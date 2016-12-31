Robert Covington | Guard/Forward | #33

Latest News Recent News

Robert Covington hit just 4-of-14 shots, but connected on an awkward ally-oop near the final buzzer that gave the Sixers a 93-91 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Covington finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four steals, a block and a 3-pointer, but his shooting was ugly, he hit just 1-of-9 3-pointers, and he failed to wrap up a late rebound that hit him in the chest, although teammate T.J. McConnell corralled it to keep Covington out of hot water. He was booed by the Philly faithful at times tonight, but the remarkable shot he made on the final play with 0.2 seconds remaining will be the only thing anyone remembers from this one. That and the fact the Sixers blew a 26-point lead and allowed the Wolves to tie the game up late on a Ricky Rubio 3-pointer, which Covington quickly erased with his heroic shot. Covington's shot is broken again, as he's hit just 10-of-37 over his last three games, including an 0-for-11 job last Thursday.

Robert Covington scored 19 points with six rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal and three 3-pointers in 28 minutes against the Nuggets on Friday. NoCo turned back into RoCo for this game, including a very deep trey at the shot-clock buzzer (video in link below). Covington's minutes are completely safe thanks to his defense, so his owners should be OK with his frequent shooting duds. He should be owned in standard leagues and has actually shot the ball well lately besides the 0-of-11 on Thursday. Source: Mike Gallagher on Twitter

Robert Covington missed all 11 shots from the field and made 1-of-2 from the line against the Jazz on Thursday, adding six rebounds, three assist and one steal in 32 minutes. Just when Covington looked like he was back as a shooter with a 45.2 field goal percentage over his previous 10, he does this. We've seen RoCo transform to NoCo before, so we can't say we're surprised. Despite being one of the coldest players in November, it still didn't cost him minutes thanks to his defense. He should be better on Friday in a much better matchup in Denver.