Seth Curry earned another start on Sunday and dropped a career-high 24 points in an improbable road win vs. the Spurs, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, four 3-pointers and one steal in 37 minutes. Curry glided into the lane for an uncontested basket to give the Mavs some breathing room down the stretch, and he was impressive in all aspects tonight. Dallas has a 17-30 record and their backcourt is full of injury-prone veterans, so Curry is sitting pretty as a rest-of-season value.

Seth Curry scored 11 points with one rebound, four assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes during a 109-98 loss to the Thunder on Thursday. He had a down game despite the Mavs missing almost all of their guard depth. Curry was actually sizzling since Christmas, posting a better efficiency than his brother, Stephen. Simply put, Seth should be owned in all standard leagues right now.

Seth Curry scored 20 points for the short-handed Mavericks on Wednesday, making 8-of-19 shots with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, three steals and one block. Curry stepped into a bigger role with Wesley Matthews (strained hip) out of commission, especially since Deron Williams (ankle) didn't play after halftime. He's quietly established himself as a top-80 fantasy player over the past month, on the strength of 11.9 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 2.0 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.