Player Page

Roster

Rodney McGruder | Guard/Forward | #17

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
College: Kansas State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rodney McGruder (ankle) will start on Tuesday vs. OKC.
Goran Dragic (back) and Josh McRoberts (foot) are out, so Miami will roll out their 11th different starting lineup of the season with Josh Richardson, McGruder, Justise Winslow, Derrick Williams and Hassan Whiteside. Even as a starter, McGruder can't be considered a viable target in most settings. Dec 27 - 6:54 PM
Source: Tom D'Angelo on Twitter
More Rodney McGruder Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27692162100361959151.3912129.7242372.3198216.03.71.30.70.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18BOS13023.667111.000221.000145300027
Dec 16LAC13416.16714.25000.000145100023
Dec 14IND11802.00002.000221.000325000022
Dec 12WAS13035.60012.50000.000123110047

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 