Kyle Anderson will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, with Kawhi Leonard (stomach bug) unavailable. In Anderson's seven previous starts this year, he has compiled averages of 3.6 points, 4.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 45.5 percent shooting, so him earning that start tonight isn't all that exciting. LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol will see the biggest boost in value with Leonard on the sidelines. Source: Jeff McDonald on Twitter

Kyle Anderson played 22 minutes off the bench and had 11 points, a 3-pointer, six rebounds, four assists and a block on 2-of-4 shooting in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Timberwolves. Anderson had scored a total of six points in his previous four games, so don't get too excited. But with Danny Green scoring just five points last night, and averaging just 7.5 points in his 13 games this season, Anderson is worth keeping an eye on in case Gregg Popovich grows tired of Green's struggles. But for now, Anderson belongs on waivers, along with Green.

Kyle Anderson started in place of Danny Green (rest) on Friday vs. the Pistons, scoring eight points with six rebounds, three assists and one 3-pointer in 24 minutes. He didn't make the most of his opportunity early on in the season, so despite the decent performance tonight, his minutes will be unpredictable moving forward. Anderson will return to the bench on Saturday vs. Houston.