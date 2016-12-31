Andrew Wiggins | Guard/Forward | #22

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Wiggins' 41 points weren't enough as the Wolves fell to the Wizards 112-105 on Friday night. This was the second 40-point game of his career, as Wiggins dropped a career-high 47 points against the Lakers back on Nov. 13. He finished 16-of-30 from the field and 8-of-10 from the line, adding two assists, one rebound, two steals and one triple in 39 minutes. We already knew that Wiggins was an elite scorer, but we're still waiting on the rest of his game to develop.

Andrew Wiggins hit just 2-of-15 shots for eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the Sixers. Wiggins went through a slump earlier in the season but had scored at least 21 points in each of his last five games. He just didn't have his shot working tonight and if he would have, the Wolves probably would have won this game. They trailed by 26 at one point, but came back to nearly force overtime, which was ruined by a miracle shot by Robert Covington with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points with five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks. This was his fourth game of the season with 30+ points. Wiggins hit 10-of-18 from the field and 11-of-13 from the line, but missed all three of his triples. The biggest knock on Wiggins in fantasy circles is his lack of peripheral stats, so it's not a surprise that this was just his fourth career game with 5+ rebounds and 6+ assists.