Matthew Dellavedova | Guard | #8

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 198
College: Saint Mary's
Contract: view contract details
Matthew Dellavedova (strained right hamstring) will not play Friday vs. Minnesota.
Dec 30 - 1:22 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
30842235721682588232.3792733.8183296.3330557.82.45.60.81.80.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CLE7217.71.74.1.4120.82.2.3680.50.7.7920.41.31.72.60.80.50.11.74.7
2014CLE6720.61.74.6.3621.02.5.4070.40.6.7630.61.31.93.00.90.40.02.34.8
2015CLE7624.62.76.7.4051.33.1.4100.80.9.8640.41.72.14.41.50.60.12.37.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013CLE721276122296.41257155.3683848.792299412318660335121339
2014CLE671381111307.36268167.4072938.763378912620461242152319
2015CLE761869207511.40598239.4105766.86433129162337116449178569
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28@DET12047.571221.000111.0000222100211
Dec 26@WAS13019.11105.00068.7501231112048
Dec 23WAS12226.33314.25000.000000410025
Dec 21@CLE12514.25003.00000.000022302022
Dec 20CLE139310.30027.28600.000123541038
Dec 16@CHI12103.00001.00000.000022312010
Dec 15CHI12947.571111.00000.000101920019

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 