Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
David West
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ian Clark | Guard | #21
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/7/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 175
College:
Belmont
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ian Clark scored a career-high 36 points during a 107-85 loss to the Spurs on Saturday, adding five rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes.
He was the lone bright spot in a blowout loss. This was also the first 30-point game from a Warriors reserve since Jordan "Steez" Crawford scored 41 in 2014. Clark was passed on the depth chart by Patrick McCaw, but maybe this game can help him return the favor. Although, McCaw's length will be needed on defense. You can leave Clark on the wire.
Mar 12 - 12:41 AM
Ian Clark scored 10 points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 13 minutes against the Wolves on Friday.
Coach Steve Kerr said it would be a committee approach at backup point guard, but it was all Clark behind Stephen Curry. For Saturday, he and Shaun Livingston should be slipping the point guard minutes against the Spurs. If Clark can get hot like when he plays against the Blazers, he might turn a profit for anyone in DFS or as a scoring stream.
Mar 11 - 12:00 AM
Ian Clark played seven minutes with two points, one rebound and no turnovers against the Bulls on Thursday.
If not for the Matt Barnes move, Clark could've played a little more because he wouldn't have had to compete with Patrick McCaw for minutes behind the guards. Clark won't be playing much while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are active.
Mar 2 - 10:52 PM
Ian Clark came off the bench and hit 8-of-15 shots and two 3-pointers for 18 points and two steals in Monday's ugly 132-110 blowout loss to the Nuggets.
Patrick McCaw and Clark both played very well for the Warriors tonight, as they played the fourth quarter as the studs watched in the blowout loss. If you rolled the dice on Clark, nice work, but keep in mind that he had scored a total of just five points in his previous three games. Klay Thompson sat this one out with a sore heel, so Clark will only be worth a DFS punt look if Thompson is out again on Wednesday against the Kings. And even if that's the case, McCaw might be the better option.
Feb 13 - 11:47 PM
Ian Clark scores a career-high 36 points
Mar 12 - 12:41 AM
Ian Clark scores 10 points
Mar 11 - 12:00 AM
Ian Clark only gets seven minutes
Mar 2 - 10:52 PM
Ian Clark scores 18 off Warriors bench
Feb 13 - 11:47 PM
More Ian Clark Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Jokic
DEN
(5809)
2
K. Durant
GS
(5388)
3
A. Bogut
CLE
(4789)
4
N. Vucevic
ORL
(4514)
5
K. Love
CLE
(4331)
6
K. Leonard
SA
(4252)
7
K. Lowry
TOR
(4016)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(3875)
9
D. Wade
CHI
(3801)
10
G. Hill
UTA
(3686)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
60
808
376
84
69
32
146
301
.485
34
44
.773
50
123
.407
6
34
6.3
1.4
1.2
0.5
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
UTA
23
7.6
1.1
2.9
.388
0.5
1.3
.355
0.2
0.3
.714
0.1
0.7
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.3
0.1
1.0
3.0
2014
DEN
30
6.4
0.6
1.8
.345
0.3
1.0
.333
0.3
0.3
1.000
0.1
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.7
1.9
2015
GS
66
8.8
1.3
3.1
.441
0.5
1.3
.357
0.4
0.5
.824
0.2
0.8
1.0
1.0
0.7
0.3
0.2
0.9
3.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
UTA
23
174
26
67
.388
11
31
.355
5
7
.714
3
16
19
15
14
8
2
24
68
2014
DEN
30
193
19
55
.345
10
30
.333
9
9
1.000
4
12
16
12
9
9
3
20
57
2015
GS
66
579
89
202
.441
30
84
.357
28
34
.824
13
55
68
64
43
17
13
58
236
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 10
@MIN
1
13
4
7
.571
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
3
4
2
0
1
0
0
10
Mar 8
BOS
1
6
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Mar 6
@ATL
1
10
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
10
Mar 5
@NY
1
6
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Mar 2
@CHI
1
7
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Feb 28
@WAS
1
2
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
Feb 27
@PHI
1
8
2
2
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
Sidelined
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will all be rested on Saturday vs. the Spurs.
It's the second night of a back-to-back set, but it's a little surprising because the Warriors only hold a 1.5 game edge over the Spurs at the top of the standings. Curry has been struggling lately and he logged 35 minutes vs. the Wolves on Friday, so hopefully he will be rejuvenated for next week when the fantasy playoffs start up for a lot of owners. Expect Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark to pick up the slack at PG for the Warriors on Saturday. Curry finished Friday's game with 26 points (10-of-27 FGs), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one triple.
Mar 10
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
Sidelined
Klay Thompson (rest) will not play against the Spurs on Saturday.
Thompson actually turned in a gem on Friday night with 30 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes against the Wolves. The Warriors have a really tough schedule right now, so they'll sit their stars on a national TV game. We should get a heavy dose of Pat McCaw, Ian Clark, Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes.
Mar 10
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
Sidelined
Kevin Durant (knee) wouldn't reveal a target date for his return.
"I just do treatment on my knee and lift weights," Durant said. "I shoot in a chair. I shot in a chair the other day. I have to keep the jumper right. That’s what I’ve been doing, and I’m sure that’s what I’ll be doing the next few days, but the next two weeks, I really don’t know. I’m just taking it a day at a time. We’ll see what happens, man." Warriors coach Steve Kerr dropped a hint that KD's timetable is six weeks, meaning there's a chance he could return for the final week of the regular season. That doesn't help fantasy owners, so he's only worth stashing if you have an IR spot.
Mar 9
2
Andre Iguodala
Sidelined
Andre Iguodala will rest on Saturday vs. the Spurs.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also being rested. Kawhi Leonard (concussion) isn't going to play for the Spurs, so that probably factored into coach Steve Kerr's decision to rest Iggy. Patrick McCaw and Matt Barnes are both looking at heavy minutes on the wings Saturday. Iguodala finished Friday's game vs. the Wolves with eight points (4-of-6 FGs), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Mar 10
3
Matt Barnes
PF
1
Draymond Green
Sidelined
Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will rest against the Spurs on Saturday night.
So you canceled your plans on Saturday to watch Warriors at Spurs? Well, you might want to see if you can undo that unless you want to get a good look at Pat McCaw. Anyway, Green did not have a good game on Friday with five points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block on 1-of-8 from the field. With Green out, there should be a ton of Kevon Looney along with some added JaVale McGee, James McAdoo and even Damian Jones possibly getting some burn.
Mar 10
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Damian Jones
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, some hot pickups and the injury report to get you ready for Week 21!
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
»
Dose: Beal is Ballin'
Mar 11
»
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
»
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
»
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
»
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Headlines
»
Ian Clark scores a career-high 36 points
»
McAwwww, Man: Pat McCaw misses all 12 FGAs
»
Taurean Prince scores career-high 17 points
»
Goran Dragic (eye) traveling for Sunday
»
Birthday Brow: Anthony Davis drops 46 & 21
»
Steez Is Back: Jordan Crawford scores 19
»
Ricky Rubio scores 22 points w/ eight assists
»
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 35 points in loss
»
DeMarcus Cousins scores 11, gets benched late
»
Nikola Jokic, Danilo Gallinari starting
»
Collison, Arron, Buddy, WCS & Kosta starting
»
Marvin Williams scores season-high 27 points
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
