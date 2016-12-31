Player Page

Andrew Wiggins | Guard/Forward | #22

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/23/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 199
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Wiggins' 41 points weren't enough as the Wolves fell to the Wizards 112-105 on Friday night.
This was the second 40-point game of his career, as Wiggins dropped a career-high 47 points against the Lakers back on Nov. 13. He finished 16-of-30 from the field and 8-of-10 from the line, adding two assists, one rebound, two steals and one triple in 39 minutes. We already knew that Wiggins was an elite scorer, but we're still waiting on the rest of his game to develop. Jan 6 - 10:25 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3512867611498227275623.441166225.73845129.349128221.74.32.30.82.30.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN8236.26.113.9.4370.51.5.3104.35.7.7601.62.94.62.12.21.00.62.316.9
2015MIN8135.17.316.0.4590.72.3.3005.37.0.7611.32.33.62.02.21.00.62.020.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MIN8229714971137.43739126.310354466.76013424037417017786501901387
2015MIN8128445941294.45957190.300430565.76110618629216418278461651675
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@PHI137215.13303.000441.000055341028
Jan 1POR1381020.50013.33337.4293251510124
Dec 30MLW1391018.55603.0001113.8461456110131
Dec 28@DEN1361120.55024.50014.2501451020025
Dec 26ATL128714.50046.66734.7501342010221
Dec 25@OKC1361020.50002.00038.3751232120023
Dec 23SAC140619.31606.00034.7500001201115

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
4John Lucas
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 