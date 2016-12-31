Player Page

Roster

Robert Covington | Guard/Forward | #33

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 225
College: Tennessee State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Robert Covington hit just 4-of-14 shots, but connected on an awkward ally-oop near the final buzzer that gave the Sixers a 93-91 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Covington finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four steals, a block and a 3-pointer, but his shooting was ugly, he hit just 1-of-9 3-pointers, and he failed to wrap up a late rebound that hit him in the chest, although teammate T.J. McConnell corralled it to keep Covington out of hot water. He was booed by the Philly faithful at times tonight, but the remarkable shot he made on the final play with 0.2 seconds remaining will be the only thing anyone remembers from this one. That and the fact the Sixers blew a 26-point lead and allowed the Wolves to tie the game up late on a Ricky Rubio 3-pointer, which Covington quickly erased with his heroic shot. Covington's shot is broken again, as he's hit just 10-of-37 over his last three games, including an 0-for-11 job last Thursday. Jan 3 - 10:01 PM
More Robert Covington Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29856291161404699281.3524457.77249171.287225410.05.61.41.61.90.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013HOU75.00.92.0.4290.61.6.3640.00.0.0000.30.40.70.00.10.30.00.42.3
2014PHI7027.94.310.8.3962.46.4.3742.53.1.8200.93.64.51.51.81.40.42.713.5
2015PHI6728.44.110.6.3852.57.2.3532.12.6.7911.05.36.31.42.11.60.63.512.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013HOU735614.429411.36400.0002350120316
2014PHI701956299756.396167446.374178217.820652513161051289731189943
2015PHI671902274712.385170482.353140177.791653544199714310540232858
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@DEN128612.50036.50045.8002461011419
Dec 29@UTA134011.00007.00012.500246321031
Dec 26@SAC13726.33302.00012.500156132245
Dec 23@PHO133611.54516.167331.0001124411616
Dec 20NO134411.36426.33312.5001782102511
Dec 18BKN135511.45514.250441.0002352210215
Dec 16LAK136616.37506.000221.0003362301414

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Hollis Thompson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 