Jerami Grant | Forward | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Heyman: Wil Myers' extension worth $83M
Jays, Bautista talking one-year deal + option
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Carr says he will consider retirement
RapSheet: Trading Romo Dallas' No. 1 priority
Texans fire offensive coordinator G. Godsey
Packers noncommittal on Jordy for NFCCG
'Good chance' Chip Kelly becomes Jags' OC
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Draymond Green triple-doubles in win vs. Cavs
Avery Bradley back in action on Monday
Jerami Grant will start vs. the Clippers
Kevin Love (back) will not return Monday
Update: Brandon Knight (wrist) out Monday
Tyson Chandler (flu) out, Alex Len to start
Rodney Hood (knee) expected to miss two weeks
Joe Ingles will start Monday vs. Phoenix
Terrence Jones scores 15 w/ 8 boards
Gary Harris (ankle) doubtful Tuesday vs. LAL
Brandon Knight (wrist) available to play
Nikola Jokic pours in career-high 30 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
Rangers take Mika Zibanejad (leg) off IR list
Michael Hutchinson expected to start Monday
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Matt Murray will probably start on Monday
Kris Letang (knee) considered week-to-week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
UCLA cans controversial OL coach Adrian Klemm
USC CB Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alex Abrines
(G)
Jerami Grant
(F)
Enes Kanter
(F/C)
Victor Oladipo
(G)
Domantas Sabonis
(F)
Steven Adams
(C)
Josh Huestis
(F)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Kyle Singler
(G/F)
Semaj Christon
(G)
Dakari Johnson
(C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Andre Roberson
(G/F)
Russell Westbrook
(G)
Nick Collison
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jerami Grant | Forward | #9
Team:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 220
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (9) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,051,245 {Team Option} 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jerami Grant will start against the Clippers on Monday.
Steven Adams (concussion) is out, but it was initially believed that Enes Kanter would move into the starting five after he was listed as a probable starter. Instead, the Thunder will go with a frontcourt of Grant and Domantas Sabonis to match up with the small-ball lineup of the Clippers. Grant is just a short-term option for owners in need of a couple blocks.
Jan 16 - 10:27 PM
Source:
Thunder on Twitter
Jerami Grant scored four points with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and there blocks in 29 minutes against the Celtics on Friday.
His defensive help was a big story late in this game and coach Billy Donovan really let him run with the first unit guys tonight. With Victor Oladipo (wrist) getting closer, Grant doesn't have much value.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:35:00 PM
Jerami Grant played 28 minutes off the bench and hit 5-of-7 shots and three 3-pointers for 15 points, one rebound and one steal in Monday's tough loss to the Hawks.
Grant is quietly averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.3 3-pointers over his last four games. He's getting 26-plus minutes a night right now, and while he'll take a hit once Victor Oladipo is able to play through his wrist injury, we still don't know when Dipo will be back. He's worth a DFS flier look right now, but there are probably better players to add off waivers in your season-long leagues.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Jerami Grant scored eight points with five rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes against the Suns.
That's not a bad line for Grant and he was 3-of-8 from the field. Victor Oladipo (wrist) did some pre-game work, but he could still miss more time. Still, Anthony Morrow looks like he's locked up the starting job until Oladipo gets back.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 07:47:00 PM
Jerami Grant will start vs. the Clippers
Jan 16 - 10:27 PM
Jerami Grant picks up the slack on wing
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:35:00 PM
Jerami Grant scores 15 in 28 minutes
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Jerami Grant scores eight off the bench
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 07:47:00 PM
More Jerami Grant Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Davis
NO
(5128)
2
J. Butler
CHI
(4998)
3
A. Bradley
BOS
(4925)
4
J. Lin
BKN
(4739)
5
Z. LaVine
MIN
(4537)
6
B. Simmons
PHI
(4525)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4433)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4246)
9
D. Rose
NY
(4245)
10
J. Embiid
PHI
(4177)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oklahoma City Thunder Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
41
869
252
100
19
18
89
187
.476
52
87
.598
22
57
.386
45
23
6.1
2.4
0.5
0.4
0.6
1.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
PHI
65
21.2
1.9
5.4
.352
0.8
2.4
.314
1.8
3.0
.591
0.8
2.3
3.0
1.2
1.3
0.6
1.0
2.2
6.3
2015
PHI
77
26.9
3.3
7.8
.419
0.5
1.9
.240
2.8
4.2
.658
1.3
3.4
4.7
1.8
1.4
0.7
1.6
2.8
9.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2014
PHI
65
1380
124
352
.352
49
156
.314
114
193
.591
49
149
198
79
85
40
68
144
411
2015
PHI
77
2068
251
599
.419
35
146
.240
212
322
.658
99
262
361
135
110
54
127
215
749
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
@SAC
1
19
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2
3
Jan 13
@MIN
1
20
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2
2
Jan 11
MEM
1
18
4
6
.667
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
3
3
0
1
0
0
1
10
Jan 9
@CHI
1
16
3
6
.500
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
2
2
7
Jan 7
DEN
1
24
1
3
.333
0
2
.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
4
1
3
Jan 5
@HOU
1
22
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
2
0
0
2
3
2
Jan 4
@CHA
1
27
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
1
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Russell Westbrook
2
Cameron Payne
3
Semaj Christon
SG
1
Victor Oladipo
2
Anthony Morrow
3
Alex Abrines
SF
1
Andre Roberson
2
Jerami Grant
3
Kyle Singler
4
Josh Huestis
PF
1
Domantas Sabonis
2
Nick Collison
C
1
Steven Adams
Sidelined
Steven Adams has been diagnosed with a concussion and he will not play Monday vs. the Clippers.
Adams won't be able to return until he clears the league-mandated concussion protocol testing, and whether or not Enes Kanter moves into the starting five, he's sure to be flirting with minutes in the 30s so he could have a huge game tonight. For now, we'll be considering Adams questionable for Wednesday's game in Golden State.
Jan 16
2
Enes Kanter
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
4
Dakari Johnson
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Jonas Nader updates his power rankings with the Warriors moving past the Cavaliers to the top spot.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
»
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
»
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
»
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
»
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
NBA Headlines
»
Draymond Green triple-doubles in win vs. Cavs
»
Avery Bradley back in action on Monday
»
Jerami Grant will start vs. the Clippers
»
Kevin Love (back) will not return Monday
»
Update: Brandon Knight (wrist) out Monday
»
Tyson Chandler (flu) out, Alex Len to start
»
Rodney Hood (knee) expected to miss two weeks
»
Joe Ingles will start Monday vs. Phoenix
»
Terrence Jones scores 15 w/ 8 boards
»
Gary Harris (ankle) doubtful Tuesday vs. LAL
»
Brandon Knight (wrist) available to play
»
Nikola Jokic pours in career-high 30 points
NBA Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved