Raul Neto | Guard | #25 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (25) / 5/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185 College: Brazil Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (17) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Raul Neto (left leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets. This isn't all that surprising considering Neto has yet to get through a full practice, and with Dante Exum (shoulder surgery) also unavailable, we'll likely see rookie Donovan Mitchell get some reps as the backup point guard while Ricky Rubio rests. The Jazz play again Friday vs. Minnesota, and for now, we'll be considering Neto questionable for that one. Source: Andy Larsen on Twitter

Quin Snyder is hopeful that Raul Neto (left leg) will be able to suit up for Utah's season opener against Denver on Wednesday. Neto was again limited during Tuesday's practice, which isn't a great sign regarding his availability for Wednesday night, but with Dante Exum (shoulder) going down the Jazz could use Neto's services. If he's forced to miss the opener, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks would likely be asked to run some point in the second unit while Ricky Rubio gets his rest. Stay tuned. Source: Kyle Goon on Twitter

Raul Neto (left leg) was limited during Monday's practice. There have been some mixed reports as to whether Neto is dealing with a quad or hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's in danger of sitting out Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets. Whether he plays or not will not have an impact in fantasy hoops, though. Source: Kyle Goon on Twitter