Dewayne Dedmon | Center/Forward | #3

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 245
College: USC
Recent News

Dewayne Dedmon will start in place of David Lee on Monday vs. the Nets.
It makes sense. The Spurs will need Dedmon's defense against Brook Lopez and this move should keep Lee somewhat fresh for Tuesday's game vs. the Raptors. Lee still looks like the better pickup in standard leagues after coming off two straight double-doubles, but Dedmon is worth keeping an eye on if you're searching the wire for blocks. Jan 23 - 7:32 PM
Source: Jeff McDonald on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
37574175211182172123.5853145.689000.032204.75.70.50.60.50.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ORL3112.61.22.7.4580.00.0.0000.71.0.6561.22.94.10.20.60.20.72.13.1
2014ORL5914.41.52.7.5620.00.0.0000.61.1.5312.03.05.00.20.90.30.82.43.7
2015ORL5812.21.73.1.5590.00.0.0001.01.3.7501.22.83.90.20.60.40.81.94.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013ORL313923883.45800.0002132.65638891275187226697
2014ORL5984991162.56201.0003464.5311181772959511650141216
2015ORL5870999177.55900.0005776.7506716122813322246109255
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@CLE11012.50000.00000.000044000012
Jan 19DEN11935.60000.000111.000044102047
Jan 17MIN11924.50000.00012.500257001035
Jan 14@PHO114111.00000.00000.000123122112
Jan 12LAK12123.66700.000221.0003912211226
Jan 10MLW12026.33300.00012.500437001105
Jan 7CHA123661.00000.00034.75019101021515

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 