James Ennis | Forward | #8 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (26) / 7/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 210 College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (20) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: $3,028,410 2018-19: UFA

James Ennis and Andrew Harrison are starting against the Celtics on Tuesday. This isn't a surprise with Mike Conley (toe) and Chandler Parsons (rest) out. In 14 previous starts this season, Ennis has averaged 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 triples. He's a low-end streaming option. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter

James Ennis shifted back to the Grizzlies' bench on Wednesday, where he notched five points, five rebounds, two steals, two blocks, one 3-pointer and one assist in 18 minutes. It's a great per-minute performance, but it's hard to get excited about Ennis with Chandler Parsons (knee) rejoining a wing rotation that also includes Tony Allen, Troy Williams and Troy Daniels. Feel free to cut Ennis loose in favor of a player with more long-term upside.

James Ennis will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Chandler Parsons (knee) is finally getting back to the court tonight, so Ennis is going to have a tough time producing much value at all in most leagues. Leave him on the wire. Source: Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter