Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Yogi Ferrell
(G)
Devin Harris
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
Jonathan Gibson
(G)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Seth Curry | Guard | #30
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
College:
Duke
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: $3,028,410 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seth Curry earned another start on Sunday and dropped a career-high 24 points in an improbable road win vs. the Spurs, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, four 3-pointers and one steal in 37 minutes.
Curry glided into the lane for an uncontested basket to give the Mavs some breathing room down the stretch, and he was impressive in all aspects tonight. Dallas has a 17-30 record and their backcourt is full of injury-prone veterans, so Curry is sitting pretty as a rest-of-season value.
Jan 29 - 10:55 PM
Seth Curry scored 11 points with one rebound, four assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes during a 109-98 loss to the Thunder on Thursday.
He had a down game despite the Mavs missing almost all of their guard depth. Curry was actually sizzling since Christmas, posting a better efficiency than his brother, Stephen. Simply put, Seth should be owned in all standard leagues right now.
Jan 27 - 12:06 AM
Seth Curry scored 20 points for the short-handed Mavericks on Wednesday, making 8-of-19 shots with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, three steals and one block.
Curry stepped into a bigger role with Wesley Matthews (strained hip) out of commission, especially since Deron Williams (ankle) didn't play after halftime. He's quietly established himself as a top-80 fantasy player over the past month, on the strength of 11.9 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 2.0 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Jan 26 - 12:46 AM
Seth Curry went 6-of-8 from the field during Sunday's blowout win over the Lakers, on his way to 14 points, two boards, two 3-pointers, three assists, one steal and one turnover.
The Mavs ended the first half with a season-high 29-point lead and finished the game with a season-best 49-point win (third-largest victory in franchise history). As for Curry, he's jumped into the mid-round equation over the past month, and with forever injured guys like Deron Williams, J.J. Barea (calf) and Devin Harris as the only other PGs with season-long deals on the roster, Curry is worth owning in most leagues for his post-break appeal.
Jan 22 - 7:15 PM
Seth Curry helps Mavs earn win in San Antonio
Jan 29 - 10:55 PM
Seth Curry scores 11 points in loss
Jan 27 - 12:06 AM
Seth Curry scores 20 points in win vs. NYK
Jan 26 - 12:46 AM
Seth Curry hits 6-of-8 shots for 14 points
Jan 22 - 7:15 PM
More Seth Curry Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
1136
455
95
105
52
173
375
.461
36
47
.766
73
173
.422
6
52
10.8
2.3
2.5
1.2
1.2
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
CLE
2
6.5
0.5
1.5
.333
0.5
0.5
1.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.0
1.0
0.0
0.0
1.5
2014
PHO
2
4.0
0.0
1.5
.000
0.0
0.5
.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.0
0.0
2015
SAC
44
15.8
2.3
5.1
.455
1.1
2.5
.450
1.0
1.2
.833
0.2
1.2
1.4
1.5
0.8
0.5
0.1
0.9
6.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
CLE
2
13
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
3
2014
PHO
2
8
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
2015
SAC
44
694
102
224
.455
50
111
.450
45
54
.833
9
51
60
67
36
22
3
41
299
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 26
@OKC
1
34
4
12
.333
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
4
4
1
0
1
11
Jan 25
NY
1
34
8
19
.421
2
6
.333
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
0
2
3
1
2
20
Jan 22
LAK
1
27
6
8
.750
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
2
3
1
1
0
1
14
Jan 20
UTA
1
30
5
8
.625
2
3
.667
3
4
.750
0
3
3
0
1
1
0
5
15
Jan 19
@MIA
1
32
6
11
.545
3
5
.600
0
1
.000
2
2
4
0
1
0
0
5
15
Jan 17
@CHI
1
30
7
10
.700
3
5
.600
1
2
.500
0
2
2
2
1
2
0
1
18
Jan 15
MIN
1
32
2
9
.222
1
4
.250
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
0
1
3
0
0
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
Sidelined
Deron Williams (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Spurs and Monday against the Cavs.
Williams also said he can't much pressure on his foot yet. The Mavs are on the road for Sunday and are back home for Monday. The fact that he's being ruled out two days before a home game is troubling. We would guess that would also make him doubtful to questionable to play on Wednesday against the 76ers. Coach Rick Carlisle is already starting to talk up Yogi Ferrell, so he may actually start to keep Devin Harris limited to around 20 minutes. Starting Seth Curry at the point is also an option. Williams' fantasy owners will have to weigh if they want to want for the oft-injured point guard while Ferrell is only an add in super deep leagues.
Jan 28
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left calf strain) is likely out until the All-Star break according to coach Rick Carlisle.
This isn't a surprise because Barea can't seem to shake this calf issue. With Barea out, Deron Williams and Seth Curry are locked into a heavy workload for the foreseeable future and should be owned in standard leagues. Devin Harris will also play more, but he's not an attractive fantasy asset.
Jan 22
3
Yogi Ferrell
4
Devin Harris
SG
1
Seth Curry
2
Jonathan Gibson
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut didn't return to Sunday's game after straining his right hamstring.
Bogut came off the bench tonight and finished with two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes. He had just returned from a lengthy absence due to a right hamstring injury, so this setback is likely to cost him at least a few games. Anyone who picked him up for boards and blocks should look elsewhere for production. We're likely to see a bevy of small lineups until Bogut gets back on the court.
Jan 29
3
Salah Mejri
