Adam Silver | Center Team: College Player Age / DOB: (55) / 4/25/1962 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The NBA's projected salary cap for the 2017-18 season has been revised downward from $102 million to roughly $99 million. The luxury tax threshold is also likely to be lowered from $121 million to $119 million. This is reportedly a result of lower-than-expected playoff revenues, and it could make it harder for some teams to clear space to pursue elite free agents. This may not have a glaring impact on strategies at the trade deadline, but it could throw a wrench into some offseason plans. Source: Jay King on Twitter

Adam Silver said he will "strongly recommend" home-games-only rest and prevent resting "multiple starters on the same night" during next season. Strongly recommending something may help, but could you imagine the 76ers resting Joel Embiid at home? The NBA does know that back-to-back slates are a factor for injuries and last year we saw more DNP-REST than ever before. Even with the season starting a week earlier, there will still be plenty of back-to-back sets and plenty of players will be resting. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Commissioner Adam Silver said that league is seeking alternative solutions to address the issue of star players resting too frequently. Unsurprisingly, Silver rejected the notion that the NBA schedule needs to be shortened. "It's not 82 games, it's not the length of the season, it's the time between the games and that there's a direct correlation between fatigue and injury on the part of the players," Silver said. He stated the league would require NBA arenas to free up more dates, which would reduce the number of back-to-back games. Silver also said that he would prefer that stars are rested at home, as opposed to away games. Source: ESPN.com