
The Pelicans are looking to move Alexis Ajinca or Quincy Pondexter, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.
This is a pretty logical report with the Pelicans looking to clear out some money to allow them to sign DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday in the next two summers. They would have to trade away other assets for a team to take on either of these two deals.
Feb 23
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Dante Cunningham
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
Sidelined
DeMarcus Cousins will not play on Friday due to left knee soreness and a right rib contusion.
He likely suffered the right rib contusion when James Johnson kicked him in the chest on Wednesday night. The knee injury is a little more concerning and Cousins even had an MRI. The good news is results were negative for structural damage. Hopefully, Cousins is only day-to-day going forward. For tonight, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis will go back to being studs while there are more shots for Jordan Crawford and more minutes for Dante Cunningham.
Mar 17
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) did not play vs. Miami on Wednesday.
The Pelicans have no use for Asik in the rotation with both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins healthy. They're counting the days until his contract expires, but they still owe him a guaranteed $33.8 million through the 2019-20 season.
Mar 15
Headlines
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
Late-season stashes, roster decisions & so much more is packed tightly into Ethan Norof's Saturday Mailbag.
More NBA Columns
»
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
»
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
»
Stew: Marvin's March
Mar 17
»
Dose: Love is in the Air
Mar 17
»
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
»
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
»
NBA Roundtable: Sneaky Pickups
Mar 16
»
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
NBA Headlines
»
Ivica Zubac scores 18 w/ eight rebounds
»
Anthony Davis scores 24 points with 15 boards
»
Khris Middleton scores season-high 30 points
»
Solomon Hill scores a career-high 30 points
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 26 points in win
»
James Harden drops 41-14-11 line in loss
»
Jae Crowder scores 24 points in win vs. BK
»
Greg Monroe ejected on Friday vs. the Lakers
»
D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young ejected
»
Hassan Whiteside tweaks right shoulder in win
»
Robin Lopez scores season-high 25 points
»
Richaun Holmes scores 17 points in start
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved