Dante Exum | Guard | #11

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 207
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (5) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Dante Exum (knee) is available to play on Thursday vs. the Raptors.
With Alec Burks slowly working his way back and George Hill (concussion) out on Thursday, Exum should be in the rotation against the Raptors. He's more of a defender and has very little upside in standard leagues, so all his return does is limit the ceiling of fill-in starter Shelvin Mack. Jan 5 - 12:13 PM
Source: Jazz on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
285831806047667164.4092530.8332170.3008316.42.11.70.21.10.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014UTA8222.21.85.1.3491.03.2.3140.20.4.6250.31.31.62.41.40.50.21.84.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014UTA821821145416.34983264.3142032.625271041311981184114147393
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 2@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 31PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 29PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 27@LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 