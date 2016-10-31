Tyler Ennis | Guard | #6

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Villar passed on $20M extension with Brewers
Wieters' 2-yr, $21M deal to be finalized Fri.
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Pels expected to waive Terrence Jones
ESPN: Deron Williams possibly getting buyout
Woj: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker in trade
Woj: Mike Scott traded to Phoenix for cash
Tyler Ennis traded for Marcelo Huertas
Pacers decline trade offers for Paul George
Doug McDermott traded to the Thunder
K.J. McDaniels traded to the Brooklyn Nets
Doc: Chris Paul likely out for Thursday night
Report: Thunder nearing deal for McDermott
Report: Enes Kanter could play on Friday?
Avery Bradley goes through partial practice
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Friesen: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Forrister with Wauters for full truck season
Chastain to drive Bolen Motorsports truck
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ND stays hot on trail w/ four-star ATH Lenzy
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rooney announces United stay
History backs Diego Costa against Swansea
Vardy's strike keeps Foxes alive in UCL
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Tyler Ennis
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Ennis | Guard | #6
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 194
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,733,880 2017-18: $2,666,707 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,784,057 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Ennis has been traded to the Lakers for Marcelo Huertas, according to The Vertical.
The Rockets continue to shed some money to now get them under the cap. Ennis could get minutes once guys like Jose Calderon are bought out, but frankly he hasn't been very good.
Feb 23 - 2:54 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Rockets will not pick up Tyler Ennis' fourth-year option.
This means that Ennis will become a free agent next summer. He's averaging 12.0 minutes per game as the backup PG in Houston, but should fall out of the rotation once Patrick Beverley (knee) returns.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 11:08:00 AM
Source:
Joanthan Feigen on Twitter
Updating a previous item, The Vertical is now reporting that the Rockets have chosen to keep Tyler Ennis.
Earlier in the day, The Vertical reported that Ennis would be waived. Now, reports indicate that Houston will instead let go of Pablo Prigioni and keep Ennis.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 05:27:00 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Rockets plan to waive G Tyler Ennis but may end up negotiating a new deal when/if he clears waivers, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.
The Rockets have to waive one more player in order to get down to the 15-man limit. Ennis, the 18th overall pick in the 2014 draft, hasn't made much of an impression over his first two years in the NBA, averaging just 4.1 points and 2.1 assists.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Tyler Ennis traded for Marcelo Huertas
Feb 23 - 2:54 PM
Rockets will not pick up Tyler Ennis' option
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 11:08:00 AM
Tyler Ennis to make Rockets roster.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 05:27:00 PM
Report: Rockets to waive Tyler Ennis.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 04:38:00 PM
More Tyler Ennis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
196
58
19
34
6
25
64
.391
2
3
.667
6
16
.375
0
24
1.9
0.6
1.1
0.2
0.8
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MLW
33
12.5
1.6
4.4
.361
0.4
1.3
.279
0.2
0.2
.714
0.2
0.8
1.1
2.2
1.3
0.5
0.2
1.1
3.7
2015
MLW
46
14.3
1.8
4.1
.449
0.3
0.8
.333
0.5
0.7
.735
0.3
1.3
1.6
2.1
1.0
0.5
0.0
1.4
4.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
MLW
33
413
52
144
.361
12
43
.279
5
7
.714
7
28
35
73
42
18
5
36
121
2015
MLW
46
657
84
187
.449
13
39
.333
25
34
.735
13
62
75
95
46
25
1
64
206
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 15
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 11
PHO
1
10
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
2
0
0
3
0
Feb 9
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 7
ORL
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 3
CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 2
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 31
SAC
1
3
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Corey Brewer
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Tarik Black
2
Ivica Zubac
3
Timofey Mozgov
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Jared Johnson has all of Thursday's deals and rumors covered in our Live Trade Deadline Blog!
