Kyle Anderson | Forward | #1

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (30) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Anderson will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, with Kawhi Leonard (stomach bug) unavailable.
In Anderson's seven previous starts this year, he has compiled averages of 3.6 points, 4.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 45.5 percent shooting, so him earning that start tonight isn't all that exciting. LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol will see the biggest boost in value with Leonard on the sidelines. Dec 28 - 7:02 PM
Source: Jeff McDonald on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27351707321192555.4551518.833511.4558112.62.70.80.70.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014SA 3310.80.92.7.3480.10.3.2730.30.4.6430.22.02.20.80.30.50.20.82.2
2015SA 7816.01.83.8.4680.20.5.3240.81.1.7470.32.83.11.60.80.80.41.24.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2014SA 333553189.348311.273914.6435677228101572874
2015SA 781247138295.4681237.3246283.7472521924412359602997350
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25CHI1200.00000.00000.000011000010
Dec 23@POR11612.50000.00000.000022010012
Dec 22@LAC11345.80000.00000.000167115128
Dec 20@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18NO11201.00000.00000.000011100010
Dec 15@PHO116111.00000.00056.833011110007
Dec 14BOS1600.00000.00000.000022001100

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 