Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeAndre Jordan grabs 25 rebounds in loss
Brook Lopez scores 33 points in loss at CHI
Jabari Parker hands out 7 assists, scores 31
Dwight Howard grabs 22 rebounds in win
Derrick Rose scores 26 points on 9-of-28 FGs
Joakim Noah scores 14 w/ 16 rebounds in loss
Bradley Beal (right ankle) is day-to-day
John Wall scores 36 points with 11 boards
Matt Barnes will start in place of Gay (hip)
Kemba Walker scores 21 points in blowout
Carmelo Anthony ejected for flagrant 2 foul
Sheldon McClellan starts 3Q for Brad Beal
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Jabari Parker | Forward | #12
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 3/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 250
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $5,374,320 2017-18: $6,782,392 {Team Option} 2018-19: $8,851,021 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jabari Parker handed out a career-high seven assists in a 119-94 win over the Pistons on Wednesday, adding 31 points, nine rebounds, one steal and four 3-pointers.
The well-rounded part of his game has been on display with the upward trend in dimes and also with two four-trey games over his last four. On the season, Parker is actually above league average for midrange shooting almong with his treys above the break -- by 4.7 percent, too. Parker is blossoming into a very complete scorer and it would look like the Bucks have two studs for a long, long time.
Dec 28 - 11:29 PM
Jabari Parker filled the boxscore on Friday with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 32 minutes.
The blocks are a season-high for Parker, who is blossoming in the Bucks' impressive 1-2 punch alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The third-year player is crushing his previous career-highs with 20.1 points, 1.2 threes, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He's adding 1.1 steals with 48.6 percent shooting and a mere 1.4 turnovers per game -- the only thing tarnishing his roto value is a 73.0 percent mark at the line. He's been a steal for everyone who drafted him.
Dec 23 - 11:33 PM
Jabari Parker sank 11-of-20 shots with four 3-pointers to finish Wednesday's road loss with 27 points, two assists, one rebound, one block and one turnover in 29 minutes.
Parker missed two critical free throws in Tuesday's OT defeat but he's otherwise been terrific in back-to-back games vs. the reigning champs, and he bullied them in the paint again tonight (6-of-10 within seven feet). Milwaukee ranks second in points in the paint at 49.8 per game, trailing only the Thunder, and they've dominated the Cavs in that category this season with 55.3 points in three matchups. Parker came in shooting just 52.0 percent from the line in his previous six games, but otherwise he's been a terrific fantasy weapon.
Dec 21 - 9:42 PM
Jabari Parker had 30 points and nine rebounds on 13-of-25 shooting in Tuesday's 114-108 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
It wasn't a season high for Parker and he didn't have a very complete stat line, but it was the most points he'd scored since back on Nov. 10. He's rolling right now, scoring 27-plus point in five of his last seven games. He tied his season high in rebounds tonight, which means he's yet to record a double-double this season. But you have to think one is coming soon.
Dec 21 - 12:37 AM
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
959
578
164
65
32
229
471
.486
86
117
.735
34
92
.370
9
43
19.9
5.7
2.2
1.1
1.5
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MLW
25
29.5
5.2
10.5
.490
0.2
0.6
.250
1.8
2.6
.697
2.0
3.5
5.5
1.7
1.9
1.2
0.2
1.7
12.3
2015
MLW
76
31.7
5.8
11.8
.493
0.1
0.5
.257
2.3
3.0
.768
1.6
3.6
5.2
1.7
1.5
0.9
0.4
2.0
14.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MLW
25
738
129
263
.490
4
16
.250
46
66
.697
50
88
138
42
47
31
5
42
308
2015
MLW
76
2407
443
899
.493
9
35
.257
175
228
.768
123
272
395
130
116
69
29
154
1070
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
@WAS
1
40
7
18
.389
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
4
4
0
1
3
14
Dec 23
WAS
1
32
9
15
.600
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
4
4
8
3
1
2
2
1
21
Dec 21
@CLE
1
29
11
20
.550
4
5
.800
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
2
1
0
1
1
27
Dec 20
CLE
1
46
13
25
.520
0
2
.000
4
7
.571
3
6
9
3
1
0
0
3
30
Dec 16
@CHI
1
27
6
8
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
5
7
1
1
1
0
2
12
Dec 15
CHI
1
35
11
19
.579
3
5
.600
3
7
.429
1
4
5
3
0
2
0
2
28
Dec 12
@TOR
1
35
11
17
.647
2
3
.667
3
5
.600
2
1
3
2
2
1
0
2
27
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (torn left hamstring) remains confident he will return this season, although no timetable has been established.
Middleton is traveling with the Bucks this week and informed reporters that he has been doing some light jogging and shooting. "I’m making good progress within the last couple weeks but I’ve still got a long way to go," Middleton said. "I feel like I’ll definitely be back this year, barring a setback or anything like that." Middleton said the earliest he thought he could return was around the all-star break in mid-February. Although he admitted that is the best-case scenario, "That was just if everything went perfectly." If your league has an IR spot, he's worth stashing.
Dec 23
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
Sidelined
Rashad Vaughn (left ankle sprain) said he's likely going to be out a "couple of weeks."
Vaughn has only been playing 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the rotation. If anything, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry may pick up a few more minutes each night.
Dec 26
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
Sidelined
Mirza Teletovic (concussion) did not play on Wednesday.
He is apparently still in the concussion protocol. With Michael Beasley back, Teletovic will likely be used situationally at best.
Dec 28
3
Steve Novak
Sidelined
Steve Novak (illness) will not play on Monday vs. the Wizards.
He's not in the rotation, so this doesn't have any fantasy implications.
Dec 26
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
