Seth Curry | Guard | #30

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Duke
Contract: view contract details
Seth Curry earned another start on Sunday and dropped a career-high 24 points in an improbable road win vs. the Spurs, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, four 3-pointers and one steal in 37 minutes.
Curry glided into the lane for an uncontested basket to give the Mavs some breathing room down the stretch, and he was impressive in all aspects tonight. Dallas has a 17-30 record and their backcourt is full of injury-prone veterans, so Curry is sitting pretty as a rest-of-season value. Jan 29 - 10:55 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4211364559510552173375.4613647.76673173.42265210.82.32.51.21.20.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CLE26.50.51.5.3330.50.51.0000.00.0.0000.00.50.50.00.01.00.00.01.5
2014PHO24.00.01.5.0000.00.5.0000.00.0.0000.01.01.00.50.00.00.01.00.0
2015SAC4415.82.35.1.4551.12.5.4501.01.2.8330.21.21.41.50.80.50.10.96.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CLE21313.333111.00000.000011002003
2014PHO2803.00001.00000.000022100020
2015SAC44694102224.45550111.4504554.83395160673622341299
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 26@OKC134412.33336.50000.0000114410111
Jan 25NY134819.42126.333221.0000550231220
Jan 22LAK12768.75024.50000.0001123110114
Jan 20UTA13058.62523.66734.7500330110515
Jan 19@MIA132611.54535.60001.0002240100515
Jan 17@CHI130710.70035.60012.5000222120118
Jan 15MIN13229.22214.250221.000123013007

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Yogi Ferrell
4Devin Harris
SG1Seth Curry
2Jonathan Gibson
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Andrew Bogut
3Salah Mejri
 

 