Troy Daniels | Guard | #30

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 204
College: Virginia Commonwealth
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Troy Daniels scored 18 points with six triples in just 22 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday.
He's capable of random explosions like these and has four games on the season with 20+ points, but he's just way too volatile for standard-leauge owners and his minutes are down -- he hasn't played more than 20 minutes in five straight games. He hit 8-of-12 shots from the field in this one and added three boards and two assists, but you should be able to find a better option on your wire. Dec 29 - 11:25 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
234782283318977203.3792632.81348129.3723149.91.40.80.40.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013HOU515.23.06.2.4842.45.0.4800.00.0.0000.00.80.81.00.60.00.01.28.4
2014CHA478.51.33.5.3700.92.5.3640.20.3.8460.20.50.70.50.40.10.00.93.7
2015CHA4311.12.14.3.4761.42.8.4840.10.2.5560.21.21.30.50.60.30.10.95.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2013HOU5761531.4841225.48000.0000445300642
2014CHA4740161165.37043118.3641113.8468253322206140176
2015CHA4347889187.47659122.48459.55675057212411340242
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 27@BOS120310.30028.25000.000000000018
Dec 26@ORL120512.41748.50023.6671341010016
Dec 23HOU110111.000111.00023.667011001005
Dec 21@DET11729.22228.25000.000011001016
Dec 20BOS135813.61547.571441.0000220210324
Dec 18UTA11101.00000.00000.000000010030
Dec 16SAC128411.36449.444111.0001120100213

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 