James Ennis | Forward | #8

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 210
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (20) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
James Ennis and Andrew Harrison are starting against the Celtics on Tuesday.
This isn't a surprise with Mike Conley (toe) and Chandler Parsons (rest) out. In 14 previous starts this season, Ennis has averaged 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 triples. He's a low-end streaming option. Dec 27 - 7:29 PM
Source: Grizzlies on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1950416688221655117.4703645.8002049.4084178.74.61.20.80.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIA6217.01.64.0.4090.51.5.3261.31.5.8400.82.02.80.80.60.40.31.45.0
2015NO 2215.02.55.1.4781.22.6.4481.11.5.7351.01.01.91.00.90.70.21.37.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIA621052101247.4093195.3267994.840511251764839251789312
2015NO 2232954113.4782658.4482534.735212142211916528159
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@ORL12234.750221.00034.7501121010211
Dec 23HOU12157.71435.60000.0000110200013
Dec 21@DET11824.500111.00000.000055102205
Dec 20BOS11824.50000.000111.000202100025
Dec 18UTA11613.33300.00034.750134000055
Dec 16SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 