Joel Embiid put on another offensive clinic during a 123-116 loss to the Suns on Friday, scoring 27 points with seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes. He made 8-of-15 from the field and 10-of-11 from the line in a tough loss. The 76ers ran more isolation plays for Embiid in this one, and that play continues to be effective for them -- also beautiful to watch. We do have to add that Embiid rolled his right ankle, which is the bad foot. He did not miss time and wasn't limping after the issue. The Process gets a really fun matchup against Boogie Cousins on Monday.

Joel Embiid said he "obviously" wants to see what he and Nerlens Noel can do together on the floor. "Hopefully in the future they do that," Embiid said about the coaching staff using an Embiid-Noel combo, which hasn't been used. It's also worth mentioning that Embiid said Noel is his best friend on the team. Embiid said he doesn't mind playing more power forward and he likes the challenge of him behind on the perimeter more often. Whatever happens, it shouldn't affect Embiid's fantasy value. Source: Bucks County Courier Times

Joel Embiid scored just 11 points during a 108-93 loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday, adding six rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two turnovers in 25 minutes. We finally have a good sample of how the 76ers are faring with Embiid and Okafor. In the last four games as co-starters, they've played together for 12.9 minutes per game. In those four games, Embiid's usage rate is higher without Okafor, he's way more efficient without Jah, and also the 76ers are getting smashed with a -18.3 net rating in those 12.9 minutes per game with Embiid and Okafor. Maybe coach Brett Brown shakes things up because it's not working, but The Process will be a beast regardless.