Andre Roberson | Guard/Forward | #21

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/4/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 210
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (26) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Andre Roberson (sore knee) will not return vs. the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Alex Abrines (knee) is also out, which should mean more minutes for Doug McDermott in the short-term. OKC returns to action on Friday vs. the Suns, and Roberson's owners should check for updates after Thursday's practice. Apr 5 - 9:26 PM
Source: Brett Dawson on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
7723495184017895213461.46247109.43145184.24579516.75.21.01.20.71.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013OKC4010.00.81.7.4850.10.3.1540.20.3.7000.91.52.40.40.50.50.31.91.9
2014OKC6719.11.43.0.4580.31.3.2470.30.7.4790.92.93.81.00.70.80.42.13.4
2015OKC7022.21.93.9.4960.51.5.3110.50.8.6111.12.53.60.70.50.80.61.94.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013OKC403983368.485213.154710.700365894151919107475
2014OKC67128292201.4582185.2472348.4796019525570465329141228
2015OKC701552136274.49632103.3113354.6117917225147355342133337
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 4MLW12826.33303.00000.000055413314
Apr 2CHA13767.85701.00000.0000661111312
Mar 31SA13215.20001.000221.0005712002254
Mar 29@ORL13537.42902.00000.000369301256
Mar 27@DAL13615.20002.00000.000033203132
Mar 26@HOU133412.33301.00001.000257114158
Mar 22PHI124410.40002.00012.500224002219

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Semaj Christon
3Norris Cole
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Doug McDermott
3Jerami Grant
4Kyle Singler
5Josh Huestis
PF1Taj Gibson
2Domantas Sabonis
3Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Dakari Johnson
 

 