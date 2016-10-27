Briante Weber | Guard | #12

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
Vikes to do 'tough analysis' of Adrian Peterson
Falcons 'concerned' about Alex Mack's injury
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
Eric Berry: I'll sit the season out if tagged
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
49ers reportedly remain high on Kirk Cousins
Bills hope to keep Tyrod with cheaper deal?
Report: Bills have significant Romo interest
Savage will get 'every opportunity' to start
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
Report: Bears will make strong Garoppolo bid
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Devin Harris (illness) misses shootaround
The Warriors will waive Anderson Varejao
Warriors to sign Briante Weber to 10-day deal
Frank Kaminsky to start at center vs. Gobert
Ramon Sessions dealing with a sore knee
Cody Zeller (quad) out again on Saturday
Thon Maker will still get minutes off bench
John Henson will start vs. the Nuggets
Kemba Walker (illness) questionable vs. Jazz
Wilson Chandler to start on Friday
Kevin Love (back) expects to play Saturday
Favors (rest) expected to play Saturday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jason Spezza (UBI) may miss a couple of weeks
Predators place Mike Ribeiro on waivers
Cam Ward will be a game-time call Friday
Patrice Bergeron day-to-day with LBI
Aleksander Barkov will return Friday night
Jonathan Huberdeau gets clearance to return
Jason Spezza injured, will 'miss some time'
Patrick Marleau scores 500th career goal
Patrick Kane picks up two points in win
Paul Stastny's 200th goal powers Blues to win
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 2A in loss to Jets
Mark Scheifele scores twice in win over DAL
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele joins clubhouse mark w/ bogey-free 67
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
Blixt ties low lap of week with 8-birdie 64
Byeong Hun An sets the 36-hole target @ WMPO
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai DC with bad back
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
QB Browning (shoulder) cleared for the spring
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani ruled out for two more matches
No Friend for Saturday's Tottenham encounter
Ramirez closing on return from knee injury
Chambers back in training for Boro
Leonardo Ulloa still out for Leicester City
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
New contract for Tuanzebe after Man U debut
Clarets boost left side options with Brady
Westwood another deadline day signing for BUR
Swansea add another Ayew, swap Taylor to AVL
Player Page
Roster
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Briante Weber
(G)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
Briante Weber | Guard | #12
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 165
College:
Virginia Commonwealth
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $874,636 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,088,038 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Warriors will sign Briante Weber to a 10-day deal.
Weber has just been unreal in the D-League as the league's January Player of the Month. In January, he averaged 21.5 points, 8.3 boards, 6.6 assists and 3.6 steals. Weber also just missed a quadruple-double on Tuesday by just one steal. Reading between the lines here, Shaun Livingston (back) may miss a handful of games. Weber isn't a lock to be in the rotation, but he sure can fill it up. He's only an add in the deepest of leagues right now.
Feb 3 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Briante Weber will work out for the 76ers on Sunday.
The 76ers have an open roster spot after waiving Hollis Thompson, so they are going to work out four D-League PGs in Weber, Chasson Randle, Yogi Ferrell and Cat Barber. T.J. McConnell is playing well as the starting PG, so his owners shouldn't be too concerned with this report. Free agent PGs Nate Robinson and Jordan Farmar are also on the 76ers' radar.
Jan 8 - 12:29 PM
Source:
Philly.com
Briante Weber has signed to play in the D-League.
Weber will join the Sioux Falls Skyforce to begin the season, but is very unlikely to have any fantasy value in 2016-17.
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 10:36:00 AM
Source:
D-League Digest
Briante Weber is expected to join the Heat's D-League affiliate if he clears waivers.
Weber is a solid defender and racked up 19 steals during the preseason, but he needs to develop on the offensive end. We'll let you know where he ends up.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
Warriors to sign Briante Weber to 10-day deal
Feb 3 - 2:46 PM
Weber to work out for the 76ers
Jan 8 - 12:29 PM
Briante Weber set to join the D-League
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 10:36:00 AM
Briante Weber to join Miami's D-League team?
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 11:18:00 AM
More Briante Weber Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(6072)
2
N. Jokic
DEN
(5920)
3
D. Rose
NY
(5749)
4
J. Embiid
PHI
(5443)
5
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5196)
6
C. Paul
LAC
(4996)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4730)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(4723)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4548)
10
P. Gasol
SA
(4460)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIA
7
24.3
2.0
5.6
.359
0.0
0.7
.000
0.4
0.6
.750
1.1
2.4
3.6
3.0
1.3
1.3
0.4
1.7
4.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIA
7
170
14
39
.359
0
5
.000
3
4
.750
8
17
25
21
9
9
3
12
31
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
Sidelined
Shaun Livingston (back) will not play against the Clippers on Thursday.
He was called doubtful to play following Wednesday's game due to his mid back strain. The Warriors used Pat McCaw for seven minutes in the first half and Ian Clark for six on Wednesday, so they'll both be looking at minutes in the teens in a non-garbage time game. Of course, there will likely be garbage time after the Dubs dropped 144 on the Clips on Saturday.
Feb 2
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
Sidelined
Draymond Green (shoulder) confirmed he is fine and not playing on Thursday was just to be cautious.
Coach Steve Kerr also said he viewed today as more of a day of rest for Draymond on the second half of a back-to-back set. Kerr also said Green just has a bruise, so it doesn't sound like it's structural. We're expecting him to play in Sacramento on Saturday.
Feb 3
2
David West
Sidelined
David West (thumb) remains out for Thursday against the Clippers.
He is going to ramp up soon, but he's still not available to play. With Draymond Green out, Kevon Looney is likely looking at his biggest opportunity in his NBA career and gets to go up against Blake Griffin. We'll see some James Michael McAdoo and obviously plenty of Kevin Durant at the four. Plus, this also helps JaVale McGee a little.
Feb 2
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
Sidelined
Zaza Pachulia (right rotator cuff strain) will miss at least the next week of action.
With Pachulia on the sidelines, we could see Kevon Looney earn a few starts, but his minutes will likely be evenly distributed between JaVale McGee, Anderson Varejao and Looney with there being no obvious pickup here. The Dubs will also likely be featuring a ton of small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant and Draymond Green frontcourt pairing, and we could see David West's (thumb) rehab process accelerated.
Feb 1
2
JaVale McGee
3
Damian Jones
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
Mike Gallagher and Steve Alexander break down a busy slate with a lot of back-to-backs tonight.
