Ian Clark | Guard | #21

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 175
College: Belmont
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Ian Clark scored a career-high 36 points during a 107-85 loss to the Spurs on Saturday, adding five rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes.
He was the lone bright spot in a blowout loss. This was also the first 30-point game from a Warriors reserve since Jordan "Steez" Crawford scored 41 in 2014. Clark was passed on the depth chart by Patrick McCaw, but maybe this game can help him return the favor. Although, McCaw's length will be needed on defense. You can leave Clark on the wire. Mar 12 - 12:41 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
60808376846932146301.4853444.77350123.4076346.31.41.20.50.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013UTA237.61.12.9.3880.51.3.3550.20.3.7140.10.70.80.70.60.30.11.03.0
2014DEN306.40.61.8.3450.31.0.3330.30.31.0000.10.40.50.40.30.30.10.71.9
2015GS 668.81.33.1.4410.51.3.3570.40.5.8240.20.81.01.00.70.30.20.93.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013UTA231742667.3881131.35557.714316191514822468
2014DEN301931955.3451030.333991.00041216129932057
2015GS 6657989202.4413084.3572834.8241355686443171358236
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 10@MIN11347.57123.66700.0001342010010
Mar 8BOS16111.00000.00000.000000000002
Mar 6@ATL11034.750221.000221.0000000010010
Mar 5@NY1625.40001.00000.000000100004
Mar 2@CHI1701.00000.000221.000101000002
Feb 28@WAS1212.50000.00000.000000010002
Feb 27@PHI18221.000111.00000.000000000005

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
3Matt Barnes
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Damian Jones
 

 