Jabari Parker | Forward | #12 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (21) / 3/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 250 College: Duke Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,374,320 2017-18: $6,782,392 {Team Option} 2018-19: $8,851,021 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jabari Parker handed out a career-high seven assists in a 119-94 win over the Pistons on Wednesday, adding 31 points, nine rebounds, one steal and four 3-pointers. The well-rounded part of his game has been on display with the upward trend in dimes and also with two four-trey games over his last four. On the season, Parker is actually above league average for midrange shooting almong with his treys above the break -- by 4.7 percent, too. Parker is blossoming into a very complete scorer and it would look like the Bucks have two studs for a long, long time.

Jabari Parker filled the boxscore on Friday with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 32 minutes. The blocks are a season-high for Parker, who is blossoming in the Bucks' impressive 1-2 punch alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The third-year player is crushing his previous career-highs with 20.1 points, 1.2 threes, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He's adding 1.1 steals with 48.6 percent shooting and a mere 1.4 turnovers per game -- the only thing tarnishing his roto value is a 73.0 percent mark at the line. He's been a steal for everyone who drafted him.

Jabari Parker sank 11-of-20 shots with four 3-pointers to finish Wednesday's road loss with 27 points, two assists, one rebound, one block and one turnover in 29 minutes. Parker missed two critical free throws in Tuesday's OT defeat but he's otherwise been terrific in back-to-back games vs. the reigning champs, and he bullied them in the paint again tonight (6-of-10 within seven feet). Milwaukee ranks second in points in the paint at 49.8 per game, trailing only the Thunder, and they've dominated the Cavs in that category this season with 55.3 points in three matchups. Parker came in shooting just 52.0 percent from the line in his previous six games, but otherwise he's been a terrific fantasy weapon.