Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matthew Dellavedova | Guard | #8
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 198
College:
Saint Mary's
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $9,607,500 2017-18: $9,607,500 2018-19: $9,607,500 2019-20: $9,607,500 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matthew Dellavedova (strained right hamstring) will not play Friday vs. Minnesota.
Dec 30 - 1:22 PM
Matthew Dellavedova hit just 1-of-9 shots for eight points on Monday, but also handed out 11 assists to go with two steals and three rebounds in 30 minutes.
Just when it looked like Delly might be ready to lose his job to Malcolm Brogdon, he came through with really solid game, especially when you consider he missed eight of his nine shots. Brogdon played 23 minutes and made all three of his shots, but finished with just six points, one assist and one steal. Brogdon is still an up-and-comer, while this was Delly's first meaningful game in quite a while. We'd rather own Brogdon for now.
Dec 26 - 10:15 PM
Matthew Dellavedova played just 25 minutes during Wednesday's lopsided loss to the Cavs, scoring two point with three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Delly hasn't scored double-digit points since Dec. 9 and he went scoreless on Friday, so this isn't surprising. He's not the worst player to own, but there should be higher-upside guards on most waiver wires.
Dec 21 - 9:50 PM
Matthew Dellavedova hit 4-of-7 shots for nine points, nine assists and a 3-pointer in 29 minutes of Thursday's win over the Bulls.
He hit just 1-of-8 shots for two points on Monday, but also had 10 assists, and then just missed a double-double tonight in points and dimes. Prior to the last two games, Delly had hit less than four assists in his previous four games, so it's nice to see the dimes getting back on track. He makes for a consistent and serviceable low-end point guard if you need one.
Dec 15 - 11:26 PM
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
Dec 30 - 1:22 PM
Matthew Dellavedova hits 1-of-9 shots
Dec 26 - 10:15 PM
Matthew Dellavedova logs 25 mins in defeat
Dec 21 - 9:50 PM
Matt Dellavedova on an assists tear now
Dec 15 - 11:26 PM
More Matthew Dellavedova Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(6748)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5158)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5128)
4
L. James
CLE
(4888)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4719)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4417)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4219)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4064)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(3941)
10
B. Simmons
PHI
(3683)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
842
235
72
168
25
88
232
.379
27
33
.818
32
96
.333
0
55
7.8
2.4
5.6
0.8
1.8
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
CLE
72
17.7
1.7
4.1
.412
0.8
2.2
.368
0.5
0.7
.792
0.4
1.3
1.7
2.6
0.8
0.5
0.1
1.7
4.7
2014
CLE
67
20.6
1.7
4.6
.362
1.0
2.5
.407
0.4
0.6
.763
0.6
1.3
1.9
3.0
0.9
0.4
0.0
2.3
4.8
2015
CLE
76
24.6
2.7
6.7
.405
1.3
3.1
.410
0.8
0.9
.864
0.4
1.7
2.1
4.4
1.5
0.6
0.1
2.3
7.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2013
CLE
72
1276
122
296
.412
57
155
.368
38
48
.792
29
94
123
186
60
33
5
121
339
2014
CLE
67
1381
111
307
.362
68
167
.407
29
38
.763
37
89
126
204
61
24
2
152
319
2015
CLE
76
1869
207
511
.405
98
239
.410
57
66
.864
33
129
162
337
116
44
9
178
569
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 28
@DET
1
20
4
7
.571
2
2
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
2
1
0
0
2
11
Dec 26
@WAS
1
30
1
9
.111
0
5
.000
6
8
.750
1
2
3
11
1
2
0
4
8
Dec 23
WAS
1
22
2
6
.333
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
0
4
1
0
0
2
5
Dec 21
@CLE
1
25
1
4
.250
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
0
2
0
2
2
Dec 20
CLE
1
39
3
10
.300
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
1
2
3
5
4
1
0
3
8
Dec 16
@CHI
1
21
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
1
2
0
1
0
Dec 15
CHI
1
29
4
7
.571
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
9
2
0
0
1
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
Sidelined
Matthew Dellavedova (strained right hamstring) will not play Friday vs. Minnesota.
Dec 30
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (torn left hamstring) remains confident he will return this season, although no timetable has been established.
Middleton is traveling with the Bucks this week and informed reporters that he has been doing some light jogging and shooting. "I’m making good progress within the last couple weeks but I’ve still got a long way to go," Middleton said. "I feel like I’ll definitely be back this year, barring a setback or anything like that." Middleton said the earliest he thought he could return was around the all-star break in mid-February. Although he admitted that is the best-case scenario, "That was just if everything went perfectly." If your league has an IR spot, he's worth stashing.
Dec 23
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
Sidelined
Rashad Vaughn (left ankle sprain) said he's likely going to be out a "couple of weeks."
Vaughn has only been playing 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the rotation. If anything, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry may pick up a few more minutes each night.
Dec 26
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
Sidelined
Mirza Teletovic (concussion) did not play on Wednesday.
He is apparently still in the concussion protocol. With Michael Beasley back, Teletovic will likely be used situationally at best.
Dec 28
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Headlines
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
Matt Stroup breaks down the landscape for backup point guards Ty Lawson and Tyler Johnson in the latest edition of Roundball Stew.
More NBA Columns
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
»
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
»
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
»
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
»
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
»
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
NBA Headlines
»
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
»
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
»
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
»
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
»
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
»
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
»
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
»
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
»
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
»
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
»
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
