Andre Roberson (sore knee) will not return vs. the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Alex Abrines (knee) is also out, which should mean more minutes for Doug McDermott in the short-term. OKC returns to action on Friday vs. the Suns, and Roberson's owners should check for updates after Thursday's practice. Source: Brett Dawson on Twitter

Andre Roberson navigated foul trouble to finish Sunday's road loss in Houston with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 33 minutes. It was the second-most field goal attempts Roberson has taken all season. He now has double-digit attempts in six games this year, but he's done it twice in a row. The defensive specialist made just four of his shots tonight, however, and owners shouldn't expect more than what he's given them all season -- a handful of defensive stats and boards with low turnovers and horrible FT shooting.

Andre Roberson scored two points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in 31 minutes against the Blazers on Thursday. Russell Westbrook scored 45, but the other four starters scored a combined 12 points. Even with the lack of scoring, that's still a solid line for Roberson. He's still only worth a look in deep leagues.