Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Edwin Jackson to O's on minors deal
Denard Span (hip) not in Wednesday's lineup
Pomeranz (arm) looking likely for Sunday
Roberto Osuna (neck) throws off flat ground
Escobar plates four runs in win over Royals
Mookie Betts (flu) not starting Wednesday
Pelfrey inks minor league deal with White Sox
Anthony Rendon (calf) returns to Nats' lineup
Rockies officially release RHP Jason Motte
Mike Pelfrey close to joining White Sox
Brewers add ex-Ray Nick Franklin on waivers
Mets sign Desmond Jennings to minors deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marshawn Lynch says he plans to unretire
Nick Mangold leaves Ravens visit without deal
Report: Pats in on Sherman if losing Butler
Peter King: Door still open for Romo to play
Leonard Fournette down to 228 lbs at Pro Day
Patriots and FA Blount have mutual interest
Rams do deal with 31-year-old C John Sullivan
Browns still expected to part with Osweiler
Tony Romo on returning: 'Never say never'
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
Cowboys officially release retired QB Romo
Philip Rivers fine with Chargers drafting QB
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Roberson (sore knee) exits Wednesday
Seth Curry (shoulder) will not play vs. Clips
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) will play Wednesday
T.J. Warren (illness) in the starting lineup
Pat McCaw starting; Matt Barnes to bench
Marco Belinelli (finger) will not return
James Michael McAdoo starting for Draymond
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out; Bullock starts
Jameer Nelson (calf) will start Wednesday
D'Angelo Russell (knee) out; Ennis starting
Marc Gasol (foot) on a minutes limit vs. OKC
Popovich: No Spurs resting Wednesday vs. LAL
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Okposo hospitalized, in Neuro Surgical ICU
John Carlson (LBI) will sit again Wednesday
Logan Couture (mouth) won't play Thursday
Cam Fowler day-to-day with LBI
Jets will start Eric Comrie in goal Thursday
Kris Letang (neck) is out for 4-6 months
Kyle Okposo isn't expected to play this week
Alex Ovechkin still plans to play in Olympics
Marchand will face hearing for spear Thursday
Nick Shore racks up four points
Matt Duchene gets 1G, 2A in OT win over Hawks
Julius Honka scores OT winner against ARZ
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Benjamin to make XFINITY debut with JGR
Big Tine sponsors Sargeant in Music City 200
Shane Lee secures full ARCA season sponsor
New perspective for Solomito at Icebreaker
Jeb Burton: Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Tyler Dippel: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Gaughan: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Collin Cabre: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Jones: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Harrison Burton: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Fort Worth
Hemric: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Johnson injures back ahead of 81st Masters
Odds-fave D. Johnson goes for four in a row
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
DL Walker not summoned to medical re-check
CB Lattimore continues top-5 tour, visits SF
Bullough played through broken shoulder blade
PSU RB Saquon Barkley times a 4.33s forty
LSU S Adams blazes a 4.33s forty at pro day
QB Watson to visit the Jaguars on Thursday
ATL HC Quinn impressed by DE Kpassagnon
VCU bball player Alie-Cox is a free agent
Tim Williams visited the Bills and Ravens
Fournette drops 12 lbs since Combine weigh-in
Falcons to put Lamp through private workout
Indiana G Dan Feeney visited the Vikings
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates
Hammers winless in seven after derby defeat
Relegation looms as Boro fall at the KCOM
Southampton leave it late to secure win
Three late goals turn Tottenham's day around
Swansea stunned by late Spurs surge, lose 1-3
Pool once again drop points late in 2-2 draw
Hull City prevail in relegation six-pointer
Josh King's late goal rescues point for AFCB
Lloris missing from Spurs XI due to illness
David Ospina questionable for West Ham
Arsenal recall Macey after Ospina injury
Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Norris Cole
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Andre Roberson | Guard/Forward | #21
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/4/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 210
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (26) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,183,072 2017-18: $3,222,215 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andre Roberson (sore knee) will not return vs. the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Alex Abrines (knee) is also out, which should mean more minutes for Doug McDermott in the short-term. OKC returns to action on Friday vs. the Suns, and Roberson's owners should check for updates after Thursday's practice.
