Joffrey Lauvergne | Center/Forward | #77

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 220
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (25) / MEM
Joffrey Lauvergne had his best game with the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring seven points with eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes off the bench.
Lauvergne also made one 3-pointer, but he hit just 2-of-6 FGs and 2-of-4 FTs without any defensive stats. In the process, he reduced Nikola Mirotic to a DNP-CD while stealing minutes from Bobby Portis (19 minutes). Chicago lost this game but that shouldn't prevent Lauvergne from getting another crack at substantial minutes on Friday. Fred Hoiberg said he'll consider lineup changes, and explicitly praised Lauvergne after the game, but most owners can take a wait-and-see approach in 12-team leagues. Mar 8 - 9:50 PM
Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
527462901855119113248.4563758.6382778.3466405.63.61.00.40.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014DEN2411.11.53.7.4040.10.7.1880.81.2.6431.12.13.20.50.90.30.41.83.9
2015DEN5917.73.36.4.5130.20.9.2451.11.2.8991.33.64.90.90.90.20.31.97.9
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 6@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 4LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 2GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 28DEN1423.66700.00000.000011001004
Feb 25@CLE1201.00000.00000.000011000010
Feb 24PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 15NY11738.37512.500221.000022022019

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerian Grant
2Cameron Payne
3Rajon Rondo
4Michael Carter-Williams
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Anthony Morrow
4Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Paul Zipser
PF1Bobby Portis
2Nikola Mirotic
3Joffrey Lauvergne
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 