Dewayne Dedmon will start in place of David Lee on Monday vs. the Nets. It makes sense. The Spurs will need Dedmon's defense against Brook Lopez and this move should keep Lee somewhat fresh for Tuesday's game vs. the Raptors. Lee still looks like the better pickup in standard leagues after coming off two straight double-doubles, but Dedmon is worth keeping an eye on if you're searching the wire for blocks. Source: Jeff McDonald on Twitter

Dewayne Dedmon scored two points with four rebounds in 10 minutes agains the Cavs on Saturday. David Lee found the fountain of youth and wasn't lost on defense. This game seemed like a good game for Dedmon to get out there, so perhaps it'll be all D-Lee picking up most of the minutes from the Pau Gasol (hand) injury. Dedmon gets a bad matchup on paper against the Nets on Monday, so he's only a borderline hold.

Dewayne Dedmon scored seven points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and no turnovers in 19 minutes against the Nuggets on Thursday. He's likely getting at least a slight bump in playing time with Pau Gasol (hand) out. Interestingly, both Dedmon and David Lee have played 84 minutes each next to LaMarcus Aldridge in the last 15 games, but coach Gregg Popovich may like Dedmon is his current role off the bench to back up LMA and Lee. There is still a chance he can up his minutes from 15.6 to the low 20s. For what it's worth, his per-24 stats are 7.3 points, nine boards, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks, so getting to even just 20 minutes would make him interesting. If you want offense get Lee, if you want defense get Dedmon. DD has the higher upside for the blocking scarcity.