Apr 5 - 9:26 PM
Source:
Brett Dawson on Twitter
Andre Roberson navigated foul trouble to finish Sunday's road loss in Houston with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 33 minutes.
It was the second-most field goal attempts Roberson has taken all season. He now has double-digit attempts in six games this year, but he's done it twice in a row. The defensive specialist made just four of his shots tonight, however, and owners shouldn't expect more than what he's given them all season -- a handful of defensive stats and boards with low turnovers and horrible FT shooting.
Mar 26 - 7:33 PM
Andre Roberson scored two points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in 31 minutes against the Blazers on Thursday.
Russell Westbrook scored 45, but the other four starters scored a combined 12 points. Even with the lack of scoring, that's still a solid line for Roberson. He's still only worth a look in deep leagues.
Mar 3 - 1:34 AM
Andre Roberson scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting in Friday's win over the Lakers.
He must be really happy that the Thunder didn't trade him -- The Thunder refused to include him in their deal with Chicago because they plan on re-signing him as a restricted free agent this summer. Roberson added seven rebounds with one assist, one steal and three 3-pointers, but he got an obvious boost with Victor Oladipo (back) out. He's more of a deep-league option.
Feb 24 - 11:04 PM
Andre Roberson (sore knee) exits Wednesday
Apr 5 - 9:26 PM
Andre Roberson navigates foul trouble Sunday
Mar 26 - 7:33 PM
Andre Roberson scores two
Mar 3 - 1:34 AM
Andre Roberson scores 19 points in win
Feb 24 - 11:04 PM
More Andre Roberson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
77
2349
518
401
78
95
213
461
.462
47
109
.431
45
184
.245
79
51
6.7
5.2
1.0
1.2
0.7
1.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
OKC
40
10.0
0.8
1.7
.485
0.1
0.3
.154
0.2
0.3
.700
0.9
1.5
2.4
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.9
1.9
2014
OKC
67
19.1
1.4
3.0
.458
0.3
1.3
.247
0.3
0.7
.479
0.9
2.9
3.8
1.0
0.7
0.8
0.4
2.1
3.4
2015
OKC
70
22.2
1.9
3.9
.496
0.5
1.5
.311
0.5
0.8
.611
1.1
2.5
3.6
0.7
0.5
0.8
0.6
1.9
4.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
OKC
40
398
33
68
.485
2
13
.154
7
10
.700
36
58
94
15
19
19
10
74
75
2014
OKC
67
1282
92
201
.458
21
85
.247
23
48
.479
60
195
255
70
46
53
29
141
228
2015
OKC
70
1552
136
274
.496
32
103
.311
33
54
.611
79
172
251
47
35
53
42
133
337
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 4
MLW
1
28
2
6
.333
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
4
1
3
3
1
4
Apr 2
CHA
1
37
6
7
.857
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
1
1
1
1
3
12
Mar 31
SA
1
32
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
5
7
12
0
0
2
2
5
4
Mar 29
@ORL
1
35
3
7
.429
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
3
6
9
3
0
1
2
5
6
Mar 27
@DAL
1
36
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
0
3
1
3
2
Mar 26
@HOU
1
33
4
12
.333
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
2
5
7
1
1
4
1
5
8
Mar 22
PHI
1
24
4
10
.400
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
2
2
4
0
0
2
2
1
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Semaj Christon
3
Norris Cole
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
2
Alex Abrines
Sidelined
An MRI confirmed Alex Abrines (knee) has a sprain and he is day-to-day.
He's not with the team for the Wednesday game in Memphis, but could re-join them later this week. With Abrines out, there should be a couple extra minutes for Doug McDermott and maybe Semaj Christon.
Apr 5
SF
1
Andre Roberson
Sidelined
Andre Roberson (sore knee) will not return vs. the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Alex Abrines (knee) is also out, which should mean more minutes for Doug McDermott in the short-term. OKC returns to action on Friday vs. the Suns, and Roberson's owners should check for updates after Thursday's practice.
Apr 5
2
Doug McDermott
3
Jerami Grant
4
Kyle Singler
5
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Domantas Sabonis
3
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
2
Enes Kanter
3
Dakari Johnson
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
With the regular season nearing a conclusion, Ryan Knaus provides strength-of-schedule ratings for every team on a position-by-position basis.
