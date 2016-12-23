Player Page

Jerami Grant | Forward | #9

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 220
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (9) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Jerami Grant will start against the Clippers on Monday.
Steven Adams (concussion) is out, but it was initially believed that Enes Kanter would move into the starting five after he was listed as a probable starter. Instead, the Thunder will go with a frontcourt of Grant and Domantas Sabonis to match up with the small-ball lineup of the Clippers. Grant is just a short-term option for owners in need of a couple blocks. Jan 16 - 10:27 PM
Source: Thunder on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
41869252100191889187.4765287.5982257.38645236.12.40.50.40.61.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI6521.21.95.4.3520.82.4.3141.83.0.5910.82.33.01.21.30.61.02.26.3
2015PHI7726.93.37.8.4190.51.9.2402.84.2.6581.33.44.71.81.40.71.62.89.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014PHI651380124352.35249156.314114193.5914914919879854068144411
2015PHI772068251599.41935146.240212322.6589926236113511054127215749
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15@SAC11912.500111.00000.000033000023
Jan 13@MIN12000.00000.000221.000033000022
Jan 11MEM11846.66712.500111.0000330100110
Jan 9@CHI11636.50013.33300.000022100227
Jan 7DEN12413.33302.000111.000000010413
Jan 5@HOU12215.20001.00000.000044200232
Jan 4@CHA12712.50000.00000.000134010102

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 