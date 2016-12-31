Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
Deron Williams (illness) is starting Tuesday
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play Tuesday
Brandon Knight (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
Ty Lawson (face) will not play Tuesday
Patrick Patterson (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Robert Covington | Guard/Forward | #33
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 225
College:
Tennessee State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,015,696 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,087,745 {Team Option} 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Robert Covington hit just 4-of-14 shots, but connected on an awkward ally-oop near the final buzzer that gave the Sixers a 93-91 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Covington finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four steals, a block and a 3-pointer, but his shooting was ugly, he hit just 1-of-9 3-pointers, and he failed to wrap up a late rebound that hit him in the chest, although teammate T.J. McConnell corralled it to keep Covington out of hot water. He was booed by the Philly faithful at times tonight, but the remarkable shot he made on the final play with 0.2 seconds remaining will be the only thing anyone remembers from this one. That and the fact the Sixers blew a 26-point lead and allowed the Wolves to tie the game up late on a Ricky Rubio 3-pointer, which Covington quickly erased with his heroic shot. Covington's shot is broken again, as he's hit just 10-of-37 over his last three games, including an 0-for-11 job last Thursday.
Jan 3 - 10:01 PM
Robert Covington scored 19 points with six rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal and three 3-pointers in 28 minutes against the Nuggets on Friday.
NoCo turned back into RoCo for this game, including a very deep trey at the shot-clock buzzer (video in link below). Covington's minutes are completely safe thanks to his defense, so his owners should be OK with his frequent shooting duds. He should be owned in standard leagues and has actually shot the ball well lately besides the 0-of-11 on Thursday.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:40:00 AM
Source:
Mike Gallagher on Twitter
Robert Covington missed all 11 shots from the field and made 1-of-2 from the line against the Jazz on Thursday, adding six rebounds, three assist and one steal in 32 minutes.
Just when Covington looked like he was back as a shooter with a 45.2 field goal percentage over his previous 10, he does this. We've seen RoCo transform to NoCo before, so we can't say we're surprised. Despite being one of the coldest players in November, it still didn't cost him minutes thanks to his defense. He should be better on Friday in a much better matchup in Denver.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:44:00 AM
Robert Covington scored 16 points with two rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes against the Suns on Friday.
Those who were able to exercise some patience, are seeing some nice rewards. Since returning from injury on Dec. 8, RoCo has turned in eighth round value.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:08:00 AM
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
Jan 3 - 10:01 PM
Robert Covington scores 19 points vs. DEN
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:40:00 AM
Robert Covington misses all 11 from field
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:44:00 AM
Robert Covington has another solid game
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:08:00 AM
More Robert Covington Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5825)
2
K. Irving
CLE
(5354)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(5342)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(5277)
5
G. Dragic
MIA
(4987)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4920)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4836)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4315)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(4216)
10
E. Fournier
ORL
(4128)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
856
291
161
40
46
99
281
.352
44
57
.772
49
171
.287
22
54
10.0
5.6
1.4
1.6
1.9
0.8
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
HOU
7
5.0
0.9
2.0
.429
0.6
1.6
.364
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.4
2.3
2014
PHI
70
27.9
4.3
10.8
.396
2.4
6.4
.374
2.5
3.1
.820
0.9
3.6
4.5
1.5
1.8
1.4
0.4
2.7
13.5
2015
PHI
67
28.4
4.1
10.6
.385
2.5
7.2
.353
2.1
2.6
.791
1.0
5.3
6.3
1.4
2.1
1.6
0.6
3.5
12.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
HOU
7
35
6
14
.429
4
11
.364
0
0
.000
2
3
5
0
1
2
0
3
16
2014
PHI
70
1956
299
756
.396
167
446
.374
178
217
.820
65
251
316
105
128
97
31
189
943
2015
PHI
67
1902
274
712
.385
170
482
.353
140
177
.791
65
354
419
97
143
105
40
232
858
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@DEN
1
28
6
12
.500
3
6
.500
4
5
.800
2
4
6
1
0
1
1
4
19
Dec 29
@UTA
1
34
0
11
.000
0
7
.000
1
2
.500
2
4
6
3
2
1
0
3
1
Dec 26
@SAC
1
37
2
6
.333
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
1
5
6
1
3
2
2
4
5
Dec 23
@PHO
1
33
6
11
.545
1
6
.167
3
3
1.000
1
1
2
4
4
1
1
6
16
Dec 20
NO
1
34
4
11
.364
2
6
.333
1
2
.500
1
7
8
2
1
0
2
5
11
Dec 18
BKN
1
35
5
11
.455
1
4
.250
4
4
1.000
2
3
5
2
2
1
0
2
15
Dec 16
LAK
1
36
6
16
.375
0
6
.000
2
2
1.000
3
3
6
2
3
0
1
4
14
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Sergio Rodriguez
Sidelined
Sergio Rodriguez (left ankle) said he's hopeful that he'll be able to return to action Friday vs. the Celtics.
Rodriguez will miss his second game in a row on Tuesday night with the ankle issue, and whether or not he can return to action on Friday will likely depend on how much he's able to get through during Philly's practices on their off days. T.J. McConnell has been solid as the 76ers' starting point guard, so it'll be interesting to see if he heads back to the bench once Rodriguez returns to the active roster.
Jan 3
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
Sidelined
Gerald Henderson (hip) will not play Tuesday vs. the Timberwolves.
He went from probable, to questionable, to out, and now his next opportunity to play will come Friday in Boston. With Henderson on the sidelines, Nik Stauskas will remain in the starting five and there will be more minutes available for Ersan Ilyasova and Hollis Thompson.
Jan 3
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Hollis Thompson
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
76ers coach Brett Brown said Ben Simmons is "coming along fine."
Brown said he's not "comfortable" revealing Simmons' timetable, but added that the point forward will be integrated more and more in the weeks ahead. That includes weight lifting, form shooting and classroom work. Simmons was seen dribbling and shooting at Monday's practice, but he's very difficult to stash in standard leagues because his return date is up in the air.
Jan 2
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes (concussion) could return to action Friday vs. the Celtics.
Holmes is reportedly on the verge of completing the concussion protocol testing, but he's out of the rotation anyway, so his playing status is irrelevant in fantasy hoops.
Jan 3
Headlines
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
NBA Headlines
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
»
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
»
Derrick Favors scores 12 points in 29 minutes
»
Joel Embiid scores 25 points in 30 minutes
»
Robert Covington hits game-winner for 76ers
»
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson ruled out
»
Deron Williams (illness) is starting Tuesday
»
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play Tuesday
»
Brandon Knight (wrist) ruled out Tuesday
»
Ty Lawson (face) will not play Tuesday
»
Patrick Patterson (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
»
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
