Matthew Dellavedova (strained right hamstring) will not play Friday vs. Minnesota.

Matthew Dellavedova hit just 1-of-9 shots for eight points on Monday, but also handed out 11 assists to go with two steals and three rebounds in 30 minutes. Just when it looked like Delly might be ready to lose his job to Malcolm Brogdon, he came through with really solid game, especially when you consider he missed eight of his nine shots. Brogdon played 23 minutes and made all three of his shots, but finished with just six points, one assist and one steal. Brogdon is still an up-and-comer, while this was Delly's first meaningful game in quite a while. We'd rather own Brogdon for now.

Matthew Dellavedova played just 25 minutes during Wednesday's lopsided loss to the Cavs, scoring two point with three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Delly hasn't scored double-digit points since Dec. 9 and he went scoreless on Friday, so this isn't surprising. He's not the worst player to own, but there should be higher-upside guards on most waiver wires.