Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Brandon Rush
(G/F)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Jordan Hill
(F/C)
John Lucas
(G)
Nikola Pekovic
(C)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Shabazz Muhammad
(G/F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Andrew Wiggins | Guard/Forward | #22
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/23/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 199
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,006,600 2017-18: $7,574,323 {Team Option} 2018-19: $9,846,619 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Wiggins' 41 points weren't enough as the Wolves fell to the Wizards 112-105 on Friday night.
This was the second 40-point game of his career, as Wiggins dropped a career-high 47 points against the Lakers back on Nov. 13. He finished 16-of-30 from the field and 8-of-10 from the line, adding two assists, one rebound, two steals and one triple in 39 minutes. We already knew that Wiggins was an elite scorer, but we're still waiting on the rest of his game to develop.
Jan 6 - 10:25 PM
Andrew Wiggins hit just 2-of-15 shots for eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the Sixers.
Wiggins went through a slump earlier in the season but had scored at least 21 points in each of his last five games. He just didn't have his shot working tonight and if he would have, the Wolves probably would have won this game. They trailed by 26 at one point, but came back to nearly force overtime, which was ruined by a miracle shot by Robert Covington with 0.2 seconds remaining.
Jan 3 - 9:42 PM
Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points with five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks.
This was his fourth game of the season with 30+ points. Wiggins hit 10-of-18 from the field and 11-of-13 from the line, but missed all three of his triples. The biggest knock on Wiggins in fantasy circles is his lack of peripheral stats, so it's not a surprise that this was just his fourth career game with 5+ rebounds and 6+ assists.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:00:00 AM
Andrew Wiggins finished Sunday's road loss with 23 points (10-of-20 FGs, 3-of-8 FTs), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes.
High scoring lines with limited supporting stats are nothing new for Wiggins this season. He's scoring 21.7 points with 1.3 threes, but is averaging fewer rebounds (4.3) than Tyler Johnson, fewer assists (2.3) than Frank Kaminsky, fewer steals (0.6) than Andrew Bogut, and fewer blocks (0.4) than Kyle Korver. He's significantly better in points leagues, compared to roto.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 10:41:00 PM
Andrew Wiggins scores 41 in loss to WAS
Jan 6 - 10:25 PM
Andrew Wiggins hits 2-of-15 in loss to Philly
Jan 3 - 9:42 PM
Andrew Wiggins scores 31 in win over Bucks
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:00:00 AM
Andrew Wiggins scores 23 pts w/ little else
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 10:41:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
1286
761
149
82
27
275
623
.441
166
225
.738
45
129
.349
12
82
21.7
4.3
2.3
0.8
2.3
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIN
82
36.2
6.1
13.9
.437
0.5
1.5
.310
4.3
5.7
.760
1.6
2.9
4.6
2.1
2.2
1.0
0.6
2.3
16.9
2015
MIN
81
35.1
7.3
16.0
.459
0.7
2.3
.300
5.3
7.0
.761
1.3
2.3
3.6
2.0
2.2
1.0
0.6
2.0
20.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MIN
82
2971
497
1137
.437
39
126
.310
354
466
.760
134
240
374
170
177
86
50
190
1387
2015
MIN
81
2844
594
1294
.459
57
190
.300
430
565
.761
106
186
292
164
182
78
46
165
1675
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 3
@PHI
1
37
2
15
.133
0
3
.000
4
4
1.000
0
5
5
3
4
1
0
2
8
Jan 1
POR
1
38
10
20
.500
1
3
.333
3
7
.429
3
2
5
1
5
1
0
1
24
Dec 30
MLW
1
39
10
18
.556
0
3
.000
11
13
.846
1
4
5
6
1
1
0
1
31
Dec 28
@DEN
1
36
11
20
.550
2
4
.500
1
4
.250
1
4
5
1
0
2
0
0
25
Dec 26
ATL
1
28
7
14
.500
4
6
.667
3
4
.750
1
3
4
2
0
1
0
2
21
Dec 25
@OKC
1
36
10
20
.500
0
2
.000
3
8
.375
1
2
3
2
1
2
0
0
23
Dec 23
SAC
1
40
6
19
.316
0
6
.000
3
4
.750
0
0
0
1
2
0
1
1
15
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Kris Dunn
3
Tyus Jones
4
John Lucas
SG
1
Zach LaVine
2
Brandon Rush
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
Sidelined
Shabazz Muhammad (illness) will not play Friday against the Wizards.
The flu bug is all over the place. With 'Bazz out, the Wolves may lean more on Nemanja Bjelica as the back three or could add some players to their rotation to help out Andrew Wiggins.
Jan 6
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Nemanja Bjelica
3
Adreian Payne
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Cole Aldrich
3
Jordan Hill
4
Nikola Pekovic
Sidelined
Nikola Pekovic hinted that he may retire from the game of basketball.
"Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted," Pekovic said. "This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain." Pekovic has already been ruled out for the 2016-17 season, but he has one year left on his deal and is owed $11.6 million in 2017-18. It's a sad turn of events for Pekovic and the chances of him playing in the NBA again appear to be very slim.
Dec 29
Headlines
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
Nikola Jokic, Tyler Johnson and the Hawks hit Ethan Norof's mailbag on the first Saturday of 2017.
