Player Page

Roster

Jabari Parker | Forward | #12

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 250
College: Duke
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jabari Parker handed out a career-high seven assists in a 119-94 win over the Pistons on Wednesday, adding 31 points, nine rebounds, one steal and four 3-pointers.
The well-rounded part of his game has been on display with the upward trend in dimes and also with two four-trey games over his last four. On the season, Parker is actually above league average for midrange shooting almong with his treys above the break -- by 4.7 percent, too. Parker is blossoming into a very complete scorer and it would look like the Bucks have two studs for a long, long time. Dec 28 - 11:29 PM
More Jabari Parker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
299595781646532229471.48686117.7353492.37094319.95.72.21.11.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MLW2529.55.210.5.4900.20.6.2501.82.6.6972.03.55.51.71.91.20.21.712.3
2015MLW7631.75.811.8.4930.10.5.2572.33.0.7681.63.65.21.71.50.90.42.014.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MLW25738129263.490416.2504666.6975088138424731542308
2015MLW762407443899.493935.257175228.76812327239513011669291541070
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@WAS140718.38903.00000.0001564401314
Dec 23WAS132915.60013.333221.0004483122121
Dec 21@CLE1291120.55045.800111.0000112101127
Dec 20CLE1461325.52002.00047.5713693100330
Dec 16@CHI12768.75000.00000.0002571110212
Dec 15CHI1351119.57935.60037.4291453020228
Dec 12@TOR1351117.64723.66735.6002132210227

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 