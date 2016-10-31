Player Page

Roster

Tyler Ennis | Guard | #6

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 194
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Ennis has been traded to the Lakers for Marcelo Huertas, according to The Vertical.
The Rockets continue to shed some money to now get them under the cap. Ennis could get minutes once guys like Jose Calderon are bought out, but frankly he hasn't been very good. Feb 23 - 2:54 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
More Tyler Ennis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3119658193462564.39123.667616.3750241.90.61.10.20.80.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MLW3312.51.64.4.3610.41.3.2790.20.2.7140.20.81.12.21.30.50.21.13.7
2015MLW4614.31.84.1.4490.30.8.3330.50.7.7350.31.31.62.11.00.50.01.44.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014MLW3341352144.3611243.27957.71472835734218536121
2015MLW4665784187.4491339.3332534.735136275954625164206
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 15MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 11PHO11001.00000.00000.000033320030
Feb 9@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 7ORL1200.00000.00000.000000100000
Feb 3CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 2ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 31SAC1312.50012.50000.000000010003
 

 