Solomon Hill | Forward | #44

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 225
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / IND
Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points against the Rockets on Friday, adding six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and six 3-pointers.
Those assists also matched his career high and he set a season high in treys. He has been one of the primary defenders for the Pelicans and he even had to guard James Harden for much of this game. Obviously not having DeMarcus Cousins was huge for Hill tonight, but this is shocking after a four-point Wednesday. Hill could be worth a look as a speculative add in deeper leagues, but most owners should want to see him do it again on Sunday against the Wolves. Mar 18 - 1:21 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
66190742924611156141368.3837793.82870210.33327686.53.71.70.81.00.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013IND288.10.61.4.4250.30.8.3040.20.3.8570.31.11.50.40.50.20.10.71.7
2014IND8229.03.17.7.3960.82.5.3271.92.4.8240.93.03.82.21.40.80.22.28.9
2015IND5914.71.63.5.4470.41.3.3240.60.7.8570.72.22.81.00.60.60.21.24.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013IND282281740.425723.30467.857932411213521947
2014IND822380251634.39668208.327159193.824702443141841156618177729
2015IND5986993208.4472474.3243642.857391271665733371168246
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 15@MIA12617.14302.000221.000134240144
Mar 14POR13145.80023.667221.0000330102112
Mar 11@CHA143711.63625.40000.0001230010216
Mar 8TOR12415.20014.25000.000145220023
Mar 6@UTA12004.00003.00000.000145012010
Mar 5@LAK13428.25016.16700.000336310005
Mar 3SA14015.20013.33300.000101100053

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
SG1E'Twaun Moore
2Wayne Selden
SF1Solomon Hill
2Quincy Pondexter
PF1Anthony Davis
2Dante Cunningham
3Cheick Diallo
4Donatas Motiejunas
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 