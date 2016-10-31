Tyler Ennis | Guard | #6

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Ennis has been traded to the Lakers for Marcelo Huertas, according to The Vertical. The Rockets continue to shed some money to now get them under the cap. Ennis could get minutes once guys like Jose Calderon are bought out, but frankly he hasn't been very good. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Rockets will not pick up Tyler Ennis' fourth-year option. This means that Ennis will become a free agent next summer. He's averaging 12.0 minutes per game as the backup PG in Houston, but should fall out of the rotation once Patrick Beverley (knee) returns. Source: Joanthan Feigen on Twitter

Updating a previous item, The Vertical is now reporting that the Rockets have chosen to keep Tyler Ennis. Earlier in the day, The Vertical reported that Ennis would be waived. Now, reports indicate that Houston will instead let go of Pablo Prigioni and keep Ennis. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter