Joffrey Lauvergne had his best game with the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring seven points with eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes off the bench. Lauvergne also made one 3-pointer, but he hit just 2-of-6 FGs and 2-of-4 FTs without any defensive stats. In the process, he reduced Nikola Mirotic to a DNP-CD while stealing minutes from Bobby Portis (19 minutes). Chicago lost this game but that shouldn't prevent Lauvergne from getting another crack at substantial minutes on Friday. Fred Hoiberg said he'll consider lineup changes, and explicitly praised Lauvergne after the game, but most owners can take a wait-and-see approach in 12-team leagues. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter

Joffrey Lauvergne will be active but is not expected to play Friday night vs. the Suns. This means more minutes for starter Bobby Portis. Nikola Mirotic will also likely to see a bump in playing time. The Bulls next game is Saturday vs. the Cavs. We could see Lauvergne make his Bulls debut then. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter

Joffrey Lauvergne has been traded to the Bulls. Even though Taj Gibson is moving on to OKC, Chicago isn't necessarily a great spot for King Joffrey because the Bulls probably want to give Bobby Portis most of the power forward minutes as they look towards the future. Lauvergne is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues, especially if the Bulls move another big like Nikola Mirotic or Robin Lopez. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.4 steals in 14.8 minutes per game for OKC. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter