Troy Daniels scored 18 points with six triples in just 22 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday. He's capable of random explosions like these and has four games on the season with 20+ points, but he's just way too volatile for standard-leauge owners and his minutes are down -- he hasn't played more than 20 minutes in five straight games. He hit 8-of-12 shots from the field in this one and added three boards and two assists, but you should be able to find a better option on your wire.

Troy Daniels hit 5-of-12 shots and four more 3-pointers for 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal in Monday's loss to the Magic. Daniels is pretty much a boom-or-bust player this season. In his last five games he's scored zero in 11 minutes, 24 with four 3-pointers in 35 minutes, six points in 17 minutes, five points in 10 minutes, and then tonight's 16 points in 20 minutes. In all, he's averaging 18.6 minutes, 10.2 points and 2.2 3-pointers over his last five games. If you pick him up and throw him into a lineup, you'll have to ask yourself, do you feel lucky?

Troy Daniels cooled off in a hurry vs. Detroit on Wednesday with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, one rebound and one steal in just 17 minutes. Daniels was coming off a 24-point game in 35 minutes, and the only good news tonight is that both of his makes came from downtown. His role is too mercurial to rely on him in standard fantasy leagues, especially now that Chandler Parsons (knee) is back in the rotation.