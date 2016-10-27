Player Page

Roster

Briante Weber | Guard | #12

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 165
College: Virginia Commonwealth
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Warriors will sign Briante Weber to a 10-day deal.
Weber has just been unreal in the D-League as the league's January Player of the Month. In January, he averaged 21.5 points, 8.3 boards, 6.6 assists and 3.6 steals. Weber also just missed a quadruple-double on Tuesday by just one steal. Reading between the lines here, Shaun Livingston (back) may miss a handful of games. Weber isn't a lock to be in the rotation, but he sure can fill it up. He's only an add in the deepest of leagues right now. Feb 3 - 2:46 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
More Briante Weber Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIA724.32.05.6.3590.00.7.0000.40.6.7501.12.43.63.01.31.30.41.74.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIA71701439.35905.00034.75081725219931231

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Damian Jones
 

 