Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points against the Rockets on Friday, adding six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and six 3-pointers. Those assists also matched his career high and he set a season high in treys. He has been one of the primary defenders for the Pelicans and he even had to guard James Harden for much of this game. Obviously not having DeMarcus Cousins was huge for Hill tonight, but this is shocking after a four-point Wednesday. Hill could be worth a look as a speculative add in deeper leagues, but most owners should want to see him do it again on Sunday against the Wolves.

Solomon Hill went just 1-of-7 from the field vs. Miami on Wednesday, scoring four points with four rebounds, two assists, one block and four turnovers in 26 minutes. Hill scored 16 and 12 points in his previous two games. He hasn't scored double-digit points in three straight games all season, however, so this was the easiest prop bet of the night. With Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins swallowing up all the usage, there's nothing to see here. Source: The Bird Writes

Solomon Hill scored 16 points with three rebounds, one steal and two 3-pointers in 43 minutes against the Hornets on Saturday. This was one of his best games of the season with some important defense. Hill scored a combined 11 points in his previous four games, so he would obviously need to do it again to even be considered as a pickup.