Ian Clark scored a career-high 36 points during a 107-85 loss to the Spurs on Saturday, adding five rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes. He was the lone bright spot in a blowout loss. This was also the first 30-point game from a Warriors reserve since Jordan "Steez" Crawford scored 41 in 2014. Clark was passed on the depth chart by Patrick McCaw, but maybe this game can help him return the favor. Although, McCaw's length will be needed on defense. You can leave Clark on the wire.

Ian Clark scored 10 points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 13 minutes against the Wolves on Friday. Coach Steve Kerr said it would be a committee approach at backup point guard, but it was all Clark behind Stephen Curry. For Saturday, he and Shaun Livingston should be slipping the point guard minutes against the Spurs. If Clark can get hot like when he plays against the Blazers, he might turn a profit for anyone in DFS or as a scoring stream.

Ian Clark played seven minutes with two points, one rebound and no turnovers against the Bulls on Thursday. If not for the Matt Barnes move, Clark could've played a little more because he wouldn't have had to compete with Patrick McCaw for minutes behind the guards. Clark won't be playing much while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are active.