Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Tony Bradley
(C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Royce O'Neale
(F)
Ekpe Udoh
(F/C)
Alec Burks
(G)
Torian Graham
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Nigel Williams-Goss
(G)
Dante Exum
(G)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Donovan Mitchell
(G)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Nate Wolters
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Raul Neto | Guard | #25
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/19/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 185
College:
Brazil
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (17) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raul Neto (left leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets.
This isn't all that surprising considering Neto has yet to get through a full practice, and with Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) also unavailable, we'll likely see rookie Donovan Mitchell get some reps as the backup point guard while Ricky Rubio rests. The Jazz play again Friday vs. Minnesota, and for now, we'll be considering Neto questionable for that one.
Oct 18 - 1:47 PM
Source:
Andy Larsen on Twitter
Quin Snyder is hopeful that Raul Neto (left leg) will be able to suit up for Utah's season opener against Denver on Wednesday.
Neto was again limited during Tuesday's practice, which isn't a great sign regarding his availability for Wednesday night, but with Dante Exum (shoulder) going down the Jazz could use Neto's services. If he's forced to miss the opener, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks would likely be asked to run some point in the second unit while Ricky Rubio gets his rest. Stay tuned.
Oct 17 - 2:58 PM
Source:
Kyle Goon on Twitter
Raul Neto (left leg) was limited during Monday's practice.
There have been some mixed reports as to whether Neto is dealing with a quad or hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's in danger of sitting out Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets. Whether he plays or not will not have an impact in fantasy hoops, though.
Oct 16 - 3:26 PM
Source:
Kyle Goon on Twitter
Raul Neto won't play on Tuesday night.
He returned on Monday from a quad injury and the Jazz are probably just taking it easy on him in a back-to-back. He's now the primary backup to Ricky Rubio now that Dante Exum will miss extended time.
Oct 10 - 9:04 PM
Source:
David Locke on Twitter
Raul Neto (leg) out Wednesday vs. Denver
Oct 18 - 1:47 PM
Snyder hopes Neto (leg) can play Wednesday
Oct 17 - 2:58 PM
Raul Neto (leg) limited at practice Monday
Oct 16 - 3:26 PM
Raul Neto getting night off Tuesday
Oct 10 - 9:04 PM
More Raul Neto Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
UTA
81
18.5
2.2
5.2
.431
0.8
2.0
.395
0.6
0.9
.743
0.2
1.3
1.5
2.1
1.3
0.8
0.0
1.5
5.9
2016
UTA
40
8.7
1.0
2.3
.451
0.3
0.8
.323
0.2
0.2
.889
0.1
0.7
0.8
0.9
0.4
0.5
0.1
1.2
2.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
UTA
81
1501
180
418
.431
64
162
.395
52
70
.743
17
103
120
174
109
62
2
122
476
2016
UTA
40
346
41
91
.451
10
31
.323
8
9
.889
4
26
30
34
15
21
5
48
100
Raul Neto's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Raul Neto's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Raul Neto's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Raul Neto's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum has elected to undergo surgery to stabilize the AC joint of his left shoulder.
The Jazz likely won't provide a timetable until after the surgery on Tuesday, but it's hard to imagine Exum making a return to the court this season. After a phenomenal preseason, Donovan Mitchell has made a strong case to see minutes at PG and SG right away and is worth picking up in most leagues.
Oct 16
3
Raul Neto
Sidelined
Raul Neto (left leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets.
This isn't all that surprising considering Neto has yet to get through a full practice, and with Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) also unavailable, we'll likely see rookie Donovan Mitchell get some reps as the backup point guard while Ricky Rubio rests. The Jazz play again Friday vs. Minnesota, and for now, we'll be considering Neto questionable for that one.
Oct 18
SG
1
Rodney Hood
Sidelined
Rodney Hood (neck) is unlikely to come to terms on an extension with the Jazz, according to sources of the Salt Lake Tribune.
It looks like Hood will be bound for restricted free agency next summer, which should give him some extra incentive to prove he's worth a major payday with his play this season. He had a strong preseason run and looks ready to help fill the void on offense left by Gordon Hayward, so if he can just manage to stay healthy, he could turn out to be a late-round steal on draft day.
Oct 15
2
Donovan Mitchell
3
Alec Burks
SF
1
Joe Ingles
2
Joe Johnson
3
Thabo Sefolosha
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Jonas Jerebko
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Ekpe Udoh
3
Tony Bradley
Notable Numbers
Oct 18
Tommy Beer highlights the most impressive individual stats posted during preseason play.
»
Notable Numbers
Oct 18
»
Dose: Celtics Lose Hayward
Oct 18
»
The Week Ahead
Oct 17
»
Draft Guide: Abuse the Ranks
Oct 16
»
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 16
»
Appreciating Ariza
Oct 16
»
Mock Draft Analysis Podcast
Oct 15
»
Stew: 30-Deep Recap, Part 2
Oct 13
»
E'Twaun Moore, Cunningham expected to start
»
Anthony Davis (illness) will play Wednesday
»
Raul Neto (leg) out Wednesday vs. Denver
»
Chris Paul (knee) questionable for Wednesday
»
Lauri Markkanen will start Thursday vs. TOR
»
Quincy Pondexter (hamstring) probable vs. TOR
»
Nikola Mirotic (face) will miss 4-6 weeks
»
CHI will suspend Bobby Portis for eight games
»
Julyan Stone, Graham expected to play Weds
»
Frank Ntilikina (knee) will play limited mins
»
Jason Smith expected to start on Wednesday
»
Draymond Green (knee) headed for an MRI
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
