Raul Neto | Guard | #25

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
College: Brazil
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (17) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Raul Neto (left leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets.
This isn't all that surprising considering Neto has yet to get through a full practice, and with Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) also unavailable, we'll likely see rookie Donovan Mitchell get some reps as the backup point guard while Ricky Rubio rests. The Jazz play again Friday vs. Minnesota, and for now, we'll be considering Neto questionable for that one. Oct 18 - 1:47 PM
Source: Andy Larsen on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015UTA8118.52.25.2.4310.82.0.3950.60.9.7430.21.31.52.11.30.80.01.55.9
2016UTA408.71.02.3.4510.30.8.3230.20.2.8890.10.70.80.90.40.50.11.22.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015UTA811501180418.43164162.3955270.74317103120174109622122476
2016UTA403464191.4511031.32389.88942630341521548100
Raul Neto's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Raul Neto's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections.

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Dante Exum
3Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Donovan Mitchell
3Alec Burks
SF1Joe Ingles
2Joe Johnson
3Thabo Sefolosha
PF1Derrick Favors
2Jonas Jerebko
C1Rudy Gobert
2Ekpe Udoh
3Tony Bradley
 

 