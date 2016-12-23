Jerami Grant | Forward | #9

Latest News Recent News

Jerami Grant will start against the Clippers on Monday. Steven Adams (concussion) is out, but it was initially believed that Enes Kanter would move into the starting five after he was listed as a probable starter. Instead, the Thunder will go with a frontcourt of Grant and Domantas Sabonis to match up with the small-ball lineup of the Clippers. Grant is just a short-term option for owners in need of a couple blocks. Source: Thunder on Twitter

Jerami Grant scored four points with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and there blocks in 29 minutes against the Celtics on Friday. His defensive help was a big story late in this game and coach Billy Donovan really let him run with the first unit guys tonight. With Victor Oladipo (wrist) getting closer, Grant doesn't have much value.

Jerami Grant played 28 minutes off the bench and hit 5-of-7 shots and three 3-pointers for 15 points, one rebound and one steal in Monday's tough loss to the Hawks. Grant is quietly averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.3 3-pointers over his last four games. He's getting 26-plus minutes a night right now, and while he'll take a hit once Victor Oladipo is able to play through his wrist injury, we still don't know when Dipo will be back. He's worth a DFS flier look right now, but there are probably better players to add off waivers in your season-long leagues.