Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kazmir (hip) won't pitch in a game for a week
Justin Turner (knee) receives injection
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Colts looking at pass rusher Sheard
Brian Hoyer lands $10M guaranteed from 49ers
Report: Colts, 49ers, Falcons eyeing NT Poe
Report: Jaguars add Calais Campbell to DL
Falcons, Colts pursuing free agent Nick Perry
Reports: Ravens land top S Tony Jefferson
Jets to call Broncos about Trevor Siemian?
Brandon Marshall calls self 'No. 2' for G-Men
Dolphins keep Kenny Stills at 4 years, $32M
Skins, GM split over control, Cousins, more
Kirk Cousins wants 'no part' of Redskins?
'Rumblings' of NT Brandon Williams to Giants
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis (left wrist) out for game
Elfrid Payton w/ consecutive triple-doubles
Joffrey Lauvergne steps up w/ 29 minutes Wed
Nikola Mirotic picks up healthy DNP-CD
Al Horford (elbow) in the starting lineup
Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable to return
Nic Batum (left ankle sprain) returns Wed
Patrick McCaw getting another start
Juan Hernangomez, Mason Plumlee starting
Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) to the locker room
Goran Dragic returns to action in 1st quarter
Rodney Hood starting, Joe Ingles to bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Turris (finger) won't play on Wednesday
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Las Vegas Double Duty
Dakoda Armstrong: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Drew Herring: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Michael Annett: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
Joe Mixon registers 4.43 at OU's pro day
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Mings missing for more than a month
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
Bournemouth to appeal long ban for Mings
Southampton back scoring but need new blood
Henderson all but ruled out of game v Burnley
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Isaiah Canaan
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Dwyane Wade
(G)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Joffrey Lauvergne | Center/Forward | #77
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/30/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 220
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (25) / MEM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,709,719 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $2,137,149 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joffrey Lauvergne had his best game with the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring seven points with eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes off the bench.
Lauvergne also made one 3-pointer, but he hit just 2-of-6 FGs and 2-of-4 FTs without any defensive stats. In the process, he reduced Nikola Mirotic to a DNP-CD while stealing minutes from Bobby Portis (19 minutes). Chicago lost this game but that shouldn't prevent Lauvergne from getting another crack at substantial minutes on Friday. Fred Hoiberg said he'll consider lineup changes, and explicitly praised Lauvergne after the game, but most owners can take a wait-and-see approach in 12-team leagues.
Mar 8 - 9:50 PM
Source:
Nick Friedell on Twitter
Joffrey Lauvergne will be active but is not expected to play Friday night vs. the Suns.
This means more minutes for starter Bobby Portis. Nikola Mirotic will also likely to see a bump in playing time. The Bulls next game is Saturday vs. the Cavs. We could see Lauvergne make his Bulls debut then.
Feb 24 - 6:20 PM
Source:
Nick Friedell on Twitter
Joffrey Lauvergne has been traded to the Bulls.
Even though Taj Gibson is moving on to OKC, Chicago isn't necessarily a great spot for King Joffrey because the Bulls probably want to give Bobby Portis most of the power forward minutes as they look towards the future. Lauvergne is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues, especially if the Bulls move another big like Nikola Mirotic or Robin Lopez. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.4 steals in 14.8 minutes per game for OKC.
Feb 23 - 2:55 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
If the Thunder and Bulls pull off a trade that would send Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson to the Thunder for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and draft compensation would also likely be part of the deal.
Lauvergne has been getting extra run with the Thunder due to the absence of Enes Kanter (arm), but Kanter is nearing a return to action. And if Lauvergne ends up with the Bulls, he would likely be in the rotation, as the Bulls only have Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic (as of now) to play at the four. Having said that, it's still hard to imagine Lauvergne having 12-team fantasy value with the Bulls, or any other team.
Feb 23 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
Joffrey Lauvergne steps up w/ 29 minutes Wed
Mar 8 - 9:50 PM
Joffrey Lauvergne to make CHI debut on Friday
Feb 24 - 6:20 PM
Joffrey Lauvergne traded to the Bulls
Feb 23 - 2:55 PM
Joffrey Lauvergne could be going to Bulls
Feb 23 - 2:23 PM
More Joffrey Lauvergne Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(6287)
2
K. Love
CLE
(5001)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4929)
4
J. Smith
CLE
(4849)
5
A. Bogut
CLE
(4568)
6
K. Lowry
TOR
(4421)
7
L. James
CLE
(4197)
8
F. Kaminsky
CHA
(4190)
9
N. Jokic
DEN
(4155)
10
J. Embiid
PHI
(3851)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
52
746
290
185
51
19
113
248
.456
37
58
.638
27
78
.346
6
40
5.6
3.6
1.0
0.4
0.8
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DEN
24
11.1
1.5
3.7
.404
0.1
0.7
.188
0.8
1.2
.643
1.1
2.1
3.2
0.5
0.9
0.3
0.4
1.8
3.9
2015
DEN
59
17.7
3.3
6.4
.513
0.2
0.9
.245
1.1
1.2
.899
1.3
3.6
4.9
0.9
0.9
0.2
0.3
1.9
7.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
DEN
24
267
36
89
.404
3
16
.188
18
28
.643
27
50
77
13
22
8
10
43
93
2015
DEN
59
1044
195
380
.513
13
53
.245
62
69
.899
77
213
290
56
54
13
15
115
465
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 6
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 4
LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 2
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 28
DEN
1
4
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
4
Feb 25
@CLE
1
2
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Feb 24
PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 15
NY
1
17
3
8
.375
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
0
2
2
0
1
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerian Grant
2
Cameron Payne
3
Rajon Rondo
4
Michael Carter-Williams
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
Sidelined
Dwyane Wade (thigh) will not play against the Magic on Wednesday.
He was limited in practice on Tuesday and will miss his second straight game. With Jimmy Butler on track to play, he should be looking at a huge role if he's healthy enough. Paul Zipser figures to get another start, but he's a dicey play after just four points in 31 minutes on Monday. Wade could be managed going forward now that the Bulls look like a playoff team.
Mar 8
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Anthony Morrow
4
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Bobby Portis
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
Ryan Knaus analyzes DFS scoring and values from multiple angles, including teams, players and statistical categories.
More NBA Columns
»
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
»
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
»
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
»
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
»
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
»
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
NBA Headlines
»
Anthony Davis (left wrist) out for game
»
Elfrid Payton w/ consecutive triple-doubles
»
Joffrey Lauvergne steps up w/ 29 minutes Wed
»
Nikola Mirotic picks up healthy DNP-CD
»
Al Horford (elbow) in the starting lineup
»
Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable to return
»
Nic Batum (left ankle sprain) returns Wed
»
Patrick McCaw getting another start
»
Juan Hernangomez, Mason Plumlee starting
»
Johnny O'Bryant (ankle) to the locker room
»
Goran Dragic returns to action in 1st quarter
»
Rodney Hood starting, Joe Ingles to bench
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved