Joel Embiid | Center/Forward | #21

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 250
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / PHI
Joel Embiid put on another offensive clinic during a 123-116 loss to the Suns on Friday, scoring 27 points with seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes.
He made 8-of-15 from the field and 10-of-11 from the line in a tough loss. The 76ers ran more isolation plays for Embiid in this one, and that play continues to be effective for them -- also beautiful to watch. We do have to add that Embiid rolled his right ankle, which is the bad foot. He did not miss time and wasn't limping after the issue. The Process gets a really fun matchup against Boogie Cousins on Monday. Dec 24 - 12:14 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
204883681473513124265.46896127.7562458.414487018.47.41.80.73.52.4
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@PHO128815.53313.3331011.9090771302327
Dec 20NO125412.33303.00035.6000661211511
Dec 18BKN1271217.70623.66778.87528101323233
Dec 16LAK129514.35724.50038.3752242302215
Dec 14TOR12736.50002.00035.600156541259
Dec 11@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 8@NO127515.33305.00045.8003472334314

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerryd Bayless
2Sergio Rodriguez
3T.J. McConnell
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Hollis Thompson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